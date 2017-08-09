Story by Gregg McQueen Sgt. Jordan Castro is equally at ease wielding a badge or a pen. Castro, an 11-year veteran of the New York Police Department (NYPD), has always had a love of writing. “On patrol, it seems like one cop usually does the driving and one writes the reports,” Castro said. “Most people want to drive, but I would love doing the reports.” Filling out police paperwork allowed Castro to indulge his literary side, at least to an extent. “It has to be very factual. You can’t take creative license, of course,” Castro said. “But detectives would read my report and say how detailed it was. You can really end up telling a story with facts.” Castro, currently stationed at Police Area 7 in the South Bronx, which covers the 40th and 42nd Precincts, has taken his passion for writing to a new level with the release of his debut novel, Smoke and Mirrors: Police Dreams. A life on the force, and in fiction
Una vida en la fuerza, y en la ficción
Story by Gregg McQueen
Sgt. Jordan Castro is equally at ease wielding a badge or a pen.
Castro, an 11-year veteran of the New York Police Department (NYPD), has always had a love of writing.
“On patrol, it seems like one cop usually does the driving and one writes the reports,” Castro said. “Most people want to drive, but I would love doing the reports.”
Filling out police paperwork allowed Castro to indulge his literary side, at least to an extent.
“It has to be very factual. You can’t take creative license, of course,” Castro said. “But detectives would read my report and say how detailed it was. You can really end up telling a story with facts.”
Castro, currently stationed at Police Area 7 in the South Bronx, which covers the 40th and 42nd Precincts, has taken his passion for writing to a new level with the release of his debut novel, Smoke and Mirrors: Police Dreams.
The novel, set in the fictitious 51st Precinct, is a self-published e-book also available in paperback form.
It tells the story of a rookie cop named Brandon Rose who is anxious to become a detective as quickly as possible. While working on a quadruple homicide case known as the “Ash Wednesday Murders,” Rose becomes embroiled in a questionable relationship with a confidential informant in his push to identify the killers and solve the case.
“Brandon’s such a hard charger,” Castro said of the book’s protagonist. “He’s so driven by ambition that he’s willing to risk his career.”
Though the story is fiction, Castro said he attempted to inject as much realism as possible.
“I wanted to put individuals into our shoes and put them on patrol with us,” he remarked. “I wanted to put a human face on policing.”
He said he was inspired to begin working on the novel shortly after the 2014 murders of NYPD officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos, shot while sitting in their patrol car in Brooklyn.
Smoke and Mirrors: Police Dreams touches on the often tense relationship between cops and the communities they serve, said Castro, who wrote the novel in part due to increased unrest between police officers and the general public after a spate of highly-publicized incidents that included the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of officers.
“At the time, the rhetoric was very anti-police,” said Castro. “I wanted to do something to counter that, from a police officer’s perspective.”
Smoke and Mirrors: Police Dreams delves into those tensions as protagonist Rose makes his first arrest, apprehending an African American male.
“You get a look at these two worlds that don’t quite understand each other,” Castro said. “It’s a very innocuous incident that blows up.”
Castro said the NYPD’s focus on a community-based policing has helped ease some of the tensions from where they stood a few years ago.
“The police focusing on community relations is probably the best thing to happen to the department in a long time,” he stated. “They’re interacting, they’re engaging, they’re having conversations.”
A native of Washington Heights, Castro initially had no desire to go into law enforcement.
“My father kept telling me to take the NYPD test – I took it mostly to appease him,” he said.
Castro passed the test with high scores and joined the police academy in 2006, learning to love police work.
Still, he couldn’t shake his desire to write, and said he specifically wanted to publish a book.
“I always felt that a man should really run a marathon and write a novel sometime in his life,” said Castro.
He said he received a mixed reaction from fellow officers regarding his book, as some in the close-knit police community did not think he should write a revealing study about police work.
“It’s been mostly very positive, though,” he said.
The motivations behind Castro’s book hit home again in June, following the assassination of Bronx officer Miosotis Familia.
Castro, who has donated money from his book sales to the families of officers Liu and Ramos, said he intends to do the same for Familia, whose death reinforced for Castro the inherent dangers of daily police work.
“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to always [have] come home,” he remarked.
Castro is currently studying for the NYPD lieutenant’s test, but said he intends to write another police novel, and would eventually like to write a book for families or young adults.
And he has had success meeting other life goals.
He ran the 2014 New York City Marathon – as well as the 2016 race.
“It’s really nice to be able to do things that I love,” said Castro. “It’s been a dream come true.”
For more information, please visit www.smokeandmirrorspolicedreams.com.
Historia por Gregg McQueen
El sargento Jordan Castro está igualmente a gusto empuñando una insignia que una pluma.
Castro, un veterano de 11 años del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés), siempre ha tenido cierto amor por la escritura.
“Al patrullar, parece que un policía suele conducir y uno escribe los informes”, dijo Castro. “La mayoría de la gente quiere conducir, pero me encantaba hacer los reportes”.
El llenado del papeleo policial le permitió a Castro complacer su lado literario, al menos hasta cierto punto.
“Tiene que ser muy fáctico. No puedes tomar licencia creativa, por supuesto”, dijo. Pero los detectives leían mi informe y decían lo detallados que eran. Realmente puedes terminar contando una historia con hechos”.
Castro, actualmente estacionado en la zona 7 de la Policía, en el sur del Bronx, que cubre las Comisarías 40 y 42, ha llevado su pasión por la escritura a un nuevo nivel con el lanzamiento de su primera novela, Smoke and Mirrors: Police Dreams.
La novela, ambientada en la ficticia Comisaría 51, es un libro electrónico auto-publicado, también disponible en forma de libro de bolsillo.
Cuenta la historia de un policía novato llamado Brandon Rose que está ansioso por convertirse en detective lo más rápido posible. Mientras trabajaba en un caso de homicidio cuádruple conocido como el “Asesinato del Miércoles de Ceniza”, Rose se ve envuelto en una relación cuestionable con un informante confidencial en su impulso por identificar a los asesinos y resolver el caso.
“Brandon es un cargador tan duro”, dijo Castro sobre el protagonista del libro. “Está tan impulsado por la ambición, que está dispuesto a arriesgar su carrera”.
Aunque la historia es ficción, Castro dijo que intentó inyectar tanto realismo como le fue posible.
“Quería poner a los individuos en nuestros zapatos y en la patrulla con nosotros”, comentó. “Quería poner un rostro humano a la policía”.
Dijo que se inspiró para comenzar a trabajar en la novela poco después de los asesinatos en 2014 de los oficiales de la policía de Nueva York, Wenjian Liu y Rafael Ramos, a quienes les dispararon mientras estaban sentados en su patrulla en Brooklyn.
Smoke and Mirrors: Police Dreams toca la a menudo tensa relación entre policías y las comunidades a las que sirven, dijo Castro, quien escribió la novela en parte debido al aumento de la intranquilidad entre policías y el público en general después de una serie de incidentes altamente publicitados que incluyeron la muerte de hombres negros desarmados a manos de los oficiales.
“En ese momento, la retórica era muy anti-policía”, dijo Castro. “Quería hacer algo para contrarrestar eso, desde la perspectiva de un policía.”
Smoke and Mirrors: Police Dreams Profundiza en esas tensiones mientras el protagonista Rose hace su primer arresto, la aprehensión de un hombre afroamericano.
“Uno echa un vistazo a estos dos mundos que no se entienden muy bien”, dijo Castro. “Es un incidente muy inocuo que explota”.
Castro dijo que el enfoque del NYPD en una policía basada en la comunidad ha ayudado a aliviar algunas de las tensiones desde donde estaban hace unos años.
“Que la policía se centre en las relaciones con la comunidad es probablemente la mejor cosa que le ha sucedido al departamento en mucho tiempo”, afirmó. “Están interactuando, se están involucrando, están teniendo conversaciones”.
Originario de Washington Heights, Castro inicialmente no tenía ningún deseo de dedicarse a la aplicación de la ley.
“Mi padre seguía diciéndome que tomara el examen del NYPD, lo tomé principalmente para calmarlo”, dijo.
Castro pasó la prueba con puntajes altos y se unió a la academia de policía en 2006, aprendiendo a amar el trabajo policial.
Aun así, no pudo sacudirse el deseo de escribir, y dijo que específicamente quería publicar un libro.
“Siempre sentí que un hombre realmente debería correr un maratón y escribir una novela en algún momento de su vida”, dijo Castro.
Dijo que recibió una reacción contradictoria de sus compañeros de oficio con respecto a su libro, ya que algunos de la comunidad policial cercana no pensaron que debería escribir un estudio revelador sobre el trabajo de la policía.
“Sin embargo, ha sido muy positivo”, dijo.
Las motivaciones detrás del libro de Castro pegaron cerca de casa en junio, luego del asesinato de la oficial del Bronx, Miosotis Familia.
Castro, quien ha donado dinero de sus ventas de libros a las familias de los oficiales Liu y Ramos, dijo que tiene la intención de hacer lo mismo por Familia, cuya muerte reforzó para Castro los peligros inherentes al trabajo policial diario.
“Sé que soy afortunado por volver siempre a casa”, comentó.
Castro está actualmente estudiando para la prueba de teniente de NYPD, pero dijo que tiene la intención de escribir otra novela policiaca, y eventualmente le gustaría escribir un libro para familias o jóvenes adultos.
Y ha tenido éxito alcanzando otros objetivos de vida.
Corrió el Maratón de la Ciudad de Nueva York en 2014, así como la carrera de 2016.
“Es muy agradable poder hacer cosas que me encantan”, dijo Castro. “Ha sido un sueño hecho realidad”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.smokeandmirrorspolicedreams.com.