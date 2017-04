Assistance for Veterans

A veterans’ specialist from the Department of Veterans’ Services will now be onsite in President Gale Brewer’s Northern Manhattan Office all day every Monday and Friday.

This caseworker is trained in administering local, state and federal veterans’ benefits and programs, including mental health first aid.

All veterans who have served in the military, in active duty, Reserves or National Guard and their families are welcome. This new effort is being launched in partnership with NYC Veterans’ Services Commissioner Loree Sutton, MD, Brigadier General, US Army (Ret.).

For an appointment, contact Donnell Simon, NYC Veterans Community Outreach Specialist, at 917.628.8532 or visit 431 W. 125th Street on Mondays or Fridays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.