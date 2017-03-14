A Spotlight on Support

Take a closer look.

So urges the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), which has partnered with Heart Gallery NYC for a photo exhibition depicting young people in need of supportive homes.

Titled “Beyond the Photo: See Me, Know Me,” the project was designed to bring attention to more than 400 older youth seeking adoptive families.

The first group of photos, featuring 50 of the young subjects, can now be viewed at www.heartgallerynyc.org.

Additional photo shoots will take place throughout 2017.

“The photograph of a waiting child in need of a permanent home is often the first introduction to an adoptive family,” said Laurie Sherman Graff, Executive Director and Founder of Heart Gallery NYC. “A quality photo that expresses the true essence of a child’s personality can actually open the hearts and homes of ‘forever families.”

A group of notable New York City photographers, including Deborah Feingold, Martin Schoeller, Antoine Verglas and Heidi Gutman, volunteered to participate in “Beyond the Photo: See Me, Know Me.”

The photo project marks the latest effort in a longtime collaboration between ACS and Heart Gallery. Other projects have been displayed in Times Square, Penn Station, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Atlantic Terminal and other locations throughout New York City.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Heart Gallery NYC once again to feature our incredible young people seeking adoptive families,” stated ACS Commissioner David Hansell. “Thanks to the talent and generosity of our city’s finest photographers, our kid’s personalities shine. A photo is worth a thousand words, and for many kids it can be the beginning of fulfilling a dream.”

For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2mDE1jf.