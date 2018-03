A Verdant Venue

P.S. 28 unveils hydroponic lab

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Sarai had never tried mint before.

But the fifth grade student recently had the chance to sample the herb directly from her own garden.

‎Specifically, her class’ hydroponic garden.

‎Sarai, together with other Northern Manhattan school children at P.S. 28 – Wright Brothers School on 155th Street, are growing greens and vegetables in their own classroom.

There, they work in a laboratory that features hydroponic growing systems, which use a mineral-based solution to nourish plants, and a composting station.

Since the lab opened in October, students have been growing herbs, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, microgreens and other items.

“They’re taking the food we grow home with them. In addition to learning about agriculture, they’re also eating healthier,” said science teacher Patricia Desapio.

The lab was set up in partnership with NY Sun Works, a nonprofit that builds science labs in city schools.

Representatives of NY Sun Works visit the school twice a week to help maintain equipment and work with teachers on curriculum.

“The kids learn the science behind urban farming,” said Sidsel Robards, Director of Development and Events for NY Sun Works. “At an early age, they’re learning all these science concepts.”

Currently, the lab is being used by students in grades K through 2 for science classes. Fifth graders like Sarai are also using the lab and serving as mentors for the younger children.

“One of the challenges of being a science teacher in an urban environment is you don’t readily have access to soil, plants,” said teacher Elkis Felice. “We get students to revise their thinking and show them that they can grow things right in the classroom.”

On March 8, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer joined students, teachers and members of NY Sun Works for an official ribbon cutting for the hydroponic lab.

When Brewer served as a City Councilmember, she helped establish the first hydroponic school greenhouse in the city at the Manhattan School for Children. Robards was among the parents at that school who helped create the greenhouse.

“I can’t tell you how special this is,” Brewer said. “It’s got all the science, all the public education, all the heart, [and] it’s got a lot of substance.”

“This is something really exciting for our school,” agreed student Jade.

Desapio said the school is putting the lab to use for other things.

“It’s a relaxing space. It’s very green, you hear the trickling of water,” said Desapio. “Teachers come in here to relax, or to use it for therapy for students. Art classes also use it to draw the plants.”

In addition to the science and healthy eating lessons, Robards said that students are also learning another important concept.

“It’s meant to stimulate an interest in sustainability,” she said. “We need innovation. With where the planet is going, we need to shift in thinking to become better citizens.”

Thomas Venarde, an eighth-grader at Fieldston and son of an NY Sun Works employee, volunteers his time to help set up hydroponic labs at local public schools. He also donated money from his recent bar mitzvah to buy supplies for P.S. 28’s lab.

“I just wanted to do something to help the kids,” Venarde said. “These labs mean so much for helping them learn.”

Parent Jasmine Dones said the school has been hosting a “Family Recipe Night” since opening the lab, where families learn how to make healthy food with items grown in hydroponic gardens.

“My son is pre-diabetic so learning to eat healthy is important,” she said. “Plus, it’s a family bonding experience because we make the recipes at home together.”

Sarai said she too was excited about the possibilities ahead.

Having had her meeting with mint, she noted, “I’m looking forward to all the things I’ll be able to eat from here.”

For more information, please visit nysunworks.org or call 212.757.7560.