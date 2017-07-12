By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection These teachers don’t want this pass. New York’s teachers’ union is voicing its opposition to allowing some charter schools to bypass state teacher-certification requirements. On Thurs., Jun. 23rd, the State University of New York (SUNY) Charter School Committee approved a proposal to let some charter schools set up their own teacher training programs. The agreement was included as part of a larger arrangement in which concessions were granted to the charter sector by New York City in exchange for the extension of mayoral control of schools, which was set to expire. Among them was the stipulation that the Department of Education (DOE) not place a charter school at more than one location and that students whose charter schools open before busing begins for the school season will be provided MetroCards. Another was the allowances that would permit the establishment of a separate set of standards for hiring charter school teachers, or specifically as stated within the proposed regulations: “an alternative teacher certification pathway to charter schools.” The proposal further states that the SUNY Charter Institute “acknowledges that many schools and education corporations it oversees that have demonstrated strong student performance have had difficulty hiring teachers certified in accordance with the requirements of the regulations of the commissioner of education.” But, according to Andy Pallotta, President of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), this would mean children in publicly funded charter schools would have teachers with as little as 30 hours of classroom instruction time. “They are lowering the standards by allowing the charter networks to go around the rigorous certification process that all teachers have to abide by to be certified in New York State,” he says. But Pallotta points out that the regulation would allow charter school networks to certify teachers who only have bachelor’s degrees. “We do not want to have a dual system in this state,” he adds. “We want all students to have highly prepared teachers, the best educated teachers and a master’s degree is very important.” New York is one of only five or six states that require teachers to have advanced degrees. Also opposed are Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who issued a joint statement critical of the certification changes. They wrote, “The Board of Regents and State Education Department are focused on ensuring that strong and effective teachers with the proper training, experience and credentials are educating New York’s children in every public school – including charter schools. Our review of SUNY’s teacher certification proposal is cause for concern in maintaining this expectation.” The regulation is now subject to a 45-day public comment period before final consideration. Pallotta says NYSUT members will be sharing their opinions. “We have a month-and-a-half to put pressure on SUNY and its trustees that this is just wrong,” Pallotta continues. “It’s wrong to give the ability to license and certify teachers to an industry.” For more information, please visit the State University of New York Charter School Committee at www.newyorkcharters.org. Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Estos maestros no quieren este pase. El sindicato de maestros de Nueva York expresa su oposición a permitir que algunas escuelas charter eviten los requisitos estatales de certificación de maestros. El jueves 23 de junio, el Comité de la Escuela Charter de la Universidad Estatal de Nueva York aprobó una propuesta para permitir que algunas escuelas charter establezcan sus propios programas de capacitación de maestros. El acuerdo fue incluido como parte de un acuerdo más amplio en el cual fueron otorgadas concesiones al sector charter por la ciudad de Nueva York a cambio de la extensión del control de la alcaldía de las escuelas, que estaba a punto de expirar. Entre ellas estuvo la condición de que el Departamento de Educación (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) no ubique una escuela charter en más de un lugar y que los estudiantes cuyas escuelas charter abran antes de que el autobús inicie para la temporada escolar reciban MetroCards. Otras fueron las asignaciones que permitirían el establecimiento de un conjunto separado de normas para la contratación de maestros de escuelas charter, o específicamente como se indica en el reglamento propuesto: “una vía alternativa de certificación de maestros a las escuelas chárter”. La propuesta afirma además que el Instituto Charter SUNY “reconoce que muchas escuelas y corporaciones educativas que supervisa, que han demostrado un fuerte desempeño estudiantil, han tenido dificultades para contratar a maestros certificados de acuerdo con los requisitos de las regulaciones del comisionado de educación”. Pero, de acuerdo con Andy Pallotta, presidente de Maestros Unidos del Estado de Nueva York (NYSUT, por sus siglas en inglés), esto significaría que los niños de las escuelas charter financiadas con fondos públicos tendrían maestros con tan solo 30 horas de instrucción en el aula. “Están bajando los estándares permitiendo que las redes charter rodeen el riguroso proceso de certificación que todos los profesores deben pasar para ser certificados en el estado de Nueva York”, dice. Los consejeros de SUNY señalan que la regulación es necesaria porque muchas de las escuelas charter que supervisan han tenido dificultades para contratar a maestros certificados bajo los actuales requisitos del estado. En este momento, para ser certificado por el estado, un maestro necesita tener un título de maestría. Pero Pallotta señala que el reglamento permitiría a las redes de escuelas chárter certificar a los maestros que solo tienen licenciatura. “No queremos tener un sistema dual en este estado”, añade. “Queremos que todos los estudiantes tengan maestros altamente preparados, los maestros con mejor educación, y una maestría es muy importante.” Nueva York es uno de sólo cinco o seis estados que requieren que los maestros tengan grados avanzados. También se opusieron: la canciller de la Junta Directiva, Betty Rosa, y la comisionada MaryEllen Elia, quienes emitieron una crítica declaración conjunta sobre los cambios en la certificación dentro de la propuesta. Escribieron: “La Junta de Regentes y el Departamento de Educación del Estado están enfocados en asegurar que maestros fuertes y eficientes con la capacitación, experiencia y credenciales adecuadas estén educando a los niños de Nueva York en todas las escuelas públicas. Nuestra revisión de la propuesta de certificación de maestros de SUNY es motivo de preocupación en el mantenimiento de esta expectativa”. El reglamento ahora está sujeto a un período de comentarios públicos de 45 días antes de la consideración final. Pallotta dice que los miembros de NYSUT estarán compartiendo sus opiniones. “Tenemos un mes y medio para presionar a SUNY y a sus consejeros sobre que esto está mal”, continúa Pallotta. “Es un error dar la capacidad de licenciar y certificar a los profesores a una industria”. Para obtener más información, visite el Comité de Escuela Charter de la Universidad Estatal de Nueva York en www.newyorkcharters.org.
