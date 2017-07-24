Story and photos by Gregg McQueen There is more to explore. Armando Guareno is intent on expanding the popular notions of the kinds of art produced and created by those within the Dominican diaspora. “We are more than merengue and bachata,” said Guareno in reference to the music most commonly associated with the Dominican Republic. “We are also cinema.” Guareno serves as Executive Director of the Dominican Film Festival, which is set to returning for its sixth straight year. This year’s festival, which runs from July 25 to 30, will present 70 films at seven different venues. It will debut with José María Cabral’s Carpinteros, the first film from the Dominican Republic to screen at the Sundance Film Festival. The film is focused on the love story between Julian and Yanelly as set within the Najayo prison, and how they master the elaborate sign language known as woodpecking to communicate. “Raw, intriguing and energetic,” is how The Hollywood Reporter described the 108-minute film; on the review website RottenTomatoes.com, it received an 83% audience approval score. Guareno said he launched the festival in 2012 thinking as a way to specifically highlight the work of filmmakers such as Cabral from the Dominican Republic. “I wanted people to think of Dominican film as an industry, as a thing,” he remarked. “It’s something that gets overlooked.” Guareno noted that the festival is intended to inspire the next generation of Dominican filmmakers, and also honor more established ones. While Guareno typically curates films that explore Dominican history and social issues, he said he aimed to present “more global themes” this time around. Though the festival will include the usual amount of family-oriented fare, Guareno said that he wanted to include films that could generate discussion. “I want to show films with ideas,” Guareno said. “I want to show films that people can go see and then think about it when they go home.” “We have films exploring love, life, sex, religion, family,” he added. “But we also have a Family Day that features film for all ages, so the festival really has something for everybody.” The Dominican Film Festival kicks off on July 25 with an opening night, red-carpet event at the United Palace in Washington Heights, which has been a key partner for the festival. “We think it’s the most appropriate space to have such a seminal event, because it’s the heart of Washington Heights,” said United Palace of Cultural Arts Executive Director Mike Fitelson. The festival also held a reception earlier this month honoring Dominican actress and artist Dascha Polanco. In addition to the United Palace, films will also be shown at Columbia University Medical Center, The Armory Foundation, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, El Comisionado Dominicano de Cultura, 809 Bar and Grill and the AMC Empire 25. Guareno said that showing films at the AMC Empire 25, located on 42nd Street in Times Square, marks the first time the festival has ventured outside of Northern Manhattan. “We realize that we have people coming from Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, so it’s easier for them since it’s in the center of the city,” Guareno said. “We think it’s going to be good move.” Guareno explained that his next goal for Dominican Film Festival is to bring it to cities outside of New York. He is currently in negotiations to hold a version of the festival in Washington, DC and Union City, NJ later this year. “Eventually, I’d like to bring it all over the world,” he said. On July 20, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and the City Council honored the Dominican Film Festival at City Hall. “We wanted to recognize the contributions and your leadership of being able to put together the sixth Dominican Film Festival,” said Rodríguez as he handed a Council proclamation to Guareno in the Council chambers. “Any type of event of this size, and being extensive beyond one venue is very complicated,” said Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. “But we know the value of these festivals in highlighting the diversity of our culture, different points of view, the challenges and the struggles of the issues that we’re tackling. It’s a way of exposing a broader audience beyond the immigrant community to the reality that the Dominican community faces here and on the island.” For more information, please visit www.dominicanfilmfestival.com. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Hay más para explorar. Armando Guareno busca ampliar las nociones populares de los tipos de arte producidos y creados por quienes están en la diáspora dominicana. “Somos más que merengue y bachata”, dijo Guareno en referencia a la música más comúnmente asociada con la República Dominicana. “También somos cine”. Guareno es director ejecutivo del Festival de Cine Dominicano, que está programado para regresar por sexto año consecutivo. El festival de este año, que va del 25 al 30 de julio, presentará 70 películas en siete lugares diferentes. Se estrenará con Carpinteros de José María Cabral, la primera película de la República Dominicana que se proyectará en el Festival de Cine de Sundance. La película se centra en la historia de amor entre Julian y Yanelly en la prisión de Najayo, y cómo dominan el elaborado lenguaje de señas conocido como “woodpecking” para comunicarse. “Cruda, intrigante y llena de energía”, es cómo The Hollywood Reporter describió la película de 108 minutos. En el sitio web de revisión RottenTomatoes.com, recibió una puntuación de 83% de aprobación de audiencia. Guareno dijo que lanzó el festival en 2012 pensándolo como una manera de destacar específicamente el trabajo de cineastas como Cabral, de la República Dominicana. “Quería que la gente pensara en el cine dominicano como una industria, como una cosa”, comentó. “Es algo que se pasa por alto”. Guareno señaló que el festival pretende inspirar a la próxima generación de cineastas dominicanos, y también honrar a los más establecidos. Si bien él suele curar películas que exploran la historia dominicana y las cuestiones sociales, dijo que tiene como objetivo presentar “temas más globales” esta vez. Aunque el festival incluirá la cantidad habitual de programación orientada a la familia, Guareno dijo que quiso incluir películas que pudieran generar discusión. “Quiero mostrar películas con ideas”, explicó. “Quiero mostrar películas que la gente pueda ir a ver y luego pensar en ellas cuando regrese a casa”. “Tenemos películas que exploran el amor, la vida, el sexo, la religión, la familia”, añadió. “Pero también tenemos un Día de la Familia que ofrece películas para todas las edades, por lo que el festival realmente tiene algo para todos”. El Festival de Cine Dominicano arranca el 25 de julio con una noche de inauguración, un evento de alfombra roja en el United Palace en Washington Heights, que ha sido un socio clave para el festival. “Creemos que es el espacio más apropiado para tener un evento trascendental, porque es el corazón de Washington Heights”, dijo el director ejecutivo del United Palace de Artes Culturales, Mike Fitelson. El festival también realizó una recepción a principios de este mes en honor a la actriz dominicana y artista Dascha Polanco. Además del United Palace, las películas también se exhibirán en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia, la Fundación Armería, el Hospital New York-Presbyterian, el Comision Guareno dijo que mostrar películas en el AMC Empire 25, ubicado en la calle 42 en Times Square, marca la primera vez que el festival se aventura fuera del norte de Manhattan. “Nos damos cuenta de que tenemos gente que viene de Brooklyn, Queens, Nueva Jersey, por lo que es más fácil para ellos, ya que está en el centro de la ciudad”, dijo Guareno. “Creemos que va a ser una buena jugada”. También explicó que su próximo objetivo para el Festival de Cine Dominicano es llevarlo a ciudades fuera de Nueva York. Actualmente está en negociaciones para celebrar una versión del festival en Washington, D.C., y Union City, NJ, a finales de este año. “Eventualmente, me gustaría llevarlo por todo el mundo”, dijo. El 20 de julio, el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez y el Ayuntamiento rindieron homenaje al Festival de Cine Dominicano en el Ayuntamiento. “Queríamos reconocer las contribuciones y su liderazgo por organizar el sexto Festival de Cine Dominicano”, dijo Rodríguez mientras entregaba una proclama del Concejo a Guareno en las cámaras del Concejo. “Cualquier tipo de evento de este tamaño, y que se extienda a más de una sede es muy complicado”, dijo la presidenta del Concejo, Melissa Mark-Viverito. “Pero conocemos el valor de estos festivales respecto a destacar la diversidad de nuestra cultura, los diferentes puntos de vista, los desafíos y las luchas de los temas que estamos abordando. Es una manera de exponer a un público más amplio más allá de la comunidad de inmigrantes a la realidad que enfrenta la comunidad dominicana aquí y en la isla”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.dominicanfilmfestival.com.
