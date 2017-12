Alternate Side Parking

Notification issued 12/29/17 at 12:45 PM. The New York City Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Department of Sanitation, announced that Alternate Side Parking Regulations will be suspended Saturday, 12/30 to facilitate snow removal. Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout NYC.

For more information, please visit: http://on.nyc.gov/1cAl5rj.