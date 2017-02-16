Story by Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Advocates say updating and streamlining voter rolls is a goal within reach. Modernizing voter registration practices can register more voters and protect the integrity of elections, according to a report recently released from the Brennan Center for Justice. President Donald Trump has claimed that millions of people voted illegally in the November election. Though numerous studies show that in-person voter fraud is extremely rare, some states have passed voter ID laws that opponents say disenfranchise many eligible voters. But according to report author Myrna Pérez, Director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections Project, one big problem is outdated, inaccurate voter registration rolls. “Addressing this problem will go a long way to getting more people on the rolls, and will be cheaper and easier to administer, and will make our elections more secure,” she states. The report, called Election Integrity: A Pro-Voter Agenda, includes recommendations to improve the integrity of elections without creating obstacles to voting. One way is to automatically register voters at state offices, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles. Instead of asking people if they want to register, Pérez says they can be given the choice to opt out. “Before the transaction is completed, the voter is told, ‘You have the opportunity to decline to register to vote, but if you don’t decline, we’re going to put you on the rolls,'” she explains. The information would then be transmitted electronically to the Board of Elections rather than sending paper forms that have to be entered by hand. The report acknowledges that nationwide, voter rolls contain millions of errors, including people who have died, or moved and registered in a new state. Pérez says it’s important to remove invalid names, but it needs to be done carefully. “When people call with problems about purges, it’s because it was a sloppy purge that captured people who should have stayed on the rolls, and those are mistakes that we need to make sure we avoid,” she stresses. The report says the greatest threats to election integrity are not individual voters, but unsecured systems, including computerized voting machines that can be easily hacked. Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Defensores dijeron que actualizando y racionalizando el registro de votantes es una meta alcanzable. Modernizando las prácticas de inscripción del votante resulta en más votantes inscritos y protege la integridad de las elecciones, según un reciente reporte publicado por el Centro para Justicia Brennan. El presidente Donald Trump ha afirmado que miles de personas votaron ilegalmente en la elección de noviembre. Aunque numerosos estudios muestran que un fraude electoral en persona es extremadamente raro, algunos estados han aprobado leyes de identificación del votante que los opositores dicen le privan el derecho al voto a muchos votantes elegibles. Pero según la autora del reporte, Myrna Pérez, Directora del Centro de Derechos de los Votantes de Brennan y Proyecto de las Elecciones, un gran problema es lo anticuado e inexacto de los registros de votantes. “Abordando este problema iría mucho más lejos para inscribir a más personas, y sería más barato y fácil, y haría de nuestras elecciones unas más seguras”, declaró. El reporte, Integridad Electoral: Una Agenda Pro-Votante, incluye recomendaciones para mejorar la integridad de las elecciones sin crear obstáculos para votar. Una manera es inscribir los votantes automáticamente en las oficinas estatales, tales como el Departamento de Vehículos de Motor. En lugar de preguntarle a las personas si desean inscribirse, Pérez dijo se le puede ofrecer la alternativa de no hacerlo. “Antes de que la transacción sea completada, se le dice al votante, ‘usted tiene la oportunidad de rehusar inscribirse para votar, pero si se rehúsa, lo vamos a colocar en el registro’”, explica ella. La información entonces seria transmitida electrónicamente a la Junta de Elecciones en lugar de enviar papeles que tienen que ser entrados a mano. El reporte reconoce que, a nivel nacional, los registros de votantes contienen millones de errores, incluyendo personas que han muerto, o se han mudado y se han inscrito en un nuevo estado. Pérez dijo que es importante el remover nombres inválidos, pero se necesita hacer cuidadosamente. “Cuando la gente llama con problemas acerca de purgas, es debido a que fue una descuidada que capturó personas que debieron quedarse en los registros, y esos son errores que tenemos que asegurarnos vamos a evitar”, dijo. El reporte dice que las mayores amenazas a la integridad de las elecciones no son los votantes individuales, sino sistemas inseguros, incluyendo maquinas computarizadas para votar que pueden ser fácilmente “jaqueadas”.
A Modern Roll
Un Registro Moderno
Story by Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Advocates say updating and streamlining voter rolls is a goal within reach.
Modernizing voter registration practices can register more voters and protect the integrity of elections, according to a report recently released from the Brennan Center for Justice.
President Donald Trump has claimed that millions of people voted illegally in the November election. Though numerous studies show that in-person voter fraud is extremely rare, some states have passed voter ID laws that opponents say disenfranchise many eligible voters.
But according to report author Myrna Pérez, Director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections Project, one big problem is outdated, inaccurate voter registration rolls.
“Addressing this problem will go a long way to getting more people on the rolls, and will be cheaper and easier to administer, and will make our elections more secure,” she states.
The report, called Election Integrity: A Pro-Voter Agenda, includes recommendations to improve the integrity of elections without creating obstacles to voting.
One way is to automatically register voters at state offices, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles. Instead of asking people if they want to register, Pérez says they can be given the choice to opt out.
“Before the transaction is completed, the voter is told, ‘You have the opportunity to decline to register to vote, but if you don’t decline, we’re going to put you on the rolls,'” she explains.
The information would then be transmitted electronically to the Board of Elections rather than sending paper forms that have to be entered by hand.
The report acknowledges that nationwide, voter rolls contain millions of errors, including people who have died, or moved and registered in a new state.
Pérez says it’s important to remove invalid names, but it needs to be done carefully.
“When people call with problems about purges, it’s because it was a sloppy purge that captured people who should have stayed on the rolls, and those are mistakes that we need to make sure we avoid,” she stresses.
The report says the greatest threats to election integrity are not individual voters, but unsecured systems, including computerized voting machines that can be easily hacked.
Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Defensores dijeron que actualizando y racionalizando el registro de votantes es una meta alcanzable.
Modernizando las prácticas de inscripción del votante resulta en más votantes inscritos y protege la integridad de las elecciones, según un reciente reporte publicado por el Centro para Justicia Brennan.
El presidente Donald Trump ha afirmado que miles de personas votaron ilegalmente en la elección de noviembre. Aunque numerosos estudios muestran que un fraude electoral en persona es extremadamente raro, algunos estados han aprobado leyes de identificación del votante que los opositores dicen le privan el derecho al voto a muchos votantes elegibles.
Pero según la autora del reporte, Myrna Pérez, Directora del Centro de Derechos de los Votantes de Brennan y Proyecto de las Elecciones, un gran problema es lo anticuado e inexacto de los registros de votantes.
“Abordando este problema iría mucho más lejos para inscribir a más personas, y sería más barato y fácil, y haría de nuestras elecciones unas más seguras”, declaró.
El reporte, Integridad Electoral: Una Agenda Pro-Votante, incluye recomendaciones para mejorar la integridad de las elecciones sin crear obstáculos para votar.
Una manera es inscribir los votantes automáticamente en las oficinas estatales, tales como el Departamento de Vehículos de Motor. En lugar de preguntarle a las personas si desean inscribirse, Pérez dijo se le puede ofrecer la alternativa de no hacerlo.
“Antes de que la transacción sea completada, se le dice al votante, ‘usted tiene la oportunidad de rehusar inscribirse para votar, pero si se rehúsa, lo vamos a colocar en el registro’”, explica ella.
La información entonces seria transmitida electrónicamente a la Junta de Elecciones en lugar de enviar papeles que tienen que ser entrados a mano.
El reporte reconoce que, a nivel nacional, los registros de votantes contienen millones de errores, incluyendo personas que han muerto, o se han mudado y se han inscrito en un nuevo estado.
Pérez dijo que es importante el remover nombres inválidos, pero se necesita hacer cuidadosamente.
“Cuando la gente llama con problemas acerca de purgas, es debido a que fue una descuidada que capturó personas que debieron quedarse en los registros, y esos son errores que tenemos que asegurarnos vamos a evitar”, dijo.
El reporte dice que las mayores amenazas a la integridad de las elecciones no son los votantes individuales, sino sistemas inseguros, incluyendo maquinas computarizadas para votar que pueden ser fácilmente “jaqueadas”.