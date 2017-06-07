A haven, renamed and renewed

Story and Photos by Luis Puntiel

Goldwater Memorial Hospital, located on the south end of the Roosevelt Island, closed in 2013.

But long before it shut its doors, it would spark a partnership that would last a near half-century in various fields of healthcare across the city.

It was 1978 when a young man named John Zeiss was hired to work as the hospital’s nighttime data processing manager. His supervisor then was Mark Kator, with whom he developed a close working relationship and who he would come to see as a mentor.

“Within a year or two, I was running the department,” recalled Zeiss, who sported a black tuxedo and bowtie for the occasion. “I [was working] more closely with him and the administration.”

The two have since moved on to provide care for others on another island – in the northern reaches of Manhattan at the Isabella Geriatric Center.

Kator, who had served as the organization’s President and Chief Executive Officer for 19 years, stepped down in March, while Zeiss assumed the post of Interim CEO and Nursing Home Administrator.

During his near half-century of service in the healthcare field, Kator focused on broadening the safety nets for those facing the HIV/AIDS crisis and establishing innovative practices in home- and community- based elder care.

In tribute, Isabella hosted a reception and an official ribbon-cutting on Thurs., June 1st to dedicate a newly renovated community space at the facility in his name.

“This honor means a great deal,” said Kator. “It represents the work that Isabella does, the partnership that it has had for so long and will continue to nurture in the community. We’ve been doing it for so many years and I hope it continues on and on.”

The auditorium, now renamed the Mark J. Kator Community Center, has long hosted events such as graduations, forums, and receptions for schools, non-profit organizations, and government agencies.

“This organization has very strong ties to this community,” said Zeiss. “We provide a lot of space for them; this is like their home. We have plays, we have prayer services, all kinds of activities.”

After renovations that totaled nearly $2 million, the site will offer state-of-the-art communications capabilities, including new audio visual equipment, and contemporary design features including a new floor, theatrical lighting and new drapes. The enlarged stage will provide greater access to visitors with disabilities.

“The renovation, in a physical sense, gives us a better space to communicate in, gives us the opportunity to see [and hear] each other better,” said Kator.

The capital funding was provided from both state and city resources, and Thursday’s reception featured remarks from local elected officials and community members.

Those in attendance included Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, District Leader Maria Luna, Isabella Board Chairperson Dr. Hila Richardson, Columbia University Medical Center’s Assistant Vice President Sandra Harris, and WAHI Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heidy Hernández, among others.

“Every night, something is happening here,” said De La Rosa. “[Now], it will continue to be a space where people will convene.”

“Bringing together different generations, nonprofits and community groups into one central place to meet, to learn and to celebrate is the idea behind the completely renovated recreation hall at Isabella,” added Richardson. “[This] is a fitting and lasting tribute to Mark.”

The reception was undeniably bittersweet, as many extolled Kator’s unique leadership skills and commitment to service.

For Zeiss, the occasion was especially poignant.

“In all the 40 years that I’ve known him, he was my boss,” he said. “But he was also my friend.”

“Even during tough times, you could still come to him and say, ‘Help me work this out’,” he added. “He’s always willing to.”

For more information on the Isabella Geriatric Center, please visit www.isabella.org or call 844.803.2683.