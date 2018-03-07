Story and photos by Desirée Johnson The numbers tell only part of the story. While the three digits – 109 – atop the birthday cakes reveal a life long lived, they do not tell of the adventures spent in travel abroad or the inimitable delicious meals. That fell instead to the many family and friends of Violet Cave, who gathered on Wed., Feb. 28th at ArchCare at the Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Care Center in East Harlem to celebrate the milestone birthday. “I feel good,” said the centenarian surrounded by colorful balloons and elaborately wrapped gifts. “My family is here.” ArchCare, one of the nation’s largest Catholic healthcare ministries, provides home and community-based and residential care to individuals of all faiths, including at the Terence Cardinal Cooke Center. “She is blessed,” said Cave’s friend and fellow ArchCare member Mona Jackman. Cave and Jackman visit the chapel on weekdays and attend Mass on Sundays. “She doesn’t make a fuss,” said Jackman. “She is a quiet person. And very loving.” Among the guests was her son Norman Cave, who reminisced about childhood excursions at her side. “I remember when I was 6 or 7 years old, she used to take me to the city by train. I was very excited, especially when we went to the theater,” he recalled. “I feel great today.” Born on Feb. 28 in 1909 in Barbados, Cave moved to Panama with her family when she was 5 years old. “I would come home from work and go to school,” she said. “I used to work at the grocery store. It was called the Zone, like the Panama Canal Zone.” From 1936 to 1972, she worked in a U.S. government commissary and was named Best Supervisor in her department. In 1976, she immigrated from Colón, Panama to join her only son Norman and her sister in the United States. Cave later traveled to Europe, China and Japan. She also housed children in need, knitting a strong support family network across continents. “I’m flooded with memories of visiting her in Harlem,” said Cave’s great nephew, Daniel McClean. “I’m happy to be able to still visit her,” he added. “I miss her Panamanian cooking – it’s never been able to be duplicated – and hearing stories of when she was a little girl.” A representative from Assemblymember Robert J. Rodríguez’s office presented Cave with a proclamation. “We celebrate and congratulate [Violet Cave] as an outstanding woman on her accomplishments worthy of the esteem of the 68th Assembly District,” read the certificate of honor. “She is amazing,” remarked Nurse Manager Linda Annor. “Whenever they have activities, she always moves with the music.” Cave’s love of music and devout Catholicism has even led her to join the center’s weekly Spiritual Singers group. Tom McDonald, Director of Therapeutic Recreation and Volunteer Services, said Cave never misses an opportunity to engage in the center’s various activities. “From St. Patrick Day’s to the Super Bowl party, she is always there,” he said. “She is really an incredible person and is so active and loving.” Her enthusiasm makes her popular with the young students who visit on Craft Service days, he reported. “They always sit with her and make bracelets.” McDonald said he was looking forward to toasting Cave again and again. “I hope to celebrate her 129th with her.” For more information, please visit www.archcare.org. Historia y fotos por Desirée Johnson Los números solo cuentan parte de la historia. Si bien los tres dígitos, 109, en la parte superior de los pasteles de cumpleaños revelan una vida de larga duración, no cuentan las aventuras pasadas en el extranjero o las deliciosas comidas inimitables. Recayó en la gran cantidad de familiares y amigos de Violet Cave, quienes se reunieron el miércoles 28 de febrero en ArchCare en el centro de Cuidado de la Salud Terence Cardinal Cooke, en East Harlem, para celebrar el aniversario. “Me siento bien”, dijo la centenaria rodeada de coloridos globos y regalos elaboradamente envueltos. “Mi familia está aquí.” ArchCare, uno de los ministerios católicos de salud más grandes de la nación, proporciona cuidado domiciliario, comunitario y residencial para individuos de todas las religiones, incluso en el centro Terence Cardinal Cooke. “Ella ha sido bendecida”, dijo la amiga de Cave y compañera de ArchCare, Mona Jackman. Cave y Jackman visitan la capilla entre semana y asisten a misa los domingos. “Ella no hace un escándalo”, dijo Jackman. “Es una persona tranquila. Y muy amorosa”. Entre los invitados estuvo su hijo Norman Cave, quien recordó las excursiones de su infancia a su lado. “Recuerdo que cuando tenía 6 o 7 años, ella solía llevarme a la ciudad en tren. Me emocionaba mucho, especialmente cuando íbamos al teatro”, recordó. “Me siento muy bien hoy”. Nacida el 28 de febrero de 1909 en Barbados, Cave se mudó a Panamá con su familia cuando tenía 5 años. “Llegaba a casa del trabajo e iba a la escuela”, dijo. “Solía trabajar en la tienda de comestibles. Se llamaba la Zona, como la Zona del Canal de Panamá”. De 1936 a 1972, trabajó en un comisariato del gobierno de los Estados Unidos y fue nombrada mejor supervisora en su departamento. En 1976, emigró de Colón, Panamá, para reunirse con su único hijo, Norman, y su hermana en los Estados Unidos. Cave luego viajó a Europa, China y Japón. También alojó a niños necesitados, tejiendo una sólida red familiar de apoyo en todos los continentes. “Estoy inundado de recuerdos de visitas a Harlem”, dijo el sobrino nieto de Cave, Daniel McClean. “Estoy feliz de poder seguir visitándola”, agregó. “Extraño su cocina panameña, nunca ha podido ser duplicada, y escuchar historias de cuando era una niña pequeña”. Un representante de la oficina del asambleísta Robert J. Rodríguez presentó a Cave una proclama. “Celebramos y felicitamos [a Violet Cave] como una mujer sobresaliente por sus logros dignos de la estima del 68° distrito de la Asamblea”, decía el certificado de honor. “Ella es increíble”, comentó la enfermera gerente Linda Annor. “Cuando tienen actividades, siempre se mueve con la música”. El amor de Cave por la música y el catolicismo devoto incluso la llevó a unirse al grupo semanal de cantantes espirituales del centro. Tom McDonald, director de Recreación Terapéutica y Servicios Voluntarios, dice que Cave nunca pierde la oportunidad de participar en las diversas actividades del centro. “Desde el Día de San Patricio hasta la fiesta del Super Bowl, ella siempre está allí”, dijo. “Es realmente una persona increíble, muy activa y amorosa”. Su entusiasmo la hace popular entre los jóvenes estudiantes que visitan los días de Craft Service, informó. “Siempre se sientan con ella y hacen pulseras”. McDonald dijo que estaba deseosa de brindar por Cave una y otra vez. “Espero celebrar su cumpleaños 129º con ella”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.archcare.org.
