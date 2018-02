Avocado, Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Eating vegetables and fruits, like healthy avocados, is associated with a reduced risk of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease.

This fresh avocado recipe is another way to make smart choices part of your healthy lifestyle.

This colorful and versatile salsa works as a dip, side dish, sandwich topper, or on its own with your favorite greens.

Recipe serving size: 1/2 cup

Ingredients:

2 large, ripe, fresh avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

1/4 cup vinaigrette salad dressing

1/4 cup scallions, sliced

1 (15 oz. can) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup fresh or thawed and drained frozen corn kernels

1/2 cup red pepper, diced

Instructions: