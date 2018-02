A Rosa in Harlem

CCCADI names new interim director

Story by Gregg McQueen

It’s a culture change.

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) has announced a major transition in its leadership. After 40 years as Executive Director, Dr. Marta Moreno Vega, who founded CCCADI in 1976, has stepped into a new role serving as Advisor to the Board of Directors.

The East Harlem-based organization, which combines arts and advocacy to support African traditions and immigrant communities, has named Margarita Rosa as Interim Executive Director.

A lawyer and former Executive Director of the Grand Street Settlement, Rosa is expected to remain in the role for the next year while CCCADI seeks a permanent Executive Director.

Headquartered in a historic building on East 125th Street that once served as a firehouse, CCCADI integrates art, education and activism through an array of cultural programming such as public art exhibitions, performances, workshops, conferences and international exchanges. The organization reaches more than 20,000 people annually throughout New York City, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe.

The institute’s mission focuses on community issues and is meant to inspire the quest for social justice and cultural equality, explained Rosa in a recent interview with The Manhattan Times.

“Pursuing social justice through the arts is a wonderful thing to do, because it gives voice to people, the artists, who might not otherwise be heard,” remarked Rosa. “And it’s a good way to get the message across, because people listen to the artists differently than they would others.”

Rosa said she considered it “an honor” to step into the role Vega previously held for decades, and credited CCCADI’s founder with establishing a groundbreaking organization.

“It’s a very strong legacy,” said Rosa. “[Vega] started a movement, and focused attention on the African diaspora before anyone else was doing it.”

Rosa, who is of Puerto Rican descent and was raised in Brooklyn, said working with the diversity of cultures using the center would come naturally to her.

“I grew up in a mixed area, in Williamsburg, which was heavily Puerto Rican and heavily Jewish at the time,” she said. “I’m used to dealing with people from different cultures, different religions.”

Rosa graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School, and has spent over 30 years in both the public and nonprofit sectors.

In 1985, she was appointed by Governor Mario Cuomo as the Commissioner of the New York State Division of Human Rights, becoming the first Latina and the youngest person to hold the position.

She recalled that her New York City office for the Human Rights division was located on 125th Street, not far from CCCADI’s firehouse.

“It’s good to be back in Harlem. It feels like home to me,” Rosa said.

She said that CCCADI’s move to Harlem from midtown in 2016 was an important one.

“Now, we’re right in the middle of the community we serve,” Rosa said. “It’s a good opportunity to connect with everyone.”

Rosa remarked that the East Harlem community is dealing with numerous challenges, from concerns about gentrification to immigrants feeling under attack from the Trump administration.

“You feel very much that our communities are in the crosshairs of people who are unfriendly and sometimes hostile,” said Rosa. “The intensity of challenges has increased.”

The institute has launched an exhibition titled “Defend Puerto Rico,” a compilation of photography, video, design, and immersive media from artists who have been documenting the island’s strain from the financial crisis as well as the devastating 2017 hurricanes.

The exhibit will run until late June.

In addition, the center will host “Living In My Skin,” an interactive conference with artists’ talks and performances on February 24th that will focus on the experiences of women of color within the Dominican and Haitian diasporic communities.

Also sponsored by CCCADI is a monthly “SouSou Saturdays” event — a series of free, family-oriented art, dance and music workshops. The institute hosts a youth leadership academy and a Cultural Advocacy Fellowship that trains emerging artists of color.

“We do everything we can to support artists,” Rosa said. “They are a voice of pain and a voice of hope.”

For more information, please visit www.cccadi.org.