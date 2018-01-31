A Latter-Day Langston

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos by Kerby Jean

David Ellis is ready for his close up.

The 38-year-old City Island poet recently self-published his second book, Honey in Harlem. His poems, mostly a page or less, are love letters to Harlem.

Harlem seems to return the attention.

He sold all out of all his copies at a recent signing at Red Rooster. Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson wrote the introduction. The restaurant even created a special “Honey in Harlem” cocktail named for the event, which according to Ellis, they are considering keeping on the menu.

His poems conjure a bygone era. Ellis superimposes visions of Billie Holiday, Langston Hughes and other giants of the Harlem Renaissance on modern day streets. He feels their presence—like ghosts walking down the street, women decked out in fancy hats, others laughing, singing and drinking champagne. Some just stand there—their muse available for anyone.

“I love Harlem,” he told The Bronx Free Press. “I love the history and the energy. I feel the souls that came before me when I walk down Lenox Avenue.”

Ellis likes to be in the moment. Instead of obsessing over his phone while on the subway, he writes haikus. “I treat every poem as if it could be my last,” he said.

Ellis is fond of saying that people call him the modern day Langston Hughes. While the literary giant of the early 20th century traveled the world, worked as a journalist, wrote plays, novels and complex poems influenced by jazz riffs and syncopation, Ellis chooses a simpler life.

He’s a Sunday school teacher who lives with his seven-year-old son, Gabriel.

He takes found objects and writes poems on them. “I wanted to work on what God created,” he said. “Shells, rocks and driftwood.”

Sometimes he gives his work away. Other times he leaves them on the City Island shore for others to find and take. He estimates there are about 50 poems strewn along the beach.

The New York Times recently published a photo spread of his work. Since then, people come up to him on the beach and tell him they have some of his art at home. That makes him happy.

“You never know who’s reading your stuff,” he said. “People never read poetry by accident.”

For more information, please visit Ellis’ Instagram at poetdavidellis or his Twitter account @artbydellis.

Honey in Harlem is available for sale at the Schomberg Center – www.nypl.org/locations/schomburg.