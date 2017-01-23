- English
- Español
Affinity en la Avenida
It will be the Day of Duarte.
All are welcome to the community celebration this Thurs., Jan. 26th at the Affinity Health Plan Community Service Center at 1307 St. Nicholas Avenue.
The event will mark the birthday of Juan Pablo Duarte.
Recognized as an official day of remembrance for Dominican and Dominican-Americans, Juan Pablo Duarte Day honors the birth of one of the fathers of the country’s national independence.
Duarte, a liberal proponent of democratic principles, organized La Trinitaria (The Trinity) in 1838 together with Francisco del Rosario Sánchez and Matías Ramón Mella, among others. The efforts of this secret resistance group against the Haitian occupation of the time led to ultimately to the declaration of independence by the Dominican Republic on February 27, 1844.
Dominicans honor Duarte Day with public celebrations in major towns throughout the country – and this Thursday, there will also be revelry on St. Nicholas Avenue.
Affinity will host its first annual Juan Pablo Duarte Day Celebration with music, giveaways, and a few special surprises.
And there will also be a silky treat, as “habichuelas con dulce,” traditional Dominican sweet beans, will be served.
All are invited this Thurs., Jan. 26th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Affinity Community Service Center at 1307 St. Nicholas Avenue (between 175th and 176th Streets). For more information, please call 866.206.1775.
Affinity en la Avenida
Será el Día de Duarte.
Todos son bienvenidos a la celebración comunitaria este jueves 26 de enero en el Centro de Servicio Comunitario Affinity Health Plan en el No. 1307 de la Avenida St. Nicholas.
El evento celebrará el cumpleaños de Juan Pablo Duarte.
Reconocido como día oficial de recuerdo para dominicanos y dominicano-americanos, el Día de Juan Pablo Duarte honra el nacimiento de uno de los padres de la independencia nacional del país.
Duarte, partidario liberal de los principios democráticos, organizó La Trinitaria en 1838 junto con Francisco del Rosario Sánchez y Matías Ramón Mella, entre otros. Los esfuerzos de este grupo secreto de resistencia contra la ocupación haitiana de la época condujeron en última instancia a la declaración de independencia por parte de la República Dominicana el 27 de febrero de 1844.
Los dominicanos celebran el Día de Duarte con fiestas públicas en las principales ciudades de todo el país, y este jueves también habrá fiesta en la Avenida St. Nicholas.
Affinity albergará su primera celebración anual del Día de Juan Pablo Duarte con música, regalos y algunas sorpresas especiales.
Y también habrá un suave regalo, ya que se servirán “habichuelas con dulce”, frijoles dulces tradicionales dominicanos.
Todos están invitados este jueves 26 de enero de 2 p.m. a 5 p.m. al Centro de Servicio Comunitario Affinity en el No. 1307 de la Avenida St. Nicholas (entre las calles 175 y 176). Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 866.206.1775.