A Mobile Mission

Food pantry debuts at Holyrood Church

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

A new food truck has arrived uptown – and on its menu is a novel mission.

In order to help reduce hunger in Northern Manhattan, a coalition of organizations has gone mobile.

West Side Campaign Against Hunger, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Holyrood Episcopal Church, CHALK and the Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC) have all teamed up to launch a mobile food pantry.

A food truck will distribute free healthy grocery items outside of Holyrood Church, located at 715 West 179th Street, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.‎

To receive food, families must pre-register with Holyrood or DWDC. Additionally, they must have a place to cook the food and be in need of additional food to eat.

Recipients are able to fill a bag with items from all major food groups, including fresh fruits and vegetables, proteins and dairy.

“Instead of people coming to food, we want to bring food to where the people are,” said Erika Freund, Mobile Pantry Start-Up Manager for West Side Campaign Against Hunger. “We’re showing respect for customers by bringing them choice, and allowing them to select items that they want, rather than handing them pre-selected groceries.”

Available items include carrots, squash, milk, rice, beans, pasta, peanut butter, and oatmeal, with clients receiving 20 to 25 pounds of food per person.

“A lot of times with food pantries, you get canned goods. Here you get fresh vegetables, and everything is healthy,” said DWDC Executive Director Rosita Romero.

The mobile food pantry had its official launch outside of Holyrood on Tues., Feb. 13.

Romero said that 200 people signed up to receive groceries for the pantry’s debut.

“Something like this is really needed,” she remarked. “Because of the high cost of rent, people have trouble buying food. Most of our clients are single mothers who are struggling.”

The food pantry program was launched after a pilot study at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, which began screening for food insecurity at all of its primary care sites last year, indicated that a signification portion of the Northern Manhattan population has difficulty putting food on the table.

Dr. Dodi Meyer, Director of Community Pediatrics at New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Medical Center, said food pantry efforts will improve the health of the local community.‎

“If we address root causes of hunger, patients will have better medical outcomes,” she stated. “A lot of the chronic conditions we see are related to food insecurity.”

Through a program known as CHALK, which stands for Choosing Healthy and Active Lifestyles for Kids, the hospital is attempting to increase healthy lifestyles among local children.

“We partner with elementary schools, faith-based organizations and community partners to teach kids about healthy eating,” explained CHALK Director Emma Hulse, who said the group also helps to run a weekly food pantry at La Puerta Estrecha Church on Sherman Avenue in Inwood, open to all community members from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday.

Reverend Luis Barrios of Holyrood Church said the new mobile pantry serves a great need for congregation members, whom he said are predominantly low-income and routinely express desire for food assistance.

“We don’t want to pray to God to give people something to eat. We thought, let’s do something about the problem,” Barrios said. “Eating is a human right. We have a whole community inside the church that needs it.”

Local resident Anna Martínez, a member of Holyrood Church, said she was grateful for the chance to obtain food from the pantry.

“It helps a lot. It’s hard to afford food sometimes,” she said.

Most of the food distributed by the pantry is provided by City Harvest, Food Bank of New York City, or other private donors, said Freund.

West Side Campaign Against Hunger, which targets neighborhoods in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx where healthy food access is scarce, is also preparing to unveil a customized food van later in 2018, acquired through a grant from the city.

“The van will give us the flexibility to go anywhere, and to offer added services like SNAP, medical screenings and more,” Freund said.

Barrios remarked that he eventually hoped to see residents and businesses from Washington Heights contribute to Holyrood’s mobile pantry endeavor.

“My dream is that we don’t need food from downtown to come to us, that people and businesses from this community can share,” he said. “Bring us a pound of rice, bring us beans. It’s a shared responsibility [here].”

For more information, ‎please visit www.dwdc.org.