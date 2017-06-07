Story and Photos by Luis Puntiel Goldwater Memorial Hospital, located on the south end of the Roosevelt Island, closed in 2013. But long before it shut its doors, it would spark a partnership that would last a near half-century in various fields of healthcare across the city. It was 1978 when a young man named John Zeiss was hired to work as the hospital’s nighttime data processing manager. His supervisor then was Mark Kator, with whom he developed a close working relationship and who he would come to see as a mentor. “Within a year or two, I was running the department,” recalled Zeiss, who sported a black tuxedo and bowtie for the occasion. “I [was working] more closely with him and the administration.” The two have since moved on to provide care for others on another island – in the northern reaches of Manhattan at the Isabella Geriatric Center. Kator, who had served as the organization’s President and Chief Executive Officer for 19 years, stepped down in March, while Zeiss assumed the post of Interim CEO and Nursing Home Administrator. During his near half-century of service in the healthcare field, Kator focused on broadening the safety nets for those facing the HIV/AIDS crisis and establishing innovative practices in home- and community- based elder care. In tribute, Isabella hosted a reception and an official ribbon-cutting on Thurs., June 1st to dedicate a newly renovated community space at the facility in his name. “This honor means a great deal,” said Kator. “It represents the work that Isabella does, the partnership that it has had for so long and will continue to nurture in the community. We’ve been doing it for so many years and I hope it continues on and on.” The auditorium, now renamed the Mark J. Kator Community Center, has long hosted events such as graduations, forums, and receptions for schools, non-profit organizations, and government agencies. “This organization has very strong ties to this community,” said Zeiss. “We provide a lot of space for them; this is like their home. We have plays, we have prayer services, all kinds of activities.” After renovations that totaled nearly $2 million, the site will offer state-of-the-art communications capabilities, including new audio visual equipment, and contemporary design features including a new floor, theatrical lighting and new drapes. The enlarged stage will provide greater access to visitors with disabilities. “The renovation, in a physical sense, gives us a better space to communicate in, gives us the opportunity to see [and hear] each other better,” said Kator. The capital funding was provided from both state and city resources, and Thursday’s reception featured remarks from local elected officials and community members. Those in attendance included Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, District Leader Maria Luna, Isabella Board Chairperson Dr. Hila Richardson, Columbia University Medical Center’s Assistant Vice President Sandra Harris, and WAHI Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heidy Hernández, among others. “Every night, something is happening here,” said De La Rosa. “[Now], it will continue to be a space where people will convene.” “Bringing together different generations, nonprofits and community groups into one central place to meet, to learn and to celebrate is the idea behind the completely renovated recreation hall at Isabella,” added Richardson. “[This] is a fitting and lasting tribute to Mark.” The reception was undeniably bittersweet, as many extolled Kator’s unique leadership skills and commitment to service. For Zeiss, the occasion was especially poignant. “In all the 40 years that I’ve known him, he was my boss,” he said. “But he was also my friend.” “Even during tough times, you could still come to him and say, ‘Help me work this out’,” he added. “He’s always willing to.” For more information on the Isabella Geriatric Center, please visit www.isabella.org or call 844.803.2683. Historia y fotos por Luis Puntiel El Hospital Goldwater Memorial, ubicado en el extremo sur de Roosevelt Island, cerró en 2013. Pero mucho antes de que cerrara sus puertas, desencadenaría una sociedad que duraría casi medio siglo en varios campos del cuidado de la salud a través de la ciudad. Fue en 1978 cuando un joven llamado John Zeiss fue contratado para trabajar como gerente nocturno de procesamiento de datos del hospital. Su supervisor entonces era Mark Kator, con quien desarrolló una relación de trabajo cercana y a quien llegaría a ver como mentor. “En un año o dos, yo estaba dirigiendo el departamento”, recordó Zeiss, quien lució un esmoquin negro y una corbata de moño para la ocasión. “Trabajé de forma más estrecha con él y con la administración”. Desde entonces, los dos continuaron proporcionando cuidado para otros en otra isla, en los extremos al norte de Manhattan, en el Centro Geriátrico Isabella. Kator, quien fungió como presidente y director ejecutivo de la organización durante 19 años, renunció en marzo, mientras que Zeiss asumió el cargo de director general interino y administrador del hogar para adultos mayores. Durante su casi medio siglo de servicio en el campo del cuidado de la salud, Kator se centró en ampliar las redes de seguridad para quienes enfrentaban la crisis del VIH/SIDA y establecer prácticas innovadoras en el cuidado de adultos mayores en el hogar y en la comunidad. En homenaje, Isabella organizó una recepción y un corte oficial de cinta el jueves 1º de junio para dedicar un espacio comunitario recientemente renovado en la instalación en su nombre. “Este honor significa mucho”, dijo Kator. “Representa el trabajo que hace Isabella, la alianza que ha tenido durante tanto tiempo y continuará alimentándose en la comunidad. Lo hemos estado haciendo durante tantos años y espero que continúe así”. El auditorio, ahora renombrado el Centro Comunitario Mark J. Kator, desde hace mucho tiempo ha organizado eventos como graduaciones, foros y recepciones para escuelas, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y agencias gubernamentales. “Esta organización tiene vínculos muy fuertes con esta comunidad”, dijo Zeiss. “Ofrecemos mucho espacio para ellos; es como su hogar. Tenemos obras, servicios de oración y todo tipo de actividades”. Después de renovaciones que totalizaron casi $2 millones de dólares, el sitio ofrecerá capacidades de comunicación de vanguardia, incluyendo un nuevo equipo audiovisual y características de diseño contemporáneo, como un nuevo piso, iluminación teatral y cortinas nuevas. El escenario ampliado proporcionará un mayor acceso a los visitantes con discapacidades. “La renovación, en un sentido físico, nos da un mejor espacio para comunicarnos, nos da la oportunidad de vernos y escucharnos mejor unos a otros”, dijo Kator. Los fondos de capital fueron proporcionados por recursos tanto del estado como de la ciudad, y la recepción del jueves contó con palabras de funcionarios electos locales y miembros de la comunidad. Entre los asistentes se encontraron: el congresista Adriano Espaillat; la asambleísta Carmen de la Rosa; la líder de distrito María Luna; la presidenta de la Junta de Isabella, la Dra. Hila Richardson; Sandra Harris, vicepresidenta adjunta del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia; y Heidy Hernández, directora ejecutiva de la Cámara de Comercio WAHI, entre otros. “Cada noche, algo está sucediendo aquí”, dijo De la Rosa. “[Ahora], seguirá siendo un espacio donde la gente se reunirá”. “Reunir a diferentes generaciones, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y grupos comunitarios en un lugar central para unirse, aprender y celebrar es la idea detrás de la sala de recreación completamente renovada en Isabella”, agregó Richardson. “[Este] es un tributo apropiado y duradero para Mark”. La recepción fue innegablemente agridulce, ya que muchos exaltaron las habilidades únicas de Kator y su compromiso con el servicio. Para Zeiss, la ocasión fue especialmente conmovedora. “En todos los 40 años que le conocí, fue mi jefe”, dijo. “Pero también era mi amigo”. “Incluso durante los tiempos difíciles, aún podía ir con él y decirle: ayúdame a resolver esto”, agregó. “Siempre está dispuesto a hacerlo”. Para obtener más información sobre el Centro Geriátrico Isabella, visite www.isabella.org o llame al 844.803.2683.
A haven, renamed and renewed
Un refugio, renombrado y renovado
Historia y fotos por Luis Puntiel
El Hospital Goldwater Memorial, ubicado en el extremo sur de Roosevelt Island, cerró en 2013.
Pero mucho antes de que cerrara sus puertas, desencadenaría una sociedad que duraría casi medio siglo en varios campos del cuidado de la salud a través de la ciudad.
Fue en 1978 cuando un joven llamado John Zeiss fue contratado para trabajar como gerente nocturno de procesamiento de datos del hospital. Su supervisor entonces era Mark Kator, con quien desarrolló una relación de trabajo cercana y a quien llegaría a ver como mentor.
“En un año o dos, yo estaba dirigiendo el departamento”, recordó Zeiss, quien lució un esmoquin negro y una corbata de moño para la ocasión. “Trabajé de forma más estrecha con él y con la administración”.
Desde entonces, los dos continuaron proporcionando cuidado para otros en otra isla, en los extremos al norte de Manhattan, en el Centro Geriátrico Isabella.
Kator, quien fungió como presidente y director ejecutivo de la organización durante 19 años, renunció en marzo, mientras que Zeiss asumió el cargo de director general interino y administrador del hogar para adultos mayores.
Durante su casi medio siglo de servicio en el campo del cuidado de la salud, Kator se centró en ampliar las redes de seguridad para quienes enfrentaban la crisis del VIH/SIDA y establecer prácticas innovadoras en el cuidado de adultos mayores en el hogar y en la comunidad.
En homenaje, Isabella organizó una recepción y un corte oficial de cinta el jueves 1º de junio para dedicar un espacio comunitario recientemente renovado en la instalación en su nombre.
“Este honor significa mucho”, dijo Kator. “Representa el trabajo que hace Isabella, la alianza que ha tenido durante tanto tiempo y continuará alimentándose en la comunidad. Lo hemos estado haciendo durante tantos años y espero que continúe así”.
El auditorio, ahora renombrado el Centro Comunitario Mark J. Kator, desde hace mucho tiempo ha organizado eventos como graduaciones, foros y recepciones para escuelas, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y agencias gubernamentales.
“Esta organización tiene vínculos muy fuertes con esta comunidad”, dijo Zeiss. “Ofrecemos mucho espacio para ellos; es como su hogar. Tenemos obras, servicios de oración y todo tipo de actividades”.
Después de renovaciones que totalizaron casi $2 millones de dólares, el sitio ofrecerá capacidades de comunicación de vanguardia, incluyendo un nuevo equipo audiovisual y características de diseño contemporáneo, como un nuevo piso, iluminación teatral y cortinas nuevas. El escenario ampliado proporcionará un mayor acceso a los visitantes con discapacidades.
“La renovación, en un sentido físico, nos da un mejor espacio para comunicarnos, nos da la oportunidad de vernos y escucharnos mejor unos a otros”, dijo Kator.
Los fondos de capital fueron proporcionados por recursos tanto del estado como de la ciudad, y la recepción del jueves contó con palabras de funcionarios electos locales y miembros de la comunidad.
Entre los asistentes se encontraron: el congresista Adriano Espaillat; la asambleísta Carmen de la Rosa; la líder de distrito María Luna; la presidenta de la Junta de Isabella, la Dra. Hila Richardson; Sandra Harris, vicepresidenta adjunta del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia; y Heidy Hernández, directora ejecutiva de la Cámara de Comercio WAHI, entre otros.
“Cada noche, algo está sucediendo aquí”, dijo De la Rosa. “[Ahora], seguirá siendo un espacio donde la gente se reunirá”.
“Reunir a diferentes generaciones, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y grupos comunitarios en un lugar central para unirse, aprender y celebrar es la idea detrás de la sala de recreación completamente renovada en Isabella”, agregó Richardson. “[Este] es un tributo apropiado y duradero para Mark”.
La recepción fue innegablemente agridulce, ya que muchos exaltaron las habilidades únicas de Kator y su compromiso con el servicio.
Para Zeiss, la ocasión fue especialmente conmovedora.
“En todos los 40 años que le conocí, fue mi jefe”, dijo. “Pero también era mi amigo”.
“Incluso durante los tiempos difíciles, aún podía ir con él y decirle: ayúdame a resolver esto”, agregó. “Siempre está dispuesto a hacerlo”.
Para obtener más información sobre el Centro Geriátrico Isabella, visite www.isabella.org o llame al 844.803.2683.