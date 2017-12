A Picture Not Worth 1,000 Words?

By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD

Optical illusions are a form of magic show. Part of the delight is that we know we are being fooled. In an optical illusion, the visual information somehow tricks the brain. It’s all in good fun. But what about the images we see that play with our brains without our knowing it?

When it comes to mental illness, images abound that claim to represent what mental illness looks like. Too often, they are optical illusions of another sort.

Stock photos that accompany blog posts, articles, and other online and print media populate our minds – reinforcing stereotypes, prejudice, and ignorance about what people with mental illness look like.

Here are a few thoughts on the impact of common images.

1. Mental illness is for white people. The models in stock photos for mental illness are disproportionately white. The unspoken message here is that individuals from other racial groups don’t suffer from mental illness. These images also set up a platform for the (faulty) logical leap that when individuals from ethnic minority groups have similar symptoms, it’s because of some inherent flaw in their character or disposition, while when white people have the same symptoms, it’s because they’re suffering from a mental disorder. It’s not their fault – just a fluke in their brain chemistry.

2. Only pretty people suffer from mental illness. Stock photos of mental illness tend to portray young, beautiful, and able-bodied people. In a way, this sanitizes the image of mental illness and subtly tells us that mental disorders, the kind that can be treated by capable doctors in white coats with little blue pills, are for pretty people. If we have something more complicated, if we’re not so neat and pretty, there’s little hope for us.

3. But wait, if not beautiful, people with mental illness are unkempt and sleeping on the church steps. Images that portray something unexpected or infrequently seen are more likely to catch our eye. So, it is not surprising that media images of mental illness are often one extreme or the other. If the person in the image is not beautiful, it is likely that he will be disheveled and surrounded by a broken shopping cart or a cardboard bed. Let’s be clear, the individual talking to herself on the street corner probably has a psychotic disorder, and the beautiful person may have depression, but we also need to remember those of us in between actually make up the majority of individuals with mental illness.

4. Eating disorders are for girls, addiction is for boys. Gender biases in mental illness are reinforced by the images in the media. The majority of stock photos depicting eating disorders portray women, for example, and the majority of images of individuals with substance use disorders portray men. These images reflect some real gender differences, but men also suffer from eating disorders and women also suffer from addictions. Highly stereotyped images cloud people’s thinking about their own suffering and potentially interfere with seeking treatment.

5. Mental illness is shameful. Images of people with their heads in their hands and with their faces obscured convey the message that if you have mental illness you should be ashamed. The image also infers “Don’t look anyone in the eye and don’t let anyone know.” These messages promote isolation at a time when social support and community are all the more important. These images are part of the messaging that results in people waiting and hoping that their mental health concern will go away on its own. The problem with that strategy is that waiting has the potential to give the mental health problems longer to take root and make the course of recovery protracted and more difficulty when we finally seek help.

Visual imagery is everywhere these days – from online and print media to Facebook and Snapchat and selfies. We need to rethink what our images communicate about mental illness. Considering that one in four of us will have a mental illness over the course of our lives, it might be useful to pause after every fourth photo we see and estimate that in one of those four images we caught a glimpse of someone living with mental illness. That’s the real picture.

Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and ‎Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center.