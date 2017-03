Aware to SHARE

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

During her campaign for elected office last year, Marisol Alcántara often invoked the season as “the year of the woman.”

Now Alcántara, who made history as the first woman of Dominican descent to be elected to the State Senate, is seeking to ensure that women’s needs remain first and foremost.

Together with SHARE Breast Cancer Support, she has launched a partnership to enhance awareness of the disease in low-income communities of color.

SHARE, a peer support organization of women affected by breast cancer, trains volunteers and staff members who are cancer survivors to provide free outreach and education to communities throughout New York.

In collaboration with SHARE, Alcántara’s office has been training survivors and other women on how to be ambassadors for health by spreading information about screening and risk factors to Northern Manhattan communities.

Outreach to communities of color is essential, as black women have the highest rate of death from breast cancer, and Latinas are the least likely to be screened, said Alcántara, who once served as an organizer for the New York State Nurses Association.

“Low-income women have a difficult time seeking and receiving medical care,” remarked Alcántara. “I have seen many people in our community suffer because of this.”

The program was unveiled on March 16 at Avon Foundation Breast Imaging Center at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Center, where Alcántara was joined by State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, breast cancer survivors and community members.

SHARE has been running a Spanish language support group within the Avon facility for the past few years.

“It’s our responsibility to give the women in this community a voice, but also access to care,” De La Rosa said.

Under the new program, SHARE-trained ambassadors will hold information sessions and distribute materials to their communities about breast cancer awareness.

Ivis Sampayo, Senior Director of Programs at SHARE and a breast cancer survivor of Puerto Rican descent, said her agency runs 10 different support groups throughout New York City and a help line that provides assistance in 15 different languages.

SHARE assists more than 60,000 women per year, Sampayo said, and trains survivors to serve as advocates in their support programs.

“These women have received support from SHARE first, and then want to give back to their communities,” said Sampayo. “They want to pass along the help that they’ve received.”

Washington Heights resident Maritza Del Toro, a breast cancer survivor of 29 years, said she has worked as a SHARE advocate for the past few years.

“I wish I knew about a service like this when I was diagnosed,” she said. “To provide this type of support to Latina women, especially with the language barrier, is so instrumental. It’s a blessing to this community.”

Stressing the importance of getting regular mammograms, Sampayo called on women to take responsibility for their own health.

“The high mortality rates need to stop. Women need to advocate for themselves,” she said. “We need to be a part of the answer.”

“I would like to send a very clear and concise message to all women 40 years and older — it’s time to come in for your annual mammogram,” stated Dr. Everick Ayala, a radiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian.

“We save lives,” he said. “If you come for your mammogram every year, the chances of detecting small cancers are very high, and achieving complete remission and complete cure are also very high.”

Last September, Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a program to give New York women increased access to mammograms, by expanding hours that hospitals performed screening, and providing free testing and follow-up appointments, even to uninsured women.

“There’s no co-pay, nothing,” remarked Ayala. “And as long as your follow-ups are related to a test, there’s no charge for that either.”

Ayala remarked that it was too soon after Cuomo’s legislation to gauge an impact on increased screening rates, as many women are still unaware of the free services.

“That message takes a while to get out to people,” said Ayala. “We need to do more to transmit that message. That’s why this program is so important.”

The Avon Foundation Breast Imaging Center at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center is located at 1130 St. Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY, 10032.

For more information on SHARE Cancer Support programs, please visit www.sharecancersupport.org or call 844.ASK.SHARE (844.275.7427). Services are available in Spanish.