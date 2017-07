A Swimming Start

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Dive in.

The state’s Parks Department is looking to make a splash this summer by once again offering free swimming lessons for children.

Offered at state-run parks to children ages 5 through 12, Learn-to-Swim is a program run by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Department of Health.

The program consists of two-week sessions where kids spend 45 minutes each weekday in the pool with trained lifeguard instructors, learning to swim or improving their current skills.

Locally, Learn-to-Swim will be held at Roberto Clemente State Park in the Bronx and Riverbank State Park in Harlem through the end of August.

“Swimming is probably the most important skill we can teach our children,” remarked State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey at a Learn-to-Swim kickoff event, held at Roberto Clemente Park on July 10. “For safety, and for health.”

She said that swimming not only offers kids a healthy fitness activity, but teaches them abilities that could be life-saving.

Harvey noted that state park lifeguards perform over 400 “saves” per year.

“That’s too many,” she remarked.

Learn-to-Swim, now in its fifth year, was launched as a pilot program in 2013 at Roberto Clemente and Riverbank Parks.

Since then, it has expanded to more than two dozen parks statewide, and currently has more than 3,000 children participating, Harvey said.

Josh Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Greater New York Region, said that kids in low-income, urban communities are generally less likely to have access to swim lessons.

“Providing these free opportunities for young people to learn how to swim is really critical,” remarked Lockwood. “Essentially, it saves lives.”

Andy, a lifeguard at Roberto Clemente, said about two-thirds of program participants don’t know how to swim at all when they first sign up, and that many kids have returned each summer to feel more comfortable in the pool.

“It’s always good for kids to learn to swim. It’s one of the best skills to have,” he said.

“A lot of kids go in the water, get in over their head, panic and that’s when tragedy can strike, so we really encourage folks to seek out opportunities to learn basic water safety and how to swim,” stated Lockwood.

Isabel Ortega has been taking her daughter Bridget, 9, to the free swim lessons for the past three summers.

“It’s helped her a lot,” Ortega said. “Now she feels safer in the water. Before she was afraid and used to grab onto the sides.”

Harvey noted the extensive renovation project currently underway at Roberto Clemente, which will provide a new playground, refurbished picnic areas and ball fields, and improved access to the Harlem River. She said many elements of the park were damaged during Hurricane Sandy, leading to the $70 million undertaking.

“If there’s a silver lining to Sandy, it’s that we can rebuild it and rebuild it better,” remarked Harvey, who said that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s $900 million Parks 2020 Plan to modernize the state’s parks system was primarily focused on underserved communities.

“Swimming at one of New York’s state parks is not only a rite of summer, it is also a wonderful way to exercise and stay healthy,” added New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “[This] gives children and their families the skills and techniques needed to safely enjoy swimming as a lifelong physical activity.”

Also, for enrolled participants, there is a bit of swag to add to their swimming prowess.

Upon conclusion of the program, students receive a Red Cross Achievement Booklet and a State Parks Learn-to-Swim kit that includes a knapsack, T-shirt and water bottle.

Programs are free and pre-registration is required. For more information on schedules and how to sign up, visit the Learn-to-Swim page at http://on.ny.gov/2u3mWFz. You can also call 718.299.8750 for Roberto Clemente State Park or 212.694.3600 for Riverbank State Park.