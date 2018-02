Aid at the End

Latino groups endorse Medical Aid in Dying Act

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

In 2005, Guillermo Chacón was diagnosed with malignant colon cancer.

“If I show you the pictures and describe to you what I went through, at that moment it was a terrible time,” Chacón recalled.

The experience provided a unique perspective to the concept of aid in dying for the health advocate.

Since his bout with cancer, Chacón has come to lend his support to legislation to give terminally ill New Yorkers an option to relieve their suffering and the campaign to pass New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act.

The bill would give terminally ill New Yorkers the option to request a doctor’s prescription for medication they can self-administer to bring about a peaceful death.

Chacón, President of the Latino Commission on AIDS and Founder of the Hispanic Health Network, said his organizations will advocate for passage of the bill.

“I urge our legislators to sooner rather than later give that option to our community,” said Chacón at a City Hall press conference on February 14, during which it was announced that both the Latino Commission on AIDS and the Hispanic Health Network would be partnering with Compassion and Choices, a national organization advocating for end-of-life choices, to push for the legislation.

“New Yorkers need the ability to decide how much suffering is too much, how much pain they want to be in, and when and where they want to say their last goodbyes,” said Kim Callinan, Chief Executive Officer of Compassion and Choices. “They should be allowed to make these decisions free of government interference and in consultation with their loved ones and their faith leaders.”

The Medical Aid in Dying Act is sponsored by State Senator Diane Savino and State Assemblymember Amy Paulin.

If passed, New York would join six other states and Washington, D.C. in providing terminally ill adults with the legal right to request a prescription to end their life. Medical aid in dying has been legal in Oregon for two decades. More recently, it was legalized in California, Colorado, Washington, Montana and Vermont.

New York’s bill has been backed by the National Hispanic Council on Aging, as well as the New York State Academy of Family Physicians, the New York State Public Health Association, and Rochester Breast Cancer Coalition.

Father Luis Barrios, priest-in-charge of Holyrood Episcopal Church in Washington Heights, said he has comforted and prayed with many terminally ill cancer and AIDS patients who have “begged to die.”

“It is the memory of these brothers and sisters that has helped me to lend my voice to help authorize the medical practice of aid in dying,” he said.

“I don’t have any problem with the notion of death, because death is part of life,” Barrios added. “It is a liberation from it. It is how we face it and how we go through the dying process that makes a difference.”

Barrios noted a study by Lifeway Christian Resources indicated that 69 percent of Hispanics supported medical aid in dying, and the majority of Christians found it “morally acceptable.”

Nilsa Centeno, whose son Miguel died in 2016 of brain cancer, said her son urged lawmakers before his death to pass the Medical Aid in Dying legislation, a fight Centeno vowed to continue.

“I promised him that I would fight to make medical aid in dying an option for terminally ill people, so they would not have to suffer in agony at the end of life like he did,” said Centeno.

Amanda Cavanaugh, an organizer for Compassion and Choices, said her fiancé died of liver cancer in 2015.

“Medications could not alleviate her pain,” she said. “Chrissy’s parents and I watched their only child suffer horribly and there was nothing we could do about it. It wasn’t the death Chrissy wanted nor that she deserved.”

Callinan pointed to an Eagle Point Strategies poll stating that 77 percent of New York voters support medical aid in dying.

She said many terminally ill New Yorkers express the desire to move to another state where the medical aid in dying law has already been enacted.

“By the time the person makes that decision, it’s almost always too late,” remarked Callinan, who said that low-income New Yorkers are at a disadvantage because they don’t have the means to relocate.

“Part of bringing this option to every state is ensuring that people of all races, all incomes, all demographics, that everyone has equal access to the law,” she said.