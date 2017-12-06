A Resource Reserve

In efforts to help local youths prep for higher learning, CUNY in the Heights (CITH), together with State Senator Marisol Alcántara, hosted a College Resource Fair on Sat., Dec. 2nd.

The fair brought close to 30 universities and more than 20 education professionals to help students with their applications, personal statements, college resumes, and interview skills.

Among the participating institutions were SUNY, CUNY, Cornell, Columbia, and Manhattan College.

Taking part also were Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and members of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR) and the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.

“We are proud to support this effort to make college more accessible; it is critical that all students are given the opportunity to pursue a degree at the college or university that best meets their needs,” said Mary Beth Labate, the Commission’s President. “The investment these students make in themselves by pursuing a degree will pay dividends for the rest of their lives for themselves, their families and the entire New York community.”

There were also two raffle drawings for free iPads and information booths for a variety of colleges and universities.

“Many of the youths in our community might see college as out of their reach, which is why I thought it was important to bring colleges to them,” said Alcántara. “At this college resource fair, we have a wide variety of colleges for students to learn about, including small private schools, large public universities, and everything in between. I also remember how stressful it was to be a student applying to college, and so I also wanted to give support in the form of professional advice to the students of my community. I hope to continue hosting this College Resource Fair for years to come.”

“CUNY in the Heights is so pleased to be able to offer these services and this outreach to our community,” added CITH Executive Director Seny Taveras. “We want Washington Heights’ youth to know that their dreams are within reach both within the CUNY system and through the private school community.”

For more information on CUNY in the Heights, please visit http://bit.ly/1Asl3AU or call 212.567.7132.