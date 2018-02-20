A Lot of Dreams

Elected officials call for affordable housing on DOT site

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s a lot of dreams.

Elected officials and community advocates are calling for a city-owned property in Washington Heights to be transformed into an affordable housing site.

At a press conference on February 16, City Councilmember Mark Levine and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said that 654 West 158th Street could be used to develop badly needed low-income housing.

The site is currently owned by the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT), and houses “Safety City,” a fenced-in replication of city intersections used to teach school children about traffic safety.

The officials suggested that as many as 200 families could be housed at the site, which Levine called “dramatically underutilized” and “one of the few large, undeveloped parcels anywhere in uptown Manhattan” that could help solve the area’s desperate need for affordable housing.

“Thousands of families are facing eviction, have already been evicted, are living doubled up and tripled up, crowded in the homes of family members, are cycling in and out of the shelter system, or simply our young adults who are starting their own family and need a new place to live,” said Levine, who demanded that any housing built be 100 percent affordable. “For all of them, we owe it to our community to create more affordable housing.”

Along with members of local advocacy groups, Levine and Brewer asked the DOT to transfer ownership of the site to the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

During the press conference, numerous DOT workers were visible at the site, setting up for demonstrations on how to properly install car seats.

However, community members insisted that the site is usually vacant, with Levine calling the activity “a show being put on here today by DOT.”

“There is collectively more action here, at this exact hour by coincidence, than any of us have seen in many months and maybe years,” remarked Levine.

The officials said an affordable housing project could be done in a way that would still allow DOT to continue its safety training at the site, or relocate those activities to another location.

“When you have competing uses, you get creative about figuring it out,” stated Brewer. “We are very underserved with affordable housing and we are very underserved in the borough of Manhattan with city-owned land. When you have city-owned land you can build low, low, low income housing. When it is privately owned, you always have the push and tug of who’s going to pay for this, who’s going to be able to afford this financially.”

Brewer suggested that a non-profit organization could partner with HPD on creating a low-rise building.

“HPD takes over community lots where there’s gardening, much to our distress. There’s nothing happening here that’s as challenging, where there can’t be some other alternative,” Brewer said.

The DOT challenged the assertion that the Safety City site is underused, and said more than 6,000 elementary school students use the site each year.

“Among the varied programming at this well-used location, Safety City introduces kids to safe bike riding and proper helmet use; hosts DOT’s citywide car-seat fitting program; and utilizes the streetscape on the site to test crucial technology and treatments that improve mobility for New Yorkers with disabilities,” said DOT spokesperson Scott Gastel in a statement. “In the summer months, approximately 30 different day camps take part in educational programming at the site, which is also separately used as a staff training facility.”

“DOT is in contact with the elected officials who held today’s event and we look forward to continuing the discussion over this facility’s safety functions and value in carrying out the agency’s core mission,” Gastel added.

Levine and Brewer also called for landmarking of rowhouses at 626-648 West 158th Street, adjacent to the Safety Cite site. Both officials said they issued letters to the Landmark Preservation Commission, stating that the protection of the buildings was important to preserving the neighborhood’s character should new housing be developed nearby.

Jeanie Dubnau, an activist with the Riverside Edgecombe Neighborhood Association (RENA), said more affordable housing was needed uptown, as an increasing number of tenants are faced with eviction attempts.

“Recently, instead of people coming to us talking about their roofs and lack of heat, they’re talking about landlords trying to get them out of their building,” Dubnau said. “We need [housing], and now we’re fighting.”

“It’s an emergency crisis,” added RENA President Josie Ventura. “I do believe something can be built here.”

Members of RENA collected over 1,000 petition signatures from local residents asking HPD to assume control of the Safety City site and create housing there at levels affordable to the neighborhood.

Nova Lucero, an organizer with the Metropolitan Council on Housing, said she fields calls every day from tenants in search of affordable housing or reporting landlord harassment.

“This is a crisis that we do have a lot of resources for. There are a lot of vacant lands, a lot of vacant buildings that can be utilized across the city that right now are sitting there,” said Lucero. “This is an opportunity to have something that more New Yorkers can afford.”