An Invincible Violet

Story and photos by Desirée Johnson

The numbers tell only part of the story.

While the three digits – 109 – atop the birthday cakes reveal a life long lived, they do not tell of the adventures spent in travel abroad or the inimitable delicious meals.

That fell instead to the many family and friends of Violet Cave, who gathered on Wed., Feb. 28th at ArchCare at the Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Care Center in East Harlem to celebrate the milestone birthday.

“I feel good,” said the centenarian surrounded by colorful balloons and elaborately wrapped gifts. “My family is here.”

ArchCare, one of the nation’s largest Catholic healthcare ministries, provides home and community-based and residential care to individuals of all faiths, including at the Terence Cardinal Cooke Center.

“She is blessed,” said Cave’s friend and fellow ArchCare member Mona Jackman.

Cave and Jackman visit the chapel on weekdays and attend Mass on Sundays.

“She doesn’t make a fuss,” said Jackman. “She is a quiet person. And very loving.”

Among the guests was her son Norman Cave, who reminisced about childhood excursions at her side.

“I remember when I was 6 or 7 years old, she used to take me to the city by train. I was very excited, especially when we went to the theater,” he recalled. “I feel great today.”

Born on Feb. 28 in 1909 in Barbados, Cave moved to Panama with her family when she was 5 years old.

“I would come home from work and go to school,” she said. “I used to work at the grocery store. It was called the Zone, like the Panama Canal Zone.”

From 1936 to 1972, she worked in a U.S. government commissary and was named Best Supervisor in her department.

In 1976, she immigrated from Colón, Panama to join her only son Norman and her sister in the United States.

Cave later traveled to Europe, China and Japan. She also housed children in need, knitting a strong support family network across continents.

“I’m flooded with memories of visiting her in Harlem,” said Cave’s great nephew, Daniel McClean.

“I’m happy to be able to still visit her,” he added. “I miss her Panamanian cooking – it’s never been able to be duplicated – and hearing stories of when she was a little girl.”

A representative from Assemblymember Robert J. Rodríguez’s office presented Cave with a proclamation.

“We celebrate and congratulate [Violet Cave] as an outstanding woman on her accomplishments worthy of the esteem of the 68th Assembly District,” read the certificate of honor.

“She is amazing,” remarked Nurse Manager Linda Annor. “Whenever they have activities, she always moves with the music.”

Cave’s love of music and devout Catholicism has even led her to join the center’s weekly Spiritual Singers group.

Tom McDonald, Director of Therapeutic Recreation and Volunteer Services, said Cave never misses an opportunity to engage in the center’s various activities.

“From St. Patrick Day’s to the Super Bowl party, she is always there,” he said. “She is really an incredible person and is so active and loving.”

Her enthusiasm makes her popular with the young students who visit on Craft Service days, he reported. “They always sit with her and make bracelets.”

McDonald said he was looking forward to toasting Cave again and again.

“I hope to celebrate her 129th with her.”

