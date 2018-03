A seat at the table

Story by Desiree Johnson

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

“The most important information is informal.”

Assemblymember Marcos Crespo, who also serves as the Chairman of the New York State Puerto Rican and Hispanic Task Force (Task Force), was underscoring the need for one-on-one dialogue.

“It’s networking and supporting each other’s dreams and visions,” he said, standing before a large blue banner that read, “We are Union. We are Latinos. We are America.”

It was the first official breakfast of the 2018 Somos Annual Spring Conference in Albany on Sat., Mar. 10th and Crespo addressed union leaders and members who had gathered for the traditional New York City Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA) morning repast.

Established in 1972, the LCLAA has served as a national grassroots organization formed by Latino labor leaders to secure and protect workers’ rights and to advocate for a more diverse workforce. Among its members are District Council 37 (DC 37); Transit Workers Union Local 100 (TWU Local 100); New York State Nurses’ Association (NYSNA); United Federation of Teachers (UFT); and others.

As each union in attendance was recognized by name, the room erupted in appreciative cheers.

Those present included Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul; State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli; State Senator José Peralta; State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; Assemblymembers Carmen De La Rosa and José Rivera; Public Advocate Letitia James; Councilmember Mark Levine; and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

In such a challenging political climate, it was imperative, insisted one speaker after another, that the labor movement remain united.

“Solidarity, right now, has taken on a new meaning,” agreed Jahmila Joseph, Assistant Associate Director of DC 37, the city’s largest municipal public employee union which counts over 51 local unions and over 125,000 members. “We’re really broadening what solidarity means. We’re not just fighting for worker’s rights. We’re fighting for immigrant rights; we’re fighting for families’ rights to stay together. It’s not just about us right now. That’s key to our success.”

Of particular concern – and frequent topic of discussion – was Janus vs. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31 (AFSCME). The case, which is currently before the Supreme Court and is expected to be decided by June, delves into a 40-year-old precedent in which public sector unions can charge and collect dues from non-members who benefit from collective bargaining. The June decision will determine if a union can constitutionally gather fees from non-union members for contract negotiations.

Many felt strongly that the decision could ultimately impact the fundamental role of public unions in the United States.

Still, Nelson Rivera, TWU Local 100’s Administrative Vice President, says the anti-union sentiment he sensed was not novel.

“I firmly believe that labor has to involve people that are not in unions, and that’s one thing that’s been lacking for a lot of years,” said Rivera. “Some people may look at Janus as a bad thing, I personally think Janus should have happened 60 years ago. Maybe we would have been in a better place today.”

Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, said the annual pilgrimages to Albany for the SOMOS conference – and events such as the labor breakfast – always offered a fresh perspective.

“It is important to be able to interact, learn, and discuss the issues that affect the people of New York State with those who [set] that policy that is critical to our work.”

DC 37’s Joseph spoke in plainer terms about labor’s staying power.

“We’re not going anywhere,” she smiled.

For more information, please visit www.lclaa.org/new-york.