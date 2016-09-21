Story and photos by Gregg McQueen On Labor Day, many uptown residents lamented the closure of popular neighborhood watering hole Piper’s Kilt, which shut down after nearly three decades in business. Well-known in Northern Manhattan for its signature burgers, Piper’s Kilt closed its doors on September 5, after operating at 4946 Broadway for 28 years. Prior to that, the property had been another Irish pub called McSherry’s. While Piper’s may have poured its last pint, the location’s legacy as a pub will live on. The bar has been purchased by new owners — Niall Henry and Shean Carbin, who run Tryon Public House at 4740 Broadway near Thayer Street. The duo recently purchased the business from longtime Piper’s Kilt owner Carol McKenny, who has plans to retire. A new tilt for the Kilt
New owners prepare for reboot of popular Inwood pub
Una nueva vida para el Kilt
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
On Labor Day, many uptown residents lamented the closure of popular neighborhood watering hole Piper’s Kilt, which shut down after nearly three decades in business.
Well-known in Northern Manhattan for its signature burgers, Piper’s Kilt closed its doors on September 5, after operating at 4946 Broadway for 28 years. Prior to that, the property had been another Irish pub called McSherry’s.
While Piper’s may have poured its last pint, the location’s legacy as a pub will live on.
The bar has been purchased by new owners — Niall Henry and Shean Carbin, who run Tryon Public House at 4740 Broadway near Thayer Street.
The duo recently purchased the business from longtime Piper’s Kilt owner Carol McKenny, who has plans to retire.
While Henry and Carbin have not yet decided on a new name for their pub, they said they intend on keeping much of the character of the Piper’s Kilt.
The new owners are retaining Piper’s old wooden, mirror-backed bar and stately chandeliers, which are from the original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Fans of Piper’s Kilt can also take solace that the old bar’s dining booths and wooden wall paneling will also be kept.
“The Piper’s Kilt was a household name around here,” remarked Henry. “It had very loyal customers who are anxious to see what we do with the place.”
There are a few big changes Henry and Carbin are planning — the dividing wall that once existed between the bar and dining area will be removed, and new, oversized front windows will be installed, which can be opened in warm weather.
“Overall, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Henry said. “We want to invent our own thing, but we also want to keep true to what longtime clientele loved about this place.”
Though Tryon Public House proved to be a success after opening in December 2014, Carbin said that he and Henry originally had no plans to open another venue in Inwood.
“We weren’t planning on buying another bar; it just came about,” Carbin remarked.
The men initially sought to keep the Piper’s Kilt name, but the previous owner held the rights to it, and it was cost-prohibitive to buy the rights from her, Henry explained.
While Tryon Public House places an emphasis on craft beers, the new bar will be more straightforward.
“It’s going to be Bud, Heineken, Guinness,” said Henry. “It’s going to be an old-school New York saloon, a throwback.”
As for the menu, Henry doesn’t see much need for extensive changes from what worked at Piper’s.
“People loved the food here,” he said. “We’ll add some new salads and more fish options, and maybe some new appetizers.”
The new owners also plan on keeping popular Piper’s Kilt events like karaoke and trivia.
“We don’t really consider our new place as an Irish pub; it’s a neighborhood pub,” remarked Henry, who said the venue will be closed for approximately three months while renovations are completed.
Both residents of Woodlawn, Henry and Carbin opened Tryon Public House at a time when they believed patrons wanted something new near Dyckman Street. The men faced some skepticism during their first business foray in the neighborhood.
Yet those reservations only fortified their resolve to do right by the community, Carbin said.
“All we wanted was the opportunity to prove ourselves,” he remarked.
Now, they insist they’re ready to plunge right in.
“This neighborhood has been great to us,” stated Henry. “The best part about the neighborhood is its diversity – you have young, old, every nationality. And all they want is a place to come to, kind of like their ‘Cheers,’ and we want to be that place.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
El Día del Trabajo, los residentes del norte del condado lamentaron el cierre del popular abrevadero del barrio, Piper’s Kilt, que cerró después de casi tres décadas en el negocio.
Bien conocido en el Norte de Manhattan por sus hamburguesas de autor, Piper’s Kilt cerró sus puertas el 5 de septiembre, después de operar en el No. 4946 de Broadway durante 28 años. Antes de eso, la propiedad fue otro pub irlandés llamado McSherry’s.
Si bien Piper’s puede haber derramado su última pinta, el legado de la ubicación como pub, vivirá.
El bar ha sido comprado por los nuevos propietarios Niall Henry y Shean Carbin, quienes administran Tryon Public House en el No. 4740 de Broadway, cerca de la calle Thayer.
El dúo ha adquirido recientemente el negocio de la dueña de toda la vida de Piper’s Kilt, Carol McKenny, quién tiene planes de retirarse.
Aunque Henry y Carbin aún no han decidido el nombre nuevo para su pub, tienen la intención de mantener gran parte de la naturaleza de Piper’s Kilt.
Los nuevos propietarios están conservando la madera antigua, los espejos y los majestuosos candelabros de Piper’s, originales del Hotel Waldorf-Astoria. Los fans de Piper’s Kilt también pueden encontrar consuelo en que las cabinas de comedor del viejo bar y los paneles de madera de la pared también se mantendrán.
“Piper’s Kilt era un nombre muy conocido por aquí”, comentó Henry. “Tenía una clientela muy leal que está ansiosa por ver qué hacemos con el lugar”.
Hay algunos cambios que Henry y Carbin están planeando: la pared divisoria que alguna vez existió entre el bar y el comedor será eliminada y se instalarán nuevas ventanas delanteras de gran tamaño, que puedan abrirse en un clima cálido.
“En general, si no está roto, no lo arregles”, dijo Henry. “Queremos inventar algo propio, pero también queremos mantenernos fiel a lo que la clientela de toda la vida ha amado de este lugar”.
Aunque Tryon Public House ha demostrado ser un éxito después de inaugurarse en diciembre de 2014, Carbin dijo que él y Henry originalmente no tenían planes de abrir otro lugar en Inwood.
“No planeábamos comprar otro bar, sólo sucedió”, comentó Carbin.
Los hombres inicialmente trataron de mantener el nombre Piper’s Kilt, pero la dueña anterior conservó los derechos y era un costo prohibitivo comprárselos, explicó Henry.
Aunque Tryon Public House pone énfasis en las cervezas artesanales, el nuevo bar será más sencillo.
“Habrá Bud, Heineken, Guinness”, dijo Henry. “Va a ser una vieja escuela de los bares de Nueva York, un salto al pasado”.
En cuanto al menú, Henry no ve la necesidad de grandes cambios de lo que funcionaba en Piper’s.
“La gente amaba la comida de aquí”, dijo. “Vamos a añadir algunas nuevas ensaladas y más opciones de pescado, y tal vez algunos nuevos aperitivos”.
Los nuevos propietarios también planean mantener los populares eventos de Piper’s Kilt, como karaoke y trivia.
Ambos residentes de Woodlawn, Henry y Carbin abrieron Tryon Public House en un momento en que creían que los clientes querían algo cerca de la calle Dyckman, y los hombres enfrentaron cierto escepticismo durante su primera incursión en los negocios del barrio.
Sin embargo, esas reservas sólo hicieron que aumentara su determinación de hacer lo correcto por la comunidad, dijo Carbin.
“Todo lo que queríamos era la oportunidad de demostrar que podíamos”, declaró.
Ahora, dicen que están listos para sumergirse en el nuevo reto.
“Este barrio ha sido genial con nosotros”, declaró Henry. “La mejor parte de esta área es su diversidad, Tiene jóvenes, viejos, todas las nacionalidades. Y todo lo que quieren es un lugar al cual ir a, algo así como su propio ‘Cheers.’ Queremos ser ese lugar”.