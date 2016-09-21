A new tilt for the Kilt

New owners prepare for reboot of popular Inwood pub

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

On Labor Day, many uptown residents lamented the closure of popular neighborhood watering hole Piper’s Kilt, which shut down after nearly three decades in business.

Well-known in Northern Manhattan for its signature burgers, Piper’s Kilt closed its doors on September 5, after operating at 4946 Broadway for 28 years. Prior to that, the property had been another Irish pub called McSherry’s.

While Piper’s may have poured its last pint, the location’s legacy as a pub will live on.

The bar has been purchased by new owners — Niall Henry and Shean Carbin, who run Tryon Public House at 4740 Broadway near Thayer Street.

The duo recently purchased the business from longtime Piper’s Kilt owner Carol McKenny, who has plans to retire.

While Henry and Carbin have not yet decided on a new name for their pub, they said they intend on keeping much of the character of the Piper’s Kilt.

The new owners are retaining Piper’s old wooden, mirror-backed bar and stately chandeliers, which are from the original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Fans of Piper’s Kilt can also take solace that the old bar’s dining booths and wooden wall paneling will also be kept.

“The Piper’s Kilt was a household name around here,” remarked Henry. “It had very loyal customers who are anxious to see what we do with the place.”

There are a few big changes Henry and Carbin are planning — the dividing wall that once existed between the bar and dining area will be removed, and new, oversized front windows will be installed, which can be opened in warm weather.

“Overall, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Henry said. “We want to invent our own thing, but we also want to keep true to what longtime clientele loved about this place.”

Though Tryon Public House proved to be a success after opening in December 2014, Carbin said that he and Henry originally had no plans to open another venue in Inwood.

“We weren’t planning on buying another bar; it just came about,” Carbin remarked.

The men initially sought to keep the Piper’s Kilt name, but the previous owner held the rights to it, and it was cost-prohibitive to buy the rights from her, Henry explained.

While Tryon Public House places an emphasis on craft beers, the new bar will be more straightforward.

“It’s going to be Bud, Heineken, Guinness,” said Henry. “It’s going to be an old-school New York saloon, a throwback.”

As for the menu, Henry doesn’t see much need for extensive changes from what worked at Piper’s.

“People loved the food here,” he said. “We’ll add some new salads and more fish options, and maybe some new appetizers.”

The new owners also plan on keeping popular Piper’s Kilt events like karaoke and trivia.

“We don’t really consider our new place as an Irish pub; it’s a neighborhood pub,” remarked Henry, who said the venue will be closed for approximately three months while renovations are completed.

Both residents of Woodlawn, Henry and Carbin opened Tryon Public House at a time when they believed patrons wanted something new near Dyckman Street. The men faced some skepticism during their first business foray in the neighborhood.

Yet those reservations only fortified their resolve to do right by the community, Carbin said.

“All we wanted was the opportunity to prove ourselves,” he remarked.

Now, they insist they’re ready to plunge right in.

“This neighborhood has been great to us,” stated Henry. “The best part about the neighborhood is its diversity – you have young, old, every nationality. And all they want is a place to come to, kind of like their ‘Cheers,’ and we want to be that place.”