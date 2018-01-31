- English
- Español
A Latter-Day Langston
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos by Kerby Jean
David Ellis is ready for his close up.
The 38-year-old City Island poet recently self-published his second book, Honey in Harlem. His poems, mostly a page or less, are love letters to Harlem.
Harlem seems to return the attention.
He sold all out of all his copies at a recent signing at Red Rooster. Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson wrote the introduction. The restaurant even created a special “Honey in Harlem” cocktail named for the event, which according to Ellis, they are considering keeping on the menu.
His poems conjure a bygone era. Ellis superimposes visions of Billie Holiday, Langston Hughes and other giants of the Harlem Renaissance on modern day streets. He feels their presence—like ghosts walking down the street, women decked out in fancy hats, others laughing, singing and drinking champagne. Some just stand there—their muse available for anyone.
“I love Harlem,” he told The Bronx Free Press. “I love the history and the energy. I feel the souls that came before me when I walk down Lenox Avenue.”
Ellis likes to be in the moment. Instead of obsessing over his phone while on the subway, he writes haikus. “I treat every poem as if it could be my last,” he said.
Ellis is fond of saying that people call him the modern day Langston Hughes. While the literary giant of the early 20th century traveled the world, worked as a journalist, wrote plays, novels and complex poems influenced by jazz riffs and syncopation, Ellis chooses a simpler life.
He’s a Sunday school teacher who lives with his seven-year-old son, Gabriel.
He takes found objects and writes poems on them. “I wanted to work on what God created,” he said. “Shells, rocks and driftwood.”
Sometimes he gives his work away. Other times he leaves them on the City Island shore for others to find and take. He estimates there are about 50 poems strewn along the beach.
The New York Times recently published a photo spread of his work. Since then, people come up to him on the beach and tell him they have some of his art at home. That makes him happy.
“You never know who’s reading your stuff,” he said. “People never read poetry by accident.”
For more information, please visit Ellis’ Instagram at poetdavidellis or his Twitter account @artbydellis.
Honey in Harlem is available for sale at the Schomberg Center – www.nypl.org/locations/schomburg.
Un Langston actual
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos por Kerby Jean
David Ellis está listo para su primer plano.
El poeta de 38 años de City Island, publicó recientemente su segundo libro, Honey in Harlem. Sus poemas, en su mayoría una página o menos, son principalmente cartas de amor a Harlem. Harlem parece devolver el favor.
Vendió todas las copias en una reciente firma en Red Rooster. El famoso chef Marcus Samuelsson escribió la introducción. El restaurante incluso creó un cóctel especial “Honey in Harlem” en honor al evento, el cual, de acuerdo con Ellis, están considerando mantener en el menú.
Los poemas evocan una época pasada. Ellis superpone visiones de Billie Holiday, Langston Hughes y otros gigantes del Renacimiento de Harlem. Ve a sus fantasmas caminando por la calle, mujeres ataviadas con elegantes sombreros, otros riendo, cantando y bebiendo champaña. O simplemente de pie ahí, su musa disponible para todos.
“Amo Harlem”, dijo a The Bronx Free Press. “Amo la historia y la energía. Siento las almas que vinieron antes que yo cuando camino por la avenida Lenox”.
Ellis dice que le gusta estar en el momento. A menudo se dice que cualquier día podría ser el último. En lugar de obsesionarse con su teléfono mientras está en el metro, escribe haikus. “Trato cada poema como si fuera el último”, dijo.
A Ellis le gusta decir que la gente lo llama el actual Langston Hughes. Si bien el gigante literario de principios del siglo XX viajó por el mundo, trabajó como periodista, escribió obras de teatro, novelas y poemas complejos influenciados por riffs de jazz y síncopas, Ellis elige una vida simple. Es un maestro de escuela dominical, que vive con su hijo de siete años, Gabriel.
Él toma objetos encontrados y escribe poemas sobre ellos. “Quería trabajar en lo que Dios creó”, dijo. “Conchas, rocas y madera arrastrada por la corriente”.
A veces los regala. Otras veces los deja en la costa de City Island para que otros los encuentren y se los lleven. Él estima que hay unos 50 poemas esparcidos a lo largo de la playa.
El New York Times hizo una larga pieza sobre él y su arte. Desde entonces, las personas se le acercan en la playa y le dicen que tienen parte de su arte en casa. Eso lo hace feliz. “Nunca se sabe quién está leyendo tus cosas”, dijo. “La gente nunca lee poesía por accidente”.
Para obtener más información, visite el Instagram de Ellis en poetdavidellis o su cuenta de Twitter@artbydellis.
Honey in Harlem está a la venta en el Centro Schomburg – www.nypl.org/locations/schomburg.