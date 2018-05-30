Story and photos by Desirée Johnson The protest came to Park. A rally held in front of the midtown headquarters of the National Football League (NFL) on May 25 had participants taking a knee. The protest emerged days after NFL owners approved a new policy that would fine any players or personnel who does not stand during the national anthem. Those inclined to drop to one knee in protest, as former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to do in 2016, can instead remain in the locker room or risk being fined. Though Kaepernick, who is now a free agent, explained he knelt as a sign of silent protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States, some spectators including President Donald Trump claimed the move was disrespectful and unpatriotic. In response to the ongoing controversy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on May 23rd that sought to clarify the official league position. “This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” read the statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.” “We believe today’s decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it,” he added. But that did not sit well with those who said that the players were being denied the right to speech and the right to protest. “It has nothing to do with patriotism,” argued Selena Nicholas, a resident of Harlem who attended the protest. “It has to do with the injustices, the killing of innocent black people while they are in their cars, sleeping, in jail. They are taking away the First Amendment rights of the players to protest. [The players] have every right to do that.” In response to Goodell’s announcement, NFL players’ union spokesperson George Atallah said there had been no dialogue with the players before the announcement and indicated that this would not be the end of the matter. “We were not consulted ahead of this meeting on any potential changes to the anthem policy,” said Atallah. “If there are changes to the policy that put players in a position where they could be disciplined or fined, we are going to do what we always do – fight anything that encroaches on players’ rights to the end.” The decision was also roundly condemned by a number of civil rights leaders, who said that the issue had highlighted racial disparities within the league. Although 70% of the league’s players are African American, white men continue to hold the highest positions of power. A 2017 NFL diversity report, issued by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida, found that all 32 team Presidents and CEOs were white. “The NFL decided that they were going to shred the Constitution of the United States of America,” said NAN Northeast Regional Director Kirsten John Foy. “This is still a democracy for everyone. Not for some, not for a few, not for one percent of us, but for one hundred percent of us.” “Ida B. Wells, Martin Luther King, Marcus Garvey, the four little girls in Birmingham, [they] are all turning over in their graves right now about the disrespect and the disgrace that is happening in this country,” said Tamika Mallory, National Co-Chair of the Women’s March. “If we, as black people, lay down and allow this system to continue to oppress us, we are in fact the ones to be held responsible.” Councilmember Jumaane Williams, who is running statewide for Lieutenant Governor, said the controversy was emblematic of a sensibility in corporate and political spheres that favored silence over dissent. “This has not and never has been about protest,” he insisted. “It has been about a subjugation of people with melanin in their skin and preventing anyone from protesting.” Williams, who brandished a signed Kaepernick jersey, said he would seek to make the office an activist counterpoint to the office of the Governor, similar to how the Public Advocate functions as a check to City Hall. “Too often in the Lieutenant Governor’s position, the way they measure success is how well they repeat what the governor said to repeat, how well they rubber-stamp that,” said Williams. “I’m saying we should reject that. When it’s just lip service, or [issues are] not being addressed, somebody should be able to stand up and do that. And I believe the Lieutenant Governor’s role should do that.” “[The protest] doesn’t disrespect the flag; it doesn’t disrespect the veterans,” added Williams. “This was a silent protest that didn’t disrupt nothing on the field.” Foy said those opposed to the new NFL policy would continue to press their case. “We are going to mass call everybody,” he said. “We want everyone to let the NFL know how they feel about this. We want them to call the NFL, email the NFL, fax the NFL, mail the NFL. We are going to inundate them to let them know that they made the wrong decision and that they should correct their course.” Historia y fotos por Desirée Johnson Un mitin celebrado frente a la sede central de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol (NFL, por sus siglas en inglés) el 25 de mayo hizo que los participantes se arrodillaran. La protesta surgió días después de que los propietarios de la NFL aprobaran una nueva política que multará a cualquier jugador o personal que no esté de pie durante el himno nacional. Quienes se inclinaron sobre una rodilla en señal de protesta, como el ex mariscal de campo de los 49ers Colin Kaepernick comenzó a hacer en 2016, pueden permanecer en el vestuario o arriesgarse a ser multados. Si bien Kaepernick, quien ahora es agente libre, explicó que se arrodilló como una señal de protesta silenciosa contra la injusticia racial y la brutalidad policial en Estados Unidos, algunos espectadores, incluido el presidente Donald Trump, afirmaron que la medida fue irrespetuosa y poco patriótica. En respuesta a la actual controversia, el comisionado de la NFL Roger Goodell emitió un comunicado el 23 de mayo buscando aclarar la posición oficial de la liga. “Esta temporada, todo el personal de la liga y del equipo deberá ponerse de pie y mostrar respeto por la bandera y el himno”, dice la declaración. “El personal que elija no estar de pie durante el himno puede permanecer en el vestuario hasta que se haya interpretado el himno”. “Creemos que la decisión de hoy mantendrá nuestro enfoque en el juego, en los extraordinarios atletas que lo juegan y en nuestros fanáticos que lo disfrutan”, agregó. Pero la decisión no fue bien recibida por quienes dijeron que a los jugadores se les niega el derecho a expresarse y a protestar. “No tiene nada que ver con el patriotismo”, argumentó Selena Nicholas, una residente de Harlem que asistió a la protesta. “Tiene que ver con las injusticias, el asesinato de negros inocentes mientras están en sus automóviles, durmiendo, en la cárcel. Están eliminando los derechos de la Primera Enmienda de los jugadores a protestar y tienen todo el derecho a hacerlo”. En respuesta a la declaración de Goodell, George Atallah –portavoz del sindicato de trabajadores de la NFL- dijo que no hubo ningún diálogo con los jugadores antes del anuncio e indicó que este no sería el final del asunto. “No se nos consultó antes de esta reunión sobre posibles cambios en la política del himno”, dijo Atallah. “Si hay cambios en la política que ponen a los jugadores en una posición en la que puedan ser disciplinados o multados, vamos a hacer lo que siempre hacemos: luchar contra todo lo que infrinja los derechos de los jugadores hasta el final”. La decisión también fue condenada rotundamente por una serie de líderes de los derechos civiles, quienes dijeron que el problema dejó al descubierto las disparidades raciales dentro de la liga. Aunque el 70% de los jugadores de la liga son afroamericanos, los hombres blancos continúan ocupando los puestos más altos de poder. Un informe de la diversidad de la NFL 2017, emitido por el Instituto para la Diversidad y la Ética en el Deporte (TIDES, por sus siglas en inglés), en la Universidad de Florida Central, encontró que los 32 presidentes y directores generales de los equipos eran blancos. “La NFL decidió que haría pedazos la Constitución de los Estados Unidos de América”, dijo la directora regional de NAN Noreste, Kirsten John Foy. “Esto sigue siendo una democracia para todos. No para algunos, no para unos pocos, no para el uno por ciento de nosotros, sino para el cien por ciento de nosotros”. “Ida B. Wells, Martin Luther King, Marcus Garvey, las cuatro niñas pequeñas en Birmingham, [todos] se están dando vuelta en sus tumbas en este momento por la falta de respeto y la desgracia que está sucediendo en este país”, dijo Tamika Mallory, copresidenta nacional de la Marcha de Mujeres. “Si nosotros, como gente de color, nos rendimos y permitimos que este sistema continúe oprimiéndonos, seríamos, de hecho, los responsables”. El concejal Jumaane Williams, quien se postula a nivel estatal para vicegobernador, dijo que la controversia es emblemática de una sensibilidad en las esferas corporativas y políticas que favorece el silencio sobre la disidencia. “Esto no ha sido y nunca ha sido sobre protestar”, insistió. “Ha sido una subyugación de las personas con melanina en la piel e impide que alguien proteste”. Williams, quien lució un blazer firmado por Kaepernick, dijo que trataría de convertir la oficina en un contrapunto de activistas a la oficina del gobernador, similar a como funciona el defensor público como un control para el Ayuntamiento. “Con demasiada frecuencia en la posición de vicegobernador, la forma en que miden el éxito es cuán bien repiten lo que el gobernador pide repetir, qué tan bien lo aprueban”, dijo Williams. “Estoy diciendo que deberíamos rechazar eso. Cuando se trata solo de promesas falsas, o [no se están abordando] los problemas, alguien debería poder ponerse de pie y hacer eso. Y creo que el papel del vicegobernador debería hacerlo”. “[La protesta] no falta el respeto a la bandera ni a los veteranos”, agregó Williams. “Esta fue una protesta silenciosa que no interrumpió nada en el campo”. Foy dijo que quienes se oponen a la nueva política de la NFL continuarán presionando su caso. “Vamos a llamar masivamente a todos”, dijo. “Queremos que todos le digan a la NFL qué piensan sobre esto. Queremos que llamen a la NFL, que envíen un correo electrónico a la NFL, que envíen un fax a la NFL, que envíen una carta a la NFL. Vamos a inundarlos para hacerles saber que tomaron la decisión equivocada y que deben corregir su curso”.
Bitterness, on bended knee
Amargura, sobre una rodilla
Story and photos by Desirée Johnson
The protest came to Park.
A rally held in front of the midtown headquarters of the National Football League (NFL) on May 25 had participants taking a knee.
The protest emerged days after NFL owners approved a new policy that would fine any players or personnel who does not stand during the national anthem. Those inclined to drop to one knee in protest, as former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to do in 2016, can instead remain in the locker room or risk being fined.
Though Kaepernick, who is now a free agent, explained he knelt as a sign of silent protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States, some spectators including President Donald Trump claimed the move was disrespectful and unpatriotic.
In response to the ongoing controversy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on May 23rd that sought to clarify the official league position.
“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” read the statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.”
“We believe today’s decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it,” he added.
But that did not sit well with those who said that the players were being denied the right to speech and the right to protest.
“It has nothing to do with patriotism,” argued Selena Nicholas, a resident of Harlem who attended the protest. “It has to do with the injustices, the killing of innocent black people while they are in their cars, sleeping, in jail. They are taking away the First Amendment rights of the players to protest. [The players] have every right to do that.”
In response to Goodell’s announcement, NFL players’ union spokesperson George Atallah said there had been no dialogue with the players before the announcement and indicated that this would not be the end of the matter.
“We were not consulted ahead of this meeting on any potential changes to the anthem policy,” said Atallah. “If there are changes to the policy that put players in a position where they could be disciplined or fined, we are going to do what we always do – fight anything that encroaches on players’ rights to the end.”
The decision was also roundly condemned by a number of civil rights leaders, who said that the issue had highlighted racial disparities within the league.
Although 70% of the league’s players are African American, white men continue to hold the highest positions of power. A 2017 NFL diversity report, issued by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida, found that all 32 team Presidents and CEOs were white.
“The NFL decided that they were going to shred the Constitution of the United States of America,” said NAN Northeast Regional Director Kirsten John Foy. “This is still a democracy for everyone. Not for some, not for a few, not for one percent of us, but for one hundred percent of us.”
“Ida B. Wells, Martin Luther King, Marcus Garvey, the four little girls in Birmingham, [they] are all turning over in their graves right now about the disrespect and the disgrace that is happening in this country,” said Tamika Mallory, National Co-Chair of the Women’s March. “If we, as black people, lay down and allow this system to continue to oppress us, we are in fact the ones to be held responsible.”
Councilmember Jumaane Williams, who is running statewide for Lieutenant Governor, said the controversy was emblematic of a sensibility in corporate and political spheres that favored silence over dissent.
“This has not and never has been about protest,” he insisted. “It has been about a subjugation of people with melanin in their skin and preventing anyone from protesting.”
Williams, who brandished a signed Kaepernick jersey, said he would seek to make the office an activist counterpoint to the office of the Governor, similar to how the Public Advocate functions as a check to City Hall.
“Too often in the Lieutenant Governor’s position, the way they measure success is how well they repeat what the governor said to repeat, how well they rubber-stamp that,” said Williams. “I’m saying we should reject that. When it’s just lip service, or [issues are] not being addressed, somebody should be able to stand up and do that. And I believe the Lieutenant Governor’s role should do that.”
“[The protest] doesn’t disrespect the flag; it doesn’t disrespect the veterans,” added Williams. “This was a silent protest that didn’t disrupt nothing on the field.”
Foy said those opposed to the new NFL policy would continue to press their case.
“We are going to mass call everybody,” he said. “We want everyone to let the NFL know how they feel about this. We want them to call the NFL, email the NFL, fax the NFL, mail the NFL. We are going to inundate them to let them know that they made the wrong decision and that they should correct their course.”
Historia y fotos por Desirée JohnsonLa protesta llegó a Park.
Un mitin celebrado frente a la sede central de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol (NFL, por sus siglas en inglés) el 25 de mayo hizo que los participantes se arrodillaran.
La protesta surgió días después de que los propietarios de la NFL aprobaran una nueva política que multará a cualquier jugador o personal que no esté de pie durante el himno nacional. Quienes se inclinaron sobre una rodilla en señal de protesta, como el ex mariscal de campo de los 49ers Colin Kaepernick comenzó a hacer en 2016, pueden permanecer en el vestuario o arriesgarse a ser multados.
Si bien Kaepernick, quien ahora es agente libre, explicó que se arrodilló como una señal de protesta silenciosa contra la injusticia racial y la brutalidad policial en Estados Unidos, algunos espectadores, incluido el presidente Donald Trump, afirmaron que la medida fue irrespetuosa y poco patriótica.
En respuesta a la actual controversia, el comisionado de la NFL Roger Goodell emitió un comunicado el 23 de mayo buscando aclarar la posición oficial de la liga.
“Esta temporada, todo el personal de la liga y del equipo deberá ponerse de pie y mostrar respeto por la bandera y el himno”, dice la declaración. “El personal que elija no estar de pie durante el himno puede permanecer en el vestuario hasta que se haya interpretado el himno”.
“Creemos que la decisión de hoy mantendrá nuestro enfoque en el juego, en los extraordinarios atletas que lo juegan y en nuestros fanáticos que lo disfrutan”, agregó.
Pero la decisión no fue bien recibida por quienes dijeron que a los jugadores se les niega el derecho a expresarse y a protestar.
“No tiene nada que ver con el patriotismo”, argumentó Selena Nicholas, una residente de Harlem que asistió a la protesta. “Tiene que ver con las injusticias, el asesinato de negros inocentes mientras están en sus automóviles, durmiendo, en la cárcel. Están eliminando los derechos de la Primera Enmienda de los jugadores a protestar y tienen todo el derecho a hacerlo”.
En respuesta a la declaración de Goodell, George Atallah –portavoz del sindicato de trabajadores de la NFL- dijo que no hubo ningún diálogo con los jugadores antes del anuncio e indicó que este no sería el final del asunto.
“No se nos consultó antes de esta reunión sobre posibles cambios en la política del himno”, dijo Atallah. “Si hay cambios en la política que ponen a los jugadores en una posición en la que puedan ser disciplinados o multados, vamos a hacer lo que siempre hacemos: luchar contra todo lo que infrinja los derechos de los jugadores hasta el final”.
La decisión también fue condenada rotundamente por una serie de líderes de los derechos civiles, quienes dijeron que el problema dejó al descubierto las disparidades raciales dentro de la liga.
Aunque el 70% de los jugadores de la liga son afroamericanos, los hombres blancos continúan ocupando los puestos más altos de poder. Un informe de la diversidad de la NFL 2017, emitido por el Instituto para la Diversidad y la Ética en el Deporte (TIDES, por sus siglas en inglés), en la Universidad de Florida Central, encontró que los 32 presidentes y directores generales de los equipos eran blancos.
“La NFL decidió que haría pedazos la Constitución de los Estados Unidos de América”, dijo la directora regional de NAN Noreste, Kirsten John Foy. “Esto sigue siendo una democracia para todos. No para algunos, no para unos pocos, no para el uno por ciento de nosotros, sino para el cien por ciento de nosotros”.
“Ida B. Wells, Martin Luther King, Marcus Garvey, las cuatro niñas pequeñas en Birmingham, [todos] se están dando vuelta en sus tumbas en este momento por la falta de respeto y la desgracia que está sucediendo en este país”, dijo Tamika Mallory, copresidenta nacional de la Marcha de Mujeres. “Si nosotros, como gente de color, nos rendimos y permitimos que este sistema continúe oprimiéndonos, seríamos, de hecho, los responsables”.
El concejal Jumaane Williams, quien se postula a nivel estatal para vicegobernador, dijo que la controversia es emblemática de una sensibilidad en las esferas corporativas y políticas que favorece el silencio sobre la disidencia.
“Esto no ha sido y nunca ha sido sobre protestar”, insistió. “Ha sido una subyugación de las personas con melanina en la piel e impide que alguien proteste”.
Williams, quien lució un blazer firmado por Kaepernick, dijo que trataría de convertir la oficina en un contrapunto de activistas a la oficina del gobernador, similar a como funciona el defensor público como un control para el Ayuntamiento.
“Con demasiada frecuencia en la posición de vicegobernador, la forma en que miden el éxito es cuán bien repiten lo que el gobernador pide repetir, qué tan bien lo aprueban”, dijo Williams. “Estoy diciendo que deberíamos rechazar eso. Cuando se trata solo de promesas falsas, o [no se están abordando] los problemas, alguien debería poder ponerse de pie y hacer eso. Y creo que el papel del vicegobernador debería hacerlo”.
“[La protesta] no falta el respeto a la bandera ni a los veteranos”, agregó Williams. “Esta fue una protesta silenciosa que no interrumpió nada en el campo”.
Foy dijo que quienes se oponen a la nueva política de la NFL continuarán presionando su caso.
“Vamos a llamar masivamente a todos”, dijo. “Queremos que todos le digan a la NFL qué piensan sobre esto. Queremos que llamen a la NFL, que envíen un correo electrónico a la NFL, que envíen un fax a la NFL, que envíen una carta a la NFL. Vamos a inundarlos para hacerles saber que tomaron la decisión equivocada y que deben corregir su curso”.