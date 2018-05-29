A library fine the way it is

Re: “Book Buy-In” by Gregg McQueen

By Katherine O’Sullivan

It is interesting to read about all the love for libraries.

It is a sad fact that the New York Public Library (NYPL) trustees, who espouse such love, are willing to demolish the Inwood branch library, leaving Inwood without a much-used, much-loved asset for a minimum of three years.

The NYPL Donnell branch on 52nd Street took eight years and returned much diminished, more like a screen with bleachers.

Constructed in the opening years of the 1950’s, the Inwood branch is a fine example of the latest phase of Art-Deco design. Designed by the well-known firm of Tachau and Vought between 1946 and 1948, some of the building’s elements may go back even further, since the project was first listed on July 1, 1940 in the NYPL capital building program for 1941-46.

The Inwood library is critically endangered by the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) rezoning plan, but the city itself insists that all elements of this plan are still in play and subject to influence through public input.

Here, then, is input.

The Inwood library plays a central role in this community and the desire to preserve it is nearly universal. One of Inwood’s few public buildings, the library is, in effect, our community center. A petition to save the library has garnered over 5,000 signatures, and the number continues to grow. The call to “Save Inwood Library” is widely supported by parents and teachers, churches, and many other community organizations, reflecting common views irrespective of ethnic differences or income levels.

Indeed, Inwood is a low- to middle-income, majority minority (Hispanic) neighborhood, with a very high proportion of immigrants and their children. The library offers many services tailored to the needs of such a community. In fact, Inwood won an award exactly two years ago (June 2016) as the best neighborhood library in Manhattan.

It is not sufficiently appreciated that the Inwood branch was the first public library constructed in New York City after World War II — in fact, the first in 14 years. That means it was the first design in this city to fully exemplify national postwar library standards.

The library was extensively renovated in the years 1998-2001 under NYPL’s “Adopt-a-Branch” program, but the renovations were of such a character as to preserve and even enhance the original design, especially with regard to the interior lighting, with much of the strip lighting (popular in the late 1940’s and 1950’s) replaced by ceiling lamps of a more or less Art Deco style.

For all these reasons, the Inwood Library has a claim to considerable importance in the history of library architecture.

The few images released of the proposed housing/pre-K school/library to replace our current branch are insufficient to inform citizens on the details of the proposed project.

The Inwood rezoning includes the disposition of the library for demolition. Such an important consideration should not be buried in the wider Inwood rezoning. It deserves its own discussion and separate Uniform Land Use Review Process (ULURP).

If Inwood is to get 14,000 new residents (by EDC’s low-ball estimates), they will surely need a library. The logical solution would be to build the Andrew Berman-designed project on one of the city-owned lots in East Inwood.