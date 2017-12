AG warns of immigration scams

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman is warning immigrant communities that fraudsters are posing as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and demanding money from undocumented immigrants in order to avoid deportation.

Schneiderman issued an urgent fraud alert on December 26, after his office had noticed an increased number of reported scams.

“It is unconscionable for scam artists to prey on heightened fear in our immigrant communities by pretending to be ICE officers and demanding that families pay up in order to avoid deportation,” said Schneiderman. “I urge communities to protect themselves by learning about these potential scams and contacting my office if they suspect fraud. We will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal and bring to justice those who commit fraud against our immigrant communities.”

The Attorney General has received a number of reports of unsolicited calls or in-person inquiries from fake immigration officials, according to a press release from Schneiderman’s office.

One immigrant living in Queens was approached by four men dressed as ICE agents, the release said. The purported “agents” told the man that he was going to be detained unless he gave them all of his money.

Actual ICE agents will never ask you for money or threaten detainment or deportation if you do not pay them, Schneiderman said. Also, ICE agents also do not have the authority to enter your household without a warrant signed by a judge.

In his fraud alert, Schneiderman also pointed out New York resources for those seeking immigration support, including the New Americans Hotline.

This toll-free, multi-lingual hotline provides live assistance with immigration and naturalization information and referrals and can be reached at 800.566.7636 between 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. All calls to the hotline are confidential and anonymous.

Schneiderman reminded New Yorkers to be wary of unsolicited calls or text messages from someone claiming to be a government official or law enforcement officer that make threats such as deportation. Both United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and ICE will never request payment over the phone, so immigrants should be wary of scammers that ask for any sensitive or personal information or demand payment if you do not comply.

He also warned of the prevalence of “notario” fraud, and of individuals falsely claiming to be attorneys or the ability to appear before the immigration agencies or court.

To avoid getting scammed, Schneiderman recommended that immigrants only work with a licensed lawyer or authorized provider, never sign blank applications or documents they do not understand, and avoid making payments over the phone or via email.

To report potential fraud or other issues regarding immigration services, contact the Attorney General’s Immigration Services Fraud Unit Hotline at 866.390.2992 or email Civil.Rights@ag.NY.gov.

The New Americans Hotline provides live assistance with immigration and naturalization information and referrals and can be reached at 800.566.7636 between 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.