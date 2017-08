A team of STEAM

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It was a STEAM-y summer for these students.

Middle schoolers in a city-sponsored summer enrichment program got the chance to show off their designs for cities of the future to Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña during a recent showcase.

The children from MS 366 in Inwood were participants in an NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) program to introduce students to science, technology, engineering, art/architecture and math (STEAM) concepts.

About 30 sixth and seventh-graders from MS 366 spent four weeks this summer receiving STEAM instruction from DDC educators. On Fridays, students took field trips to sites like the New York Hall of Science and Cooper Hewitt Design Museum.

On July 28, Fariña and DDC Deputy Commissioner Lee Llambelis visited MS 366 to view the “Future Cities” projects.

Fariña thanked the students for coming to school during their summer vacation to participate in the program.

“You are going to be able to be a lot smarter because of this,” Fariña said. “Remember that when you’re looking at high schools, look for high schools that are going to help you learn more of this.”

Students, who were divided into two groups, hand-constructed two different conceptual model cities, with an emphasis on green technology and solar power.

Sixth grader Hennessy Hurtado designed a futuristic hospital that featured solar panels that could still supply power in case of an emergency. She said the summer program showed her she had talents she didn’t realize before.

“I never really thought I would be into engineering or creating something,” she said. “It showed me what I could do.”

Classmate Ariel Torres said she enjoyed the program because she enjoys being creative and has a desire to build things.

“I also like the fact that we’re all working together to make something,” said Torres.

Student Joha García said students were challenged to build their cities with limited materials.

“You had to use what was on hand, so it was a nice challenge,” he remarked. “It teaches you that listening to other people’s ideas is really big.”

Fariña acknowledged that in addition to science and math skills, the program stresses the importance of collaboration.

“Isn’t it better to take chances on things when you work with other people?” she asked students.

This is the second year of DDC’s Middle School Summer Enrichment Program.

For 2017, the program was active at six locations citywide, including JHS 125, IS 22 and MS 228 in the Bronx and JHS 88 in Brooklyn.

Llambelis said the DDC’s Middle School Summer Enrichment Program gives students a chance to encounter real-life professionals, to hopefully inspire their own career ambitions.

“You cannot become what you don’t see,” argued Llambelis. “If you’ve never met an engineer, you don’t think about engineering. If you’ve never met an architect, you don’t think about architecture. So, it’s about demystifying the process.”

Connecting students with STEAM programs in middle school emphasizes to them the math and science classes needed to take them to the next level, Llambelis said.

Over 1,500 students have participated in DDC steam programs since the city launched them in Title 1 schools during 2014, she added.

Students in the Middle School Summer Enrichment Program receive free backpacks, books on construction and certificates of completion.

DDC instructor Jillian Ramos said the program helps show immigrant students that science and engineering careers are accessible to them.

“Especially from a minority standpoint, they see our employees out in the field and are inspired,” she said.

Llambelis explained that the DDC is working to expand the program.

“Right now, we’re focusing more on curriculum development and professional development,” she said. “So, [what we’re doing is] teaching teachers this curriculum so they can teach it in their classrooms.”

For more information on DDC enrichment programs, please visit http://on.nyc.gov/2vly8O8 or call 718.391.2888.