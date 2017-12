Aid for Andy

Donations sought to help boy receive heart transplant

Story by Gregg McQueen

He’s running out of time.

Uptown elected officials are appealing to New Yorkers to aid a 13-year-old Dominican boy in desperate need of a life-saving heart transplant.

Andy Manuel Herrera Reyes, who was born with rare heart condition, has already had four heart surgeries and is currently at a Cayman Islands hospital hooked up to a bypass machine. Doctors have said he needs a heart transplant soon or he will die.

Reyes has been accepted for transplant surgery by UF Congenital Heart Center in Gainesville, Florida, but his medical and travel expenses are expected to exceed $1.5 million, which supporters said his working-class family cannot afford.

At a press conference in Inwood on December 27, Dominican-born elected officials from Northern Manhattan asked New Yorkers to donate to a campaign run by the charitable organization Gift of Life NJ, or to a GoFundMe effort to help pay for Reyes’ medical expenses.

“Andy is a young boy who deserves to live his life fully,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa. “As a mother of a three-year-old, I cannot imagine the pain that Andy’s family has had to endure for his entire life.”

“We ask New Yorkers to chip in and help Andy receive his heart in the new year,” she said.

Reyes had his most recent open-heart surgery in September, but due to an infection, he has been on a bypass machine ever since. The machines are typically used for only one to two weeks to allow the heart to recuperate after surgery.

“All his organs are in good condition, he just needs a new heart,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, who joined De La Rosa in presenting Gift of Life with a $6,000 check to help defray Reyes’ medical expenses.

“Let’s make a miracle together, and let’s save the life of a 13-year-old boy,” Rodriguez said.

Gisela, a Reyes family friend and former Cayman Islands hospital employee, said Andy is a huge baseball fan, and received a personal message from David “Big Papi” Ortiz, whom Reyes wants to emulate.

“He said, ‘someday I’m going to be like him — I’m going to play baseball and I’m going to help children,” she remarked.

Laurie Braun of Gift of Life said the organization began working with Reyes 10 years ago to help with his open-heart surgery in Newark, NJ. He also came to New York in 2011 for a surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

“There’s something about Andy that touches everyone he meets,” said Braun, who stressed that Reyes is unlikely to survive on the bypass machine much longer.

“He’s beaten sepsis, he’s beaten kidney failure, he beat death,” Braun said. “The boy is a fighter, but we’re running out of time.”

www.giftoflifenj.org/help-andy-101/

www.gofundme.com/andyreyes