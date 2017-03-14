Take a closer look. So urges the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), which has partnered with Heart Gallery NYC for a photo exhibition depicting young people in need of supportive homes. Titled “Beyond the Photo: See Me, Know Me,” the project was designed to bring attention to more than 400 older youth seeking adoptive families. The first group of photos, featuring 50 of the young subjects, can now be viewed at www.heartgallerynyc.org. Additional photo shoots will take place throughout 2017. “The photograph of a waiting child in need of a permanent home is often the first introduction to an adoptive family,” said Laurie Sherman Graff, Executive Director and Founder of Heart Gallery NYC. “A quality photo that expresses the true essence of a child’s personality can actually open the hearts and homes of ‘forever families.” A group of notable New York City photographers, including Deborah Feingold, Martin Schoeller, Antoine Verglas and Heidi Gutman, volunteered to participate in “Beyond the Photo: See Me, Know Me.” The photo project marks the latest effort in a longtime collaboration between ACS and Heart Gallery. Other projects have been displayed in Times Square, Penn Station, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Atlantic Terminal and other locations throughout New York City. “We’re thrilled to partner with Heart Gallery NYC once again to feature our incredible young people seeking adoptive families,” stated ACS Commissioner David Hansell. “Thanks to the talent and generosity of our city’s finest photographers, our kid’s personalities shine. A photo is worth a thousand words, and for many kids it can be the beginning of fulfilling a dream.” For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2mDE1jf. Eche un vistazo más de cerca. Lo pide la Administración de la Ciudad para los Servicios Infantiles (ACS, por sus siglas en inglés), que se ha asociado con Heart Gallery NYC para una exposición fotográfica que representa a los jóvenes que necesitan casas de apoyo. Bajo el título “Más allá de la foto: mírame, conóceme”, el proyecto fue diseñado para llamar la atención sobre más de 400 jóvenes mayores que buscan familias adoptivas. El primer grupo de fotos, con 50 de los sujetos jóvenes, ahora se puede ver en www.heartgallerynyc.org. Tomas de fotos adicionales tendrán lugar a lo largo de 2017. “La fotografía de un niño que necesita un hogar permanente es a menudo la primera introducción a una familia adoptiva”, dijo Laurie Sherman Graff, directora ejecutiva y fundadora de Heart Gallery NYC. “Una foto de calidad que expresa la verdadera esencia de la personalidad de un niño puede realmente abrir los corazones y los hogares de familias para siempre”. Un grupo de notables fotógrafos de la Ciudad de Nueva York, entre ellos Deborah Feingold, Martin Schoeller, Antoine Verglas y Heidi Gutman, se ofrecieron como voluntarios para participar en “Más allá de la foto: mírame, conóceme”. El proyecto fotográfico marca el más reciente esfuerzo en una larga colaboración entre ACS y Heart Gallery. Otros proyectos han sido exhibidos en Times Square, Penn Station, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Atlantic Terminal y otros lugares en toda la ciudad de Nueva York. “Estamos encantados de asociarnos con Heart Gallery NYC una vez más para presentar a nuestros increíbles jóvenes que buscan familias adoptivas”, declaró el comisionado de ACS, David Hansell. “Gracias al talento y la generosidad de los mejores fotógrafos de nuestra ciudad, las personalidades de nuestros hijos brillan. Una foto vale más que mil palabras, y para muchos niños puede ser el comienzo de cumplir un sueño”. Para obtener más información, vaya a http://bit.ly/2mDE1jf.
A Spotlight on Support
El apoyo en la mira
Take a closer look.
So urges the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), which has partnered with Heart Gallery NYC for a photo exhibition depicting young people in need of supportive homes.
Titled “Beyond the Photo: See Me, Know Me,” the project was designed to bring attention to more than 400 older youth seeking adoptive families.
The first group of photos, featuring 50 of the young subjects, can now be viewed at www.heartgallerynyc.org.
Additional photo shoots will take place throughout 2017.
“The photograph of a waiting child in need of a permanent home is often the first introduction to an adoptive family,” said Laurie Sherman Graff, Executive Director and Founder of Heart Gallery NYC. “A quality photo that expresses the true essence of a child’s personality can actually open the hearts and homes of ‘forever families.”
A group of notable New York City photographers, including Deborah Feingold, Martin Schoeller, Antoine Verglas and Heidi Gutman, volunteered to participate in “Beyond the Photo: See Me, Know Me.”
The photo project marks the latest effort in a longtime collaboration between ACS and Heart Gallery. Other projects have been displayed in Times Square, Penn Station, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Atlantic Terminal and other locations throughout New York City.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Heart Gallery NYC once again to feature our incredible young people seeking adoptive families,” stated ACS Commissioner David Hansell. “Thanks to the talent and generosity of our city’s finest photographers, our kid’s personalities shine. A photo is worth a thousand words, and for many kids it can be the beginning of fulfilling a dream.”
For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2mDE1jf.
Eche un vistazo más de cerca.
Lo pide la Administración de la Ciudad para los Servicios Infantiles (ACS, por sus siglas en inglés), que se ha asociado con Heart Gallery NYC para una exposición fotográfica que representa a los jóvenes que necesitan casas de apoyo.
Bajo el título “Más allá de la foto: mírame, conóceme”, el proyecto fue diseñado para llamar la atención sobre más de 400 jóvenes mayores que buscan familias adoptivas.
El primer grupo de fotos, con 50 de los sujetos jóvenes, ahora se puede ver en www.heartgallerynyc.org.
Tomas de fotos adicionales tendrán lugar a lo largo de 2017.
“La fotografía de un niño que necesita un hogar permanente es a menudo la primera introducción a una familia adoptiva”, dijo Laurie Sherman Graff, directora ejecutiva y fundadora de Heart Gallery NYC. “Una foto de calidad que expresa la verdadera esencia de la personalidad de un niño puede realmente abrir los corazones y los hogares de familias para siempre”.
Un grupo de notables fotógrafos de la Ciudad de Nueva York, entre ellos Deborah Feingold, Martin Schoeller, Antoine Verglas y Heidi Gutman, se ofrecieron como voluntarios para participar en “Más allá de la foto: mírame, conóceme”.
El proyecto fotográfico marca el más reciente esfuerzo en una larga colaboración entre ACS y Heart Gallery. Otros proyectos han sido exhibidos en Times Square, Penn Station, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Atlantic Terminal y otros lugares en toda la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Estamos encantados de asociarnos con Heart Gallery NYC una vez más para presentar a nuestros increíbles jóvenes que buscan familias adoptivas”, declaró el comisionado de ACS, David Hansell. “Gracias al talento y la generosidad de los mejores fotógrafos de nuestra ciudad, las personalidades de nuestros hijos brillan. Una foto vale más que mil palabras, y para muchos niños puede ser el comienzo de cumplir un sueño”.
Para obtener más información, vaya a http://bit.ly/2mDE1jf.