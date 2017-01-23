Affinity en la Avenida

It will be the Day of Duarte.

All are welcome to the community celebration this Thurs., Jan. 26th at the Affinity Health Plan Community Service Center at 1307 St. Nicholas Avenue.

The event will mark the birthday of Juan Pablo Duarte.

Recognized as an official day of remembrance for Dominican and Dominican-Americans, Juan Pablo Duarte Day honors the birth of one of the fathers of the country’s national independence.

Duarte, a liberal proponent of democratic principles, organized La Trinitaria (The Trinity) in 1838 together with Francisco del Rosario Sánchez and Matías Ramón Mella, among others. The efforts of this secret resistance group against the Haitian occupation of the time led to ultimately to the declaration of independence by the Dominican Republic on February 27, 1844.

Dominicans honor Duarte Day with public celebrations in major towns throughout the country – and this Thursday, there will also be revelry on St. Nicholas Avenue.

Affinity will host its first annual Juan Pablo Duarte Day Celebration with music, giveaways, and a few special surprises.

And there will also be a silky treat, as “habichuelas con dulce,” traditional Dominican sweet beans, will be served.

All are invited this Thurs., Jan. 26th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Affinity Community Service Center at 1307 St. Nicholas Avenue (between 175th and 176th Streets). For more information, please call 866.206.1775.