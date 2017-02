Alternative Action

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They want to hinder the hazards.

The city is cracking down on more bad landlords with its latest announcement of 250 residential buildings placed in the Alternative Enforcement Program (AEP) of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

Properties on the 2017 AEP list have a combined total of 26,034 violations considered hazardous or immediately hazardous.

The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) Commissioner María Torres-Springer explained that buildings in the AEP would have four months to make repairs and correct violations, or else HPD would enact repairs and send property owners the bill.

“It’s a series of steps that allow us to look at the building more comprehensively, and choose every tool to force the landlord to do the work,” said Torres-Springer. “And, if they don’t, we will do it and bill the landlord.”

“At the end of the day, it also ensures compliance and monitoring afterwards, so that the problems don’t keep happening,” she added.

Since its inception ten years ago, AEP has targeted severe disrepairs in 2,137 buildings and helped improve conditions in more over than 26,000 units across New York City, according to HPD.

The newest list includes 63 buildings in the Bronx, and 28 in Northern Manhattan.

Officials announced the latest round of the AEP during a February 6 press conference at one of the buildings on the list, 3852 Tenth Avenue in Inwood.

Residents there have complained about horrid living conditions, including excessive vermin, broken appliances, mold growing in apartments, misaligned windows and patchwork repairs.

Tenants have accused the building’s landlord, Julian Rodríguez, and property manager Kitty Huang of Confe Realty LLC, of neglecting the building and ignoring their pleas for help.

The issues reached crisis mode on January 7, when numerous tenants were hospitalized after suffering headaches, nausea and dizziness from inhaling carbon monoxide fumes from a faulty boiler connection.

The entire building was evacuated by the Fire Department, and the boiler was shut down for several days by the Office of Emergency Management. The incident drew the attention of local elected officials, who rallied with tenants on January 12 to denounce the landlord for maintaining such living conditions.

On Monday, Torres-Springer was joined at the building by City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and Public Advocate Letitia James to inform anxious residents that HPD was escalating action against the landlord.

James said the AEP designations served as a complement to her annual World Landlord List.

“We must do everything in our power to protect and support tenants living in buildings with hazardous conditions,” she said. “We’re going to use every tool in our toolbox to ensure every New Yorker has access to a safe and decent home.”

Buildings not discharged from the AEP in the first four months are subject to penalties, including $500 per unit every six months during participation in AEP, and $200 for any complaint inspection performed that results in the issuance of a class “B” (hazardous) or “C” (immediately hazardous) violation.

Failure to pay these fees may result in filing of a tax lien against the property.

Rodríguez suggested that the conditions in AEP buildings were no accident.

“The fact of the matter is that landlords like that fail to make repairs by design,” he remarked. “They look around their buildings and see tenants not as members of our community that have been here for decades. No, they see tenants who they want to move out so they can destabilize the units to make more money. Thankfully, in New York City, we don’t stand for that.”

Torres-Springer said that HPD had entered into litigation with the property manager at 3852 Tenth Avenue to force resolution of hazardous building conditions.

“We are using every tool that we have, legal tools and others, in order to ensure compliance,” she said.

James suggested that the AEP helps level the playing field for tenants against landlords who seek to use legal action against vulnerable residents.

“Landlords have abogados, lawyers,” James remarked. “Most tenants do not. And [landlords] delay and delay and delay in court.”

“This is like a hardline commitment by HPD to say, ‘We are there, we are watching you,’” said Rodríguez.

In addition to HPD’s litigation, residents at 3852 Tenth Avenue have chosen to bring their own legal action against the building’s management, said Nancy Torres, a lead tenant organizer for Urban Homesteading Assistance Board, which is currently working to assist tenants. Residents will be assisted by the Legal Aid Society.

For building residents like Rosa Guzmán, the increased assistance from the city comes not a moment too soon.

The night before the HPD press conference, Guzmán placed glue wraps on her apartment floor to deal with the vermin issues.

“I put out glue traps at night,” she said. “Half an hour later, they were covered in rats.”

Guzmán shared a cellphone video with The Manhattan Times depicting numerous rodents caught in the glue traps, still twitching.

“They weren’t dead,” she said. “They were still moving around.”

Guzmán and other tenants expressed hope that building conditions would improve now that HPD was taking strong action.

“I’m feeling optimistic,” remarked Ymelda Medina, a 27-year resident of the building. “Seeing authorities come here and speak with confidence gives me hope.”

Still, she expressed some reservation.

“There is so much to get done, though,” Medina added. “Things like the mold are so bad, can it really be fixed in four months?”

“We’re very excited to think repairs will happen,” said Torres. “Most of the time, tenants lose hope, but hopefully this will give them confidence things will get better.”

“I hope this is the start of something,” added Wilhelmina Washington, who has lived at the property for 35 years. “I want to be able to stay here.”

For more information, please visit http://on.nyc.gov/1SF26TF.