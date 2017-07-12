A Standard Apart

By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection

These teachers don’t want this pass.

New York’s teachers’ union is voicing its opposition to allowing some charter schools to bypass state teacher-certification requirements.

On Thurs., Jun. 23rd, the State University of New York (SUNY) Charter School Committee approved a proposal to let some charter schools set up their own teacher training programs.

The agreement was included as part of a larger arrangement in which concessions were granted to the charter sector by New York City in exchange for the extension of mayoral control of schools, which was set to expire.

Among them was the stipulation that the Department of Education (DOE) not place a charter school at more than one location and that students whose charter schools open before busing begins for the school season will be provided MetroCards.

Another was the allowances that would permit the establishment of a separate set of standards for hiring charter school teachers, or specifically as stated within the proposed regulations: “an alternative teacher certification pathway to charter schools.”

The proposal further states that the SUNY Charter Institute “acknowledges that many schools and education corporations it oversees that have demonstrated strong student performance have had difficulty hiring teachers certified in accordance with the requirements of the regulations of the commissioner of education.”

But, according to Andy Pallotta, President of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), this would mean children in publicly funded charter schools would have teachers with as little as 30 hours of classroom instruction time.

“They are lowering the standards by allowing the charter networks to go around the rigorous certification process that all teachers have to abide by to be certified in New York State,” he says.

The SUNY trustees insist that the regulation is needed because many of the charter schools it oversees have had difficulty hiring teachers certified under current state requirements.

Currently, to be state-certified a teacher needs to have a master’s degree.

But Pallotta points out that the regulation would allow charter school networks to certify teachers who only have bachelor’s degrees.

“We do not want to have a dual system in this state,” he adds. “We want all students to have highly prepared teachers, the best educated teachers and a master’s degree is very important.”

New York is one of only five or six states that require teachers to have advanced degrees.

Also opposed are Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who issued a joint statement critical of the certification changes.

They wrote, “The Board of Regents and State Education Department are focused on ensuring that strong and effective teachers with the proper training, experience and credentials are educating New York’s children in every public school – including charter schools. Our review of SUNY’s teacher certification proposal is cause for concern in maintaining this expectation.”

The regulation is now subject to a 45-day public comment period before final consideration.

Pallotta says NYSUT members will be sharing their opinions.

“We have a month-and-a-half to put pressure on SUNY and its trustees that this is just wrong,” Pallotta continues. “It’s wrong to give the ability to license and certify teachers to an industry.”

For more information, please visit the State University of New York Charter School Committee at www.newyorkcharters.org.