In efforts to help local youths prep for higher learning, CUNY in the Heights (CITH), together with State Senator Marisol Alcántara, hosted a College Resource Fair on Sat., Dec. 2nd. The fair brought close to 30 universities and more than 20 education professionals to help students with their applications, personal statements, college resumes, and interview skills. Among the participating institutions were SUNY, CUNY, Cornell, Columbia, and Manhattan College. Taking part also were Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and members of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR) and the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities. “We are proud to support this effort to make college more accessible; it is critical that all students are given the opportunity to pursue a degree at the college or university that best meets their needs,” said Mary Beth Labate, the Commission’s President. “The investment these students make in themselves by pursuing a degree will pay dividends for the rest of their lives for themselves, their families and the entire New York community.” There were also two raffle drawings for free iPads and information booths for a variety of colleges and universities. “Many of the youths in our community might see college as out of their reach, which is why I thought it was important to bring colleges to them,” said Alcántara. “At this college resource fair, we have a wide variety of colleges for students to learn about, including small private schools, large public universities, and everything in between. I also remember how stressful it was to be a student applying to college, and so I also wanted to give support in the form of professional advice to the students of my community. I hope to continue hosting this College Resource Fair for years to come.” “CUNY in the Heights is so pleased to be able to offer these services and this outreach to our community,” added CITH Executive Director Seny Taveras. “We want Washington Heights’ youth to know that their dreams are within reach both within the CUNY system and through the private school community.” For more information on CUNY in the Heights, please visit http://bit.ly/1Asl3AU or call 212.567.7132. En un esfuerzo por ayudar a los jóvenes locales a prepararse para el aprendizaje superior, CUNY en the Heights (CITH, por sus siglas en inglés), junto con la senadora estatal Marisol Alcántara, organizaron una Feria de Recursos Universitarios el sábado 2 de diciembre. La feria reunió a cerca de 30 universidades y más de 20 profesionales de la educación para ayudar a los estudiantes con sus solicitudes, declaraciones personales, currículum universitario y habilidades para entrevistas. Entre las instituciones participantes se encontraron SUNY, CUNY, Cornell, Columbia y Manhattan College. Participaron también miembros de la Coalición del Norte de Manhattan por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes (NMCIR, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Comisión de Colegios y Universidades Independientes. “Nos enorgullece apoyar este esfuerzo para hacer que la universidad sea más accesible; es fundamental que todos los estudiantes tengan la oportunidad de obtener el título universitario que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades”, dijo Mary Beth Labate, presidenta de la Comisión. “La inversión que estos estudiantes hagan en sí mismos para obtener un título pagará dividendos por el resto de sus vidas para ellos, sus familias y toda la comunidad de Nueva York “. También hubo dos sorteos de rifa para iPads gratuitos y cabinas de información para una variedad de colegios y universidades. “Muchos de los jóvenes en nuestra comunidad pueden ver la universidad como algo fuera de su alcance, por lo que pensé que era importante llevarles universidades”, dijo Alcántara. “En esta feria de recursos universitarios, tenemos una amplia variedad de universidades para que los estudiantes aprendan, incluyendo pequeñas escuelas privadas, grandes universidades públicas y todo lo demás. También recuerdo lo estresante que era ser un estudiante que solicitaba ingresar a la universidad, por lo que también quería brindar apoyo en forma de asesoría profesional a los estudiantes de mi comunidad. Espero continuar siendo anfitriona de esta Feria de recursos universitarios en los próximos años”. “CUNY en the Heights está complacida de poder ofrecer estos servicios y este alcance a nuestra comunidad “, dijo la directora ejecutiva de CITH, Seny Taveras. “Queremos que los jóvenes de Washington Heights sepan que sus sueños están al alcance tanto dentro del sistema CUNY como a través de la comunidad escolar privada”. Para obtener más información sobre CUNY en the Heights, visite http://bit.ly/1Asl3AU o llame al 212.567.7132.
