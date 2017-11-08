Story and photos by Gregg McQueen In the days since a terrorist killed eight people and injured 11 others by driving a truck through the West Side Highway bicycle path, New York City has attempted to return to normalcy. Shortly after 3 p.m. on October 31, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov is alleged to have driven a rental truck onto the bicycle path, striking a number of pedestrians and bicyclists along the route. The truck collided with a school bus at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children, police said. Saipov then exited the vehicle, when he was confronted and shot by NYPD officer Brian Nash. After the Attack
Después del ataque
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
In the days since a terrorist killed eight people and injured 11 others by driving a truck through the West Side Highway bicycle path, New York City has attempted to return to normalcy.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on October 31, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov is alleged to have driven a rental truck onto the bicycle path, striking a number of pedestrians and bicyclists along the route.
The truck collided with a school bus at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children, police said. Saipov then exited the vehicle, when he was confronted and shot by NYPD officer Brian Nash.
John Miller, NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, said Saipov had likely plotted the attack for several weeks and carried it out “in the name of ISIS.”
“He appears to have followed, almost exactly to a T, the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before, with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack,” Miller said.
Six of those killed were visiting New York City from other countries, including five tourists from Argentina and one from Belgium.
The day after the incident, the bike path and southbound traffic lane of the West Side Highway were closed to traffic between Houston and Murray Streets, as an army of police officers surrounded the area. At Murray Street, curious onlookers paused in attempt to get a glimpse of the scene.
“It makes you feel helpless,” remarked Priscilla, a former teacher at Borough of Manhattan Community College. “It shows these attacks can happen anytime, anywhere.”
A group of students from nearby Stuyvesant High School, which went into lockdown as the attack unfolded, said their school day had gone on as normal the following day, though they noted that some students were absent.
“They had grief counselors there to help if anyone wanted to talk to one,” said student Daniel.
Stuyvesant classmates Yusha and Tausif, both Muslim, expressed concern about an anti-Islamic backlash in the wake of the attack.
“Our religion is all about peace and safety,” said Yusha. “It doesn’t have anything to do with violence.”
They noted that eyewitnesses reported that Saipov had exclaimed “Allahu Akbar,” an Islamic phrase meaning “God is great,” after exiting the attack vehicle.
“That phrase is meant for good, but it gets misinterpreted,” Yusha said.
On October 31, President Donald Trump tweeted, “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”
“I feel like this guy who attacked is going to cast all of us in a negative light,” said Yusha.
Police recovered multiple knives, a paint ball gun and a pellet gun near the attack vehicle.
Saipov, a permanent resident of the United States, came into the country on a diversity visa from Uzbekistan in March 2010. He was recently living in New Jersey and driving for Uber.
Taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for his injuries, Saipov was charged on November 1 with federal terrorism charges. ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attack.
The evening of the attack, the city’s Halloween parade went on as scheduled, with enhanced security. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the parade served as an example that the attack failed to terrorize New Yorkers, as around a million people attended the celebration.
“They were there just a number of hours after the incident, and it was New York’s way of saying, we will not be deterred. We are not terrorized. You will not win,” Cuomo said at a press conference.
On Mon., Nov. 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio attended a tribute for attack victims, where he was joined by President Mauricio Macri of Argentina and First Lady Juliana Awada.
Referencing the Argentine attack victims and the participation of 125 different countries in the New York City Marathon, de Blasio said the city is a place “where every faith, every nationality, people of every walk of life” can come together.
“And that is the very thing the terrorists want to undermine – a place where everyone can respect each other, where all faiths are treated with equality is an affront to the terrorist ideology,” de Blasio said. “It’s even more important that we affirm our faith in each other and our commitment to continuing to be a place for everyone.”
Some visitors near the West Side Highway bike path have left flowers in memory of the attack victims. A man and woman, visiting New York City from Belgium, stopped by the scene last Wednesday to reflect on those killed.
“We came to pray for them,” the man said.
A Manhattan resident named Erik was one of the few cyclists riding on the bike path the day following the attack. He explained that he biked daily from his midtown apartment to his job in Lower Manhattan, and said he was on the path about a hour before the attack occurred.
“It makes you feel vulnerable, but at the same time, life has to go on,” he said, adding that he would continue to use the bike path. “What happened is scary, but you can’t let fear change you.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
En los días transcurridos desde que un terrorista mató a ocho personas e hirió a otras 11 al conducir un camión por la ruta ciclista del West Side Highway, la ciudad de Nueva York ha intentado volver a la normalidad.
Poco después de las 3 p.m. el 31 de octubre, se alega que Sayfullo Saipov, de 29 años, condujo un camión alquilado hacia la ruta ciclista, golpeando a un número de peatones y ciclistas a lo largo del camino.
El camión colisionó con un autobús escolar en la calle Chambers, hiriendo a dos adultos y dos niños, dijo la policía. Saipov luego salió del vehículo y fue confrontado y baleado por Brian Nash, oficial del NYPD.
John Miller, subcomisionado del NYPD de Inteligencia y Contraterrorismo, dijo que Saipov probablemente planeó el ataque durante varias semanas y lo llevó a cabo “en nombre de ISIS”.
“Parece haber seguido, casi exactamente al pie de la letra, las instrucciones que ISIS ha puesto en sus redes sociales antes, con instrucciones para sus seguidores sobre cómo llevar a cabo un ataque de ese tipo”, dijo Miller.
Seis de los fallecidos visitaban la ciudad de Nueva York desde otros países, incluidos cinco turistas de Argentina y uno de Bélgica.
El día después del incidente, el carril ciclista y el de tráfico hacia el sur de la Autopista West Side estaban cerrados al tráfico entre las Calles Houston y Murray, mientras un ejército de agentes de policía rodeaba el área. En la Calle Murray, curiosos se detuvieron en un intento por echar un ojo a la escena.
“Te hace sentir impotente”, comentó Priscilla, una ex maestra en el Community College del condado de Manhattan. “Muestra que estos ataques pueden suceder en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar”.
Un grupo de estudiantes de la cercana Escuela Preparatoria Stuyvesant, que entró en confinamiento mientras se desarrollaba el ataque, dijo que su jornada escolar continuó normalmente al día siguiente, aunque destacaron que algunos estudiantes no asistieron.
“Tuvieron consejeros de duelo ahí para ayudar si alguien quería hablar con uno”, dijo el estudiante Daniel.
Yusha y Tausif, compañeros de clase de Stuyvesant, ambos musulmanes, expresaron su preocupación por una reacción anti islámica tras el ataque.
“Nuestra religión tiene que ver con la paz y la seguridad”, dijo Yusha. “No con la violencia”.
Destacaron que los testigos presenciales informaron que Saipov había exclamado “Allahu Akbar”, una frase islámica que significa “Dios es grande”, después de salir del vehículo de ataque.
“Esa frase es para bien, pero se malinterpreta”, dijo Yusha.
El 31 de octubre, el presidente Donald Trump tuiteó: “Acabo de ordenar que la Seguridad Nacional intensifique nuestro ya extremo programa de investigación. Ser políticamente correcto está bien, ¡pero no por esto!”.
“Siento que este tipo que atacó nos va a echar a todos bajo una luz negativa”, dijo Yusha.
La policía recuperó varios cuchillos, una pistola de bolas de pintura y otra de perdigones cerca del vehículo de ataque.
Saipov, un residente permanente de los Estados Unidos, llegó al país con una visa de diversidad de Uzbekistán en marzo del 2010. Recientemente estuvo viviendo en Nueva Jersey y conducía para Uber.
Llevado al Hospital Bellevue para recibir tratamiento por sus heridas, Saipov fue acusado el 1º de noviembre de cargos federales de terrorismo. ISIS se ha atribuido la responsabilidad del ataque.
La noche del ataque, el desfile de Halloween de la ciudad se realizó según lo programado, con mayor seguridad. El gobernador Andrew Cuomo dijo que el desfile sirvió como ejemplo de que el ataque no aterrorizó a los neoyorquinos, ya que alrededor de un millón de personas asistieron a la celebración.
“Estuvieron ahí solo unas horas después del incidente, y fue la forma de Nueva York de decir: no nos desalentarán, no estamos aterrorizados, no ganarán”, dijo Cuomo en una conferencia de prensa.
El lunes 6 de noviembre, el alcalde Bill de Blasio asistió a un homenaje para las víctimas de los ataques, en donde se le unieron el presidente de Argentina, Mauricio Macri, y la primera dama Juliana Awada.
Al referirse a las víctimas del ataque argentino y la participación de 125 países diferentes en el maratón de la ciudad de Nueva York, de Blasio dijo que la ciudad es un lugar “en donde todas las religiones, todas las nacionalidades, personas de todos los ámbitos” pueden unirse.
“Y eso es precisamente lo que los terroristas quieren socavar: un lugar donde todos puedan respetarse mutuamente, donde todas las religiones sean tratadas con igualdad, es una afrenta a la ideología terrorista”, dijo. “Es aún más importante que afirmemos nuestra fe en los demás y nuestro compromiso de continuar siendo un lugar para todos”.
Algunos visitantes cerca del carril ciclista del West Side Highway han dejado flores en memoria de las víctimas del ataque. Un hombre y una mujer, que visitaron la ciudad de Nueva York desde Bélgica, pasaron por la escena el miércoles pasado para reflexionar sobre los asesinados.
“Vinimos a orar por ellos”, dijo el hombre.
Un residente de Manhattan llamado Erik fue uno de los pocos ciclistas circulando por el carril ciclista al día siguiente del ataque. Explicó que iba en bicicleta diariamente desde su apartamento en el centro de la ciudad a su trabajo en el Bajo Manhattan, y que estuvo en el carril aproximadamente una hora antes de que ocurriera el ataque.
“Te hace sentir vulnerable, pero al mismo tiempo, la vida tiene que continuar”, dijo, y agregó que continuará usando el carril ciclista. “Lo que pasó es aterrador, pero no puedes dejar que el miedo te cambie”.