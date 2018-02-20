- English
- Español
A Lot of Dreams
Elected officials call for affordable housing on DOT site
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
It’s a lot of dreams.
Elected officials and community advocates are calling for a city-owned property in Washington Heights to be transformed into an affordable housing site.
At a press conference on February 16, City Councilmember Mark Levine and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said that 654 West 158th Street could be used to develop badly needed low-income housing.
The site is currently owned by the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT), and houses “Safety City,” a fenced-in replication of city intersections used to teach school children about traffic safety.
The officials suggested that as many as 200 families could be housed at the site, which Levine called “dramatically underutilized” and “one of the few large, undeveloped parcels anywhere in uptown Manhattan” that could help solve the area’s desperate need for affordable housing.
“Thousands of families are facing eviction, have already been evicted, are living doubled up and tripled up, crowded in the homes of family members, are cycling in and out of the shelter system, or simply our young adults who are starting their own family and need a new place to live,” said Levine, who demanded that any housing built be 100 percent affordable. “For all of them, we owe it to our community to create more affordable housing.”
Along with members of local advocacy groups, Levine and Brewer asked the DOT to transfer ownership of the site to the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).
During the press conference, numerous DOT workers were visible at the site, setting up for demonstrations on how to properly install car seats.
However, community members insisted that the site is usually vacant, with Levine calling the activity “a show being put on here today by DOT.”
“There is collectively more action here, at this exact hour by coincidence, than any of us have seen in many months and maybe years,” remarked Levine.
The officials said an affordable housing project could be done in a way that would still allow DOT to continue its safety training at the site, or relocate those activities to another location.
“When you have competing uses, you get creative about figuring it out,” stated Brewer. “We are very underserved with affordable housing and we are very underserved in the borough of Manhattan with city-owned land. When you have city-owned land you can build low, low, low income housing. When it is privately owned, you always have the push and tug of who’s going to pay for this, who’s going to be able to afford this financially.”
Brewer suggested that a non-profit organization could partner with HPD on creating a low-rise building.
“HPD takes over community lots where there’s gardening, much to our distress. There’s nothing happening here that’s as challenging, where there can’t be some other alternative,” Brewer said.
The DOT challenged the assertion that the Safety City site is underused, and said more than 6,000 elementary school students use the site each year.
“Among the varied programming at this well-used location, Safety City introduces kids to safe bike riding and proper helmet use; hosts DOT’s citywide car-seat fitting program; and utilizes the streetscape on the site to test crucial technology and treatments that improve mobility for New Yorkers with disabilities,” said DOT spokesperson Scott Gastel in a statement. “In the summer months, approximately 30 different day camps take part in educational programming at the site, which is also separately used as a staff training facility.”
“DOT is in contact with the elected officials who held today’s event and we look forward to continuing the discussion over this facility’s safety functions and value in carrying out the agency’s core mission,” Gastel added.
Levine and Brewer also called for landmarking of rowhouses at 626-648 West 158th Street, adjacent to the Safety Cite site. Both officials said they issued letters to the Landmark Preservation Commission, stating that the protection of the buildings was important to preserving the neighborhood’s character should new housing be developed nearby.
Jeanie Dubnau, an activist with the Riverside Edgecombe Neighborhood Association (RENA), said more affordable housing was needed uptown, as an increasing number of tenants are faced with eviction attempts.
“Recently, instead of people coming to us talking about their roofs and lack of heat, they’re talking about landlords trying to get them out of their building,” Dubnau said. “We need [housing], and now we’re fighting.”
“It’s an emergency crisis,” added RENA President Josie Ventura. “I do believe something can be built here.”
Members of RENA collected over 1,000 petition signatures from local residents asking HPD to assume control of the Safety City site and create housing there at levels affordable to the neighborhood.
Nova Lucero, an organizer with the Metropolitan Council on Housing, said she fields calls every day from tenants in search of affordable housing or reporting landlord harassment.
“This is a crisis that we do have a lot of resources for. There are a lot of vacant lands, a lot of vacant buildings that can be utilized across the city that right now are sitting there,” said Lucero. “This is an opportunity to have something that more New Yorkers can afford.”
Sitio de sueños
Piden viviendas asequibles en sitio del DOT
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Es un sitio de sueños.
Funcionarios electos y defensores de la comunidad piden que una propiedad de la ciudad en Washington Heights se transforme en un sitio de viviendas asequibles.
En una conferencia de prensa el 16 de febrero, el concejal Mark Levine y la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, dijeron que el No. 654 de la calle 158 Oeste podría usarse para desarrollar muy necesarias viviendas de bajos ingresos.
Actualmente el sitio es propiedad del Departamento de Transporte (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad y alberga “Safety City”, una réplica cercada de las intersecciones de la ciudad que se usa para enseñar a los niños sobre la seguridad vial.
Los funcionarios sugirieron que podrían alojar hasta 200 familias en el sitio, que Levine denominó “dramáticamente subutilizado” y “una de las pocas parcelas grandes sin desarrollar en el norte de Manhattan” que podría ayudar a resolver la necesidad desesperada de viviendas asequibles.
“Miles de familias que están enfrentando desalojos, y algunas que ya han sido desalojadas, están compartiendo vivienda, abarrotadas en las casas de familiares, entrando y saliendo del sistema de refugios, o simplemente son nuestros adultos jóvenes que están formando su propia familia y necesitan un nuevo lugar para vivir”, dijo Levine, exigiendo que cualquier vivienda construida sea 100 por ciento asequible. “Por todos ellos, le debemos a nuestra comunidad crear viviendas más asequibles”.
Junto con miembros de grupos locales de defensa, Levine y Brewer pidieron al DOT transferir la propiedad del sitio al Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda.
Durante la conferencia de prensa, numerosos trabajadores del DOT estaban visibles en el sitio, preparándose para las demostraciones sobre cómo instalar correctamente las sillitas para el automóvil.
Sin embargo, los miembros de la comunidad insistieron en que el sitio generalmente está vacío, con Levine llamando a la actividad “un espectáculo que el DOT puso aquí hoy”, destinado a contrarrestar el mensaje de que el sitio está gravemente infrautilizado.
“Hay colectivamente más acción aquí, a esta hora exacta por coincidencia, que la que cualquiera de nosotros haya visto en muchos meses y tal vez años”, comentó Levine.
Los funcionarios dijeron que se podría hacer un proyecto de vivienda asequible de una manera que permitiría que el DOT continuara su capacitación de seguridad en el sitio, o que reubique esas actividades en otro lugar.
“Cuando tienes usos encontrados, eres creativo al resolverlo”, afirmó Brewer. “Estamos muy desatendidos con viviendas asequibles en el barrio de Manhattan con terrenos propiedad de la ciudad. Cuando tienes terrenos propiedad de la ciudad, puedes construir viviendas de bajos ingresos. Cuando es de propiedad privada, siempre tienes el empuje y el estira y afloja de quién va a pagar por esto, quién va a poder pagarlo financieramente”.
Brewer sugirió que una organización sin fines de lucro podría asociarse con el HPD para crear un edificio de poca altura.
“El HPD se hace cargo de lotes comunitarios donde hay jardinería, para nuestra desgracia. No pasa nada aquí que sea tan desafiante, donde no puede haber otra alternativa”, dijo Brewer.
El DOT desafió la afirmación de que el sitio de Safety City está infrautilizado, y dijo que más de 6,000 estudiantes de primaria usan el sitio cada año.
“Entre la variada programación en este lugar bien utilizado, Safety City les presenta a los niños el uso seguro de la bicicleta y el uso adecuado del casco; alberga el programa de ajuste de sillas para automóvil de toda la ciudad del DOT y utiliza el paisaje urbano en el sitio para probar tecnologías y tratamientos cruciales que mejoran la movilidad de los neoyorquinos con discapacidades”, dijo el vocero del DOT, Scott Gastel, en un comunicado. “En los meses de verano, aproximadamente 30 diferentes campamentos diurnos participan en la programación educativa en el sitio, que también se usa por separado como un centro de capacitación para el personal”.
“El DOT está en contacto con los funcionarios electos que realizaron el evento de hoy y esperamos continuar la discusión sobre las funciones de seguridad de esta instalación y su valor para llevar a cabo la misión central de la agencia”, agregó Gastel.
Levine y Brewer también pidieron que se marcaran las casas adosadas en el 626-648 de la calle 158 Oeste, junto al sitio Safety City. Ambos funcionarios dijeron que emitieron cartas a la Comisión de Preservación de Monumentos Históricos, afirmando que la protección de los edificios es importante para preservar el carácter del vecindario en caso de que se desarrollen nuevas viviendas en las cercanías.
Jeanie Dubnau, activista de la Asociación del Vecindario Riverside Edgecombe (RENA, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que se necesitan más viviendas asequibles en el norte del condado, ya que cada vez más inquilinos enfrentan intentos de desalojo.
“Recientemente, en lugar de que la gente venga a hablarnos sobre sus techos y la falta de calefacción, están hablando de propietarios tratando de sacarlos de su edificio”, dijo Dubnau. “Necesitamos [vivienda], y ahora estamos peleando”.
“Es una crisis de emergencia”, agregó Josie Ventura, presidente de RENA. “Creo que se puede construir algo aquí”.
Los miembros de RENA recolectaron más de 1,000 firmas de peticiones de residentes locales pidiendo al HPD asumir el control del sitio de Safety City y crear ahí viviendas a niveles asequibles para el vecindario.
Nova Lucero, organizadora del Concejo Metropolitano de la Vivienda, dijo que recibe llamadas todos los días de inquilinos en busca de vivienda asequible o que denuncian acoso de los propietarios.
“Esta es una crisis para la que tenemos muchos recursos. Hay muchos terrenos baldíos, muchos edificios vacíos, que se pueden utilizar en toda la ciudad que simplemente están ahí”, dijo Lucero. “Esta es una oportunidad de tener algo que más neoyorquinos puedan pagar”.