A new rhythm in reel

Dominican Film Festival returns

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Armando Guareno is intent on expanding the popular notions of the kinds of art produced and created by those within the Dominican diaspora.

“We are more than merengue and bachata,” said Guareno in reference to the music most commonly associated with the Dominican Republic. “We are also cinema.”

Guareno serves as Executive Director of the Dominican Film Festival, which is set to returning for its sixth straight year.

This year’s festival, which runs from July 25 to 30, will present 70 films at seven different venues.

It will debut with José María Cabral’s Carpinteros, the first film from the Dominican Republic to screen at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film is focused on the love story between Julian and Yanelly as set within the Najayo prison, and how they master the elaborate sign language known as woodpecking to communicate.

“Raw, intriguing and energetic,” is how The Hollywood Reporter described the 108-minute film; on the review website RottenTomatoes.com, it received an 83% audience approval score.

Guareno said he launched the festival in 2012 thinking as a way to specifically highlight the work of filmmakers such as Cabral from the Dominican Republic.

“I wanted people to think of Dominican film as an industry, as a thing,” he remarked. “It’s something that gets overlooked.”

Guareno noted that the festival is intended to inspire the next generation of Dominican filmmakers, and also honor more established ones. While Guareno typically curates films that explore Dominican history and social issues, he said he aimed to present “more global themes” this time around.

Though the festival will include the usual amount of family-oriented fare, Guareno said that he wanted to include films that could generate discussion.

“I want to show films with ideas,” Guareno said. “I want to show films that people can go see and then think about it when they go home.”

“We have films exploring love, life, sex, religion, family,” he added. “But we also have a Family Day that features film for all ages, so the festival really has something for everybody.”

The Dominican Film Festival kicks off on July 25 with an opening night, red-carpet event at the United Palace in Washington Heights, which has been a key partner for the festival.

“We think it’s the most appropriate space to have such a seminal event, because it’s the heart of Washington Heights,” said United Palace of Cultural Arts Executive Director Mike Fitelson.

The festival also held a reception earlier this month honoring Dominican actress and artist Dascha Polanco.

In addition to the United Palace, films will also be shown at Columbia University Medical Center, The Armory Foundation, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, El Comisionado Dominicano de Cultura, 809 Bar and Grill and the AMC Empire 25.

Guareno said that showing films at the AMC Empire 25, located on 42nd Street in Times Square, marks the first time the festival has ventured outside of Northern Manhattan.

“We realize that we have people coming from Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, so it’s easier for them since it’s in the center of the city,” Guareno said. “We think it’s going to be good move.”

Guareno explained that his next goal for Dominican Film Festival is to bring it to cities outside of New York. He is currently in negotiations to hold a version of the festival in Washington, DC and Union City, NJ later this year.

“Eventually, I’d like to bring it all over the world,” he said.

On July 20, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and the City Council honored the Dominican Film Festival at City Hall.

“We wanted to recognize the contributions and your leadership of being able to put together the sixth Dominican Film Festival,” said Rodríguez as he handed a Council proclamation to Guareno in the Council chambers.

“Any type of event of this size, and being extensive beyond one venue is very complicated,” said Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. “But we know the value of these festivals in highlighting the diversity of our culture, different points of view, the challenges and the struggles of the issues that we’re tackling. It’s a way of exposing a broader audience beyond the immigrant community to the reality that the Dominican community faces here and on the island.”

For more information, please visit www.dominicanfilmfestival.com.