A Future of Fortitude

By Luz Towns Miranda, PhD

More than 1,200 miles away from Puerto Rico, right in the heart of East Harlem, the human drama of the devastating impact of Hurricanes Maria and Irma upon the Caribbean island, is seen, felt and re-lived each day.

Dozens of people from the U.S. territory arrive throughout the week at the Center to Support Individuals and Families Displaced by Hurricanes, with nothing more than hope and an urgent need to rebuild their lives amidst a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions.

As a volunteer psychologist at the Center, I have witnessed their suffering and offered them solace.

At first, they were mainly families who lost their homes, jobs and schools to the devastation.

Now, four months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, the influx is of single individuals who file into the Center located at the Julia de Burgos Cultural Center, a site operated by the Hispanic Federation, the New York-based not-for-profit organization that has been at the forefront of the relief effort since day one.

Contrary to the families who first arrived, who hailed from Puerto Rico’s metropolitan areas and in some cases, had established family networks here in the city, the individuals now arriving are largely isolated. They have few relatives on the island or elsewhere, and they come mainly from rural areas so devastated that it is only now that they have managed to get out.

Some migrants whom I’ve met wish to return to Puerto Rico.

Yet their homecoming prospects are dim.

The list of obstacles is daunting: no housing, displaced family networks, pressing medical needs, no job sources, a fragmented education system, no basic utilities – power is not expected to be fully restored until at least the summer 2018 – and a slow federal response in rebuilding the most basic infrastructure.

They have very little to return to.

Families who ultimately stay on the mainland will face major challenges in housing, language, cultural integration and equitable political representation, among other stressors.

Still, the sense of hope and the strength I have witnessed has been inspiring.

This is the human drama that I have encountered daily, as it unfolds here in New York, hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the crisis.

And all politics and Twitter wars aside, we must remain mindful that we are dealing with human lives and these needs require a ready, astute response.

U.S. Federal policies toward Puerto Rico, from the Jones Act and the bankruptcy rights prohibition, to the newly enacted corporate tax law treating the island as a foreign jurisdiction, only exacerbate the conditions under which the island’s recovery has been hindered.

Nonetheless, afforded the funds, resources and equal treatment it merits as an American territory inhabited by American citizens, Puerto Rico can begin its road to recovery.

If there is a lesson for Puerto Rican migrant hurricane survivors, is that that they can organize and make their vote count. Initiatives like the Power 4 Puerto Rico Coalition, a direct response to the urgent need to mobilize in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, are bold signposts that change is afoot.

Here on the mainland, Puerto Ricans can vote for President and for representatives in the U.S. Congress and Senate. As vital decisions regarding Puerto Rico are made in Washington, and not in San Juan, they can flex their electoral muscle and make their voices heard.

Luz Towns-Miranda, Ph.D. received her doctorate in clinical psychology from NYU and was licensed in 1985. She serves on the NYS Board of Psychology and the boards of Planned Parenthood Action Fund and the Community Association of Progressive Dominicans, among other organizations.