After the Attack

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

In the days since a terrorist killed eight people and injured 11 others by driving a truck through the West Side Highway bicycle path, New York City has attempted to return to normalcy.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on October 31, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov is alleged to have driven a rental truck onto the bicycle path, striking a number of pedestrians and bicyclists along the route.

The truck collided with a school bus at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children, police said. Saipov then exited the vehicle, when he was confronted and shot by NYPD officer Brian Nash.

John Miller, NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, said Saipov had likely plotted the attack for several weeks and carried it out “in the name of ISIS.”

“He appears to have followed, almost exactly to a T, the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before, with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack,” Miller said.

Six of those killed were visiting New York City from other countries, including five tourists from Argentina and one from Belgium.

The day after the incident, the bike path and southbound traffic lane of the West Side Highway were closed to traffic between Houston and Murray Streets, as an army of police officers surrounded the area. At Murray Street, curious onlookers paused in attempt to get a glimpse of the scene.‎

“It makes you feel helpless,” remarked Priscilla, a former teacher at Borough of Manhattan Community College. “It shows these attacks can happen anytime, anywhere.”

A group of students from nearby Stuyvesant High School, which went into lockdown as the attack unfolded, said their school day had gone on as normal the following day, though they noted that some students were absent.

“They had grief counselors there to help if anyone wanted to talk to one,” said student Daniel.

Stuyvesant classmates Yusha and Tausif, both Muslim, expressed concern about an anti-Islamic backlash in the wake of the attack.

“Our religion is all about peace and safety,” said Yusha. “It doesn’t have anything to do with violence.”

They noted that eyewitnesses reported that Saipov had exclaimed “Allahu Akbar,” an Islamic phrase meaning “God is great,” after exiting the attack vehicle.

“That phrase is meant for good, but it gets misinterpreted,” Yusha said.

On October 31, President Donald Trump tweeted, “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”

“I feel like this guy who attacked is going to cast all of us in a negative light,” said Yusha.

Police recovered multiple knives, a paint ball gun and a pellet gun near the attack vehicle.

Saipov, a permanent resident of the United States, came into the country on a diversity visa from Uzbekistan in March 2010. He was recently living in New Jersey and driving for Uber.

Taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for his injuries, Saipov was charged on November 1 with federal terrorism charges. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

The evening of the attack, the city’s Halloween parade went on as scheduled, with enhanced security. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the parade served as an example that the attack failed to terrorize New Yorkers, as around a million people attended the celebration.

“They were there just a number of hours after the incident, and it was New York’s way of saying, we will not be deterred. We are not terrorized. You will not win,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

On Mon., Nov. 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio attended a tribute for attack victims, where he was joined by President Mauricio Macri of Argentina and First Lady Juliana Awada.

Referencing the Argentine attack victims and the participation of 125 different countries in the New York City Marathon, de Blasio said the city is a place “where every faith, every nationality, people of every walk of life” can come together.

“And that is the very thing the terrorists want to undermine – a place where everyone can respect each other, where all faiths are treated with equality is an affront to the terrorist ideology,” de Blasio said. “It’s even more important that we affirm our faith in each other and our commitment to continuing to be a place for everyone.”

Some visitors near the West Side Highway bike path have left flowers in memory of the attack victims. A man and woman, visiting New York City from Belgium, stopped by the scene last Wednesday to reflect on those killed.

“We came to pray for them,” the man said.

A Manhattan resident named Erik was one of the few cyclists riding on the bike path the day following the attack. He explained that he biked daily from his midtown apartment to his job in Lower Manhattan, and said he was on the path about a hour before the attack occurred.

“It makes you feel vulnerable, but at the same time, life has to go on,” he said, adding that he would continue to use the bike path. “What happened is scary, but you can’t let fear change you.”