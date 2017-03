A Look at Lenfest

New arts center in Manhattanville

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s state of the art for the arts.

Columbia University’s sprawling new Manhattanville campus continues to take shape on the west side of Harlem, as the university puts the finishing touches on its much-anticipated arts center.

Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger called the Lenfest Center of the Arts, slated to open on April 22, a “stunning gem of a building.”

Located near 125th Street and Broadway, the 60,000-square-foot Lenfest Center will provide a home for Columbia arts students to host exhibitions, film festivals and special events.

Previously, many events needed to be held off-campus, said Carol Becker, Dean of the School of the Arts.

“Now, students will be able to see each other’s work, and share ideas with fellow artists across disciplines, as well as students studying architecture, engineering, public health and international affairs,” stated Becker during a preview tour of the center on March 23.

“From the outset, it seemed essential to me that the arts be a key part of this effort to bring together different kinds of people, ideas and creativity in a shared space,” said Bollinger.

He remarked that in accommodating Columbia’s academic needs, an important goal in creating the center was to also provide space for local residents to use.

“The real test is making us more integrated into the community then we’ve ever been before,” Bollinger said.

The Lenfest Center will host art displays focusing on local artists, and space that can be rented by community-based organizations for special events.

“With this building, it’s our intention to become a really great partner with all these organizations in Harlem,” said Becker.

One of the highlights of the Lenfest Center is the Wallach Art Gallery, which will be open to the public year-round, Columbia staffers said.

Deborah Cullen, Wallach’s Director and Chief Curator, explained that the gallery would “reach the campus and the broader community, and always be free and open to the public.”

The first exhibit at Wallach will be Columbia’s MFA thesis show, Cullen said, followed by “Uptown,” a display highlighting the work of Northern Manhattan artists, opening on June 2.

The eight-story Lenfest Center also includes a 150-seat film viewing room that can accommodate all of Columbia’s film students at once, a flexible performance space and open presentation room.

Columbia’s Manhattanville campus, which is transforming a former Harlem industrial area, will stretch along Broadway from West 125th Street to West 133rd Street. When complete, the Manhattanville campus will occupy nearly 17 acres.

The Lenfest Center and its neighbor, the 450,000-square-foot Jerome L. Greene Center, are the first two buildings to open on the new campus.

Both buildings, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano, are located next to a new public plaza dubbed “The Small Square,” which Piano said was intended to connect the local community with the ungated campus.

In addition to the public programs at Lenfest, the adjacent Jerome L. Greene Center will house a community wellness center, restaurant and retail space, as well as educational programs aimed at children in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

“Openness and accessibility are the key words in this campus,” Piano said.

“In every sense – the design of the buildings, the public spaces on the ground floor, no gates or walls for entry, as well as the programming – this was meant to be welcoming,” Bollinger remarked.

Bollinger said the entire campus will take approximately 30 years to complete, but the first set of buildings of the 17-acre campus will be done within six years.

“We still have a long way to go,” he remarked. “This is just the beginning.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2o9T3RA.