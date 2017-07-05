From the New York League of Conservation Voters As temperatures rise, energy demand is spiking across New York as people are turning on their air conditioners to keep cool. However, there are ways to remain cool without using as much energy and simultaneously lowering your utility bills. If you use a window air conditioner, the primary energy efficiency measure you can take is ensuring that you have the right air conditioner for your space. A balance between comfort and energy-use can be found to make sure that you stay cool while also saving energy—check out suggested guidelines at http://bit.ly/2t8FHGs on which product works best for you. You can also opt for a more energy efficient product. Although this may seem costly, there are lots of rebates available that could lower your price. You can search for rebates in your area from Energy Star at http://bit.ly/2tEhwAw. Similarly, conEdison offers a free Wi-Fi device that lets you monitor your window air conditioner from an app. The device lets you turn your air conditioner on and off remotely and set schedules so that you only use your air conditioner when you need it. If you have central air conditioning, there are other ways that you can scale back your energy use. Smart thermometers like Nest learn the temperature you like in your home and automatically detect when you are there or not to curb your energy usage. The energy savings from systems like Nest have been proven to be enormous, and most people find that the cost of purchasing the thermostat is paid off in two years or less. Like conEdison’s window AC device, you can also control smart thermometers remotely so that you aren’t wasting energy when you aren’t home. Whatever air conditioning method you use this summer, make sure to implement the best energy efficiency practices to cut back on your energy-use and save money. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2thSvZz. De la Liga de Votantes Conservadores de Nueva York Mientras suben las temperaturas, la demanda de energía aumenta en Nueva York, ya que la gente enciende sus acondicionadores de aire para mantenerse fresca. Sin embargo, hay maneras de mantenerse fresco sin usar tanta energía y simultáneamente bajar las facturas de los servicios públicos. Si utiliza un acondicionador de aire de ventana, la medida de eficiencia energética primaria que puede tomar es asegurarse de tener el aire acondicionado adecuado para su espacio. Un equilibrio entre la comodidad y el uso de la energía se puede encontrar para asegurarse de mantenerse fresco mientras ahorra energía, revise las directrices sugeridas en http://bit.ly/2t8FHGs sobre qué producto funciona mejor para usted. También puede optar por un producto energéticamente más eficiente. Si bien esto puede parecer costoso, hay muchos descuentos disponibles que podrían disminuir su precio. Puede buscar rebajas en su área de Energy Star en http://bit.ly/2tEhwAw. Similarmente, conEdison ofrece un aparato Wi-Fi gratuito que le permite controlar su acondicionador de aire de ventana desde una aplicación. El dispositivo puede encender y apagar el acondicionador de aire de forma remota y establecer horarios para que solo use su aire acondicionado cuando lo necesite. Si usted tiene aire acondicionado central, hay otras maneras para reducir su consumo de energía. Termómetros inteligentes como Nest aprende la temperatura que le gusta en su hogar y detecta automáticamente cuando está ahí o no para frenar su uso de energía. Los ahorros de energía de sistemas como Nest han demostrado ser enormes, y la mayoría de la gente encuentra que el costo de comprar el termostato se paga en dos años o menos. Como con el aparato de aire acondicionado de ventana de conEdison, también puede controlar los termómetros inteligentes de forma remota para que no pierda energía cuando no esté en casa. Sea cual sea el método de aire acondicionado que use este verano, asegúrese de implementar las mejores prácticas de eficiencia energética para reducir su consumo de energía y ahorrar dinero. Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2thSvZz.
Acing the AC
Aliados con el aire acondicionado
From the New York League of Conservation Voters
As temperatures rise, energy demand is spiking across New York as people are turning on their air conditioners to keep cool.
However, there are ways to remain cool without using as much energy and simultaneously lowering your utility bills.
If you use a window air conditioner, the primary energy efficiency measure you can take is ensuring that you have the right air conditioner for your space. A balance between comfort and energy-use can be found to make sure that you stay cool while also saving energy—check out suggested guidelines at http://bit.ly/2t8FHGs on which product works best for you.
You can also opt for a more energy efficient product. Although this may seem costly, there are lots of rebates available that could lower your price. You can search for rebates in your area from Energy Star at http://bit.ly/2tEhwAw. Similarly, conEdison offers a free Wi-Fi device that lets you monitor your window air conditioner from an app. The device lets you turn your air conditioner on and off remotely and set schedules so that you only use your air conditioner when you need it.
If you have central air conditioning, there are other ways that you can scale back your energy use. Smart thermometers like Nest learn the temperature you like in your home and automatically detect when you are there or not to curb your energy usage. The energy savings from systems like Nest have been proven to be enormous, and most people find that the cost of purchasing the thermostat is paid off in two years or less. Like conEdison’s window AC device, you can also control smart thermometers remotely so that you aren’t wasting energy when you aren’t home.
Whatever air conditioning method you use this summer, make sure to implement the best energy efficiency practices to cut back on your energy-use and save money.
For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2thSvZz.
De la Liga de Votantes Conservadores de Nueva York
Mientras suben las temperaturas, la demanda de energía aumenta en Nueva York, ya que la gente enciende sus acondicionadores de aire para mantenerse fresca.
Sin embargo, hay maneras de mantenerse fresco sin usar tanta energía y simultáneamente bajar las facturas de los servicios públicos.
Si utiliza un acondicionador de aire de ventana, la medida de eficiencia energética primaria que puede tomar es asegurarse de tener el aire acondicionado adecuado para su espacio. Un equilibrio entre la comodidad y el uso de la energía se puede encontrar para asegurarse de mantenerse fresco mientras ahorra energía, revise las directrices sugeridas en http://bit.ly/2t8FHGs sobre qué producto funciona mejor para usted.
También puede optar por un producto energéticamente más eficiente. Si bien esto puede parecer costoso, hay muchos descuentos disponibles que podrían disminuir su precio. Puede buscar rebajas en su área de Energy Star en http://bit.ly/2tEhwAw. Similarmente, conEdison ofrece un aparato Wi-Fi gratuito que le permite controlar su acondicionador de aire de ventana desde una aplicación. El dispositivo puede encender y apagar el acondicionador de aire de forma remota y establecer horarios para que solo use su aire acondicionado cuando lo necesite.
Si usted tiene aire acondicionado central, hay otras maneras para reducir su consumo de energía. Termómetros inteligentes como Nest aprende la temperatura que le gusta en su hogar y detecta automáticamente cuando está ahí o no para frenar su uso de energía. Los ahorros de energía de sistemas como Nest han demostrado ser enormes, y la mayoría de la gente encuentra que el costo de comprar el termostato se paga en dos años o menos. Como con el aparato de aire acondicionado de ventana de conEdison, también puede controlar los termómetros inteligentes de forma remota para que no pierda energía cuando no esté en casa.
Sea cual sea el método de aire acondicionado que use este verano, asegúrese de implementar las mejores prácticas de eficiencia energética para reducir su consumo de energía y ahorrar dinero.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2thSvZz.