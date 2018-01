A Fancy Finish?

Dry cleaner getting forced out by city’s land grab

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The owner of an East Harlem dry cleaning facility says he’s being cleaned out by the city in an eminent domain dispute.

Damon Bae, who runs Fancy Cleaners at 2319 Third Avenue, said he is in danger of having to close his family business after the city took the property title in April through eminent domain.

The city is redeveloping a two-block area where Fancy Cleaners sits, in order to create 800 affordable housing units and a $300 million cancer treatment center.

Bae said the city is offering him about 30 cents on the dollar for the 6,000-square-foot property, which serves as a central processing plant for other Fancy Cleaners locations throughout the city as well as other dry cleaning clients, washing and pressing thousands of clothing items per week.

“It’s terribly frustrating, terribly disheartening,” said Bae, who said his business currently has nowhere to go and will likely be forced to close, as the amount being offered by the city is not enough to acquire a comparable site in East Harlem.

“It’s a great amount of stress, because you’re fighting a behemoth that you can’t win,” he said.

An eminent domain claim filed by the city in 2008 was finally enforced last March after a decade of legal challenges from Bae.

The city said it would pay the Bae family $3.5 million for the lot where Fancy Cleaners stands, Bae said. He noted that the current asking price for another nearby lot, totaling 5,000-square feet, is $11 million.

Bae said the city has also socked him with a bill for back rent for $30,000 per month, for each month he’s stayed on the property since April. The city also offered $615,000 for the fixtures at the facility, he said, but nothing for the machinery, although the city informed him they had the right to recover that money at a later date.

“It doesn’t help me at all,” Bae stated. “They’re playing games with me.”

“I need certainty for what I really need,” Bae said. “I need to know, can you relocate me? Can you find me another 6,000-square-foot facility?”

Bae said his attorney advised him on January 8 that the city was filing papers to evict Fancy Cleaners from the premises, insisting Bae was preventing the developer from accessing the property and meeting development timelines.

“The developer wants to do invasive boring tests, in the middle of my work day and drill holes in my basement,” said Bae. “It’s frustrating that the city is working so hard to meet the timeline of the developer, yet they’re completely ignoring the needs of the guy that they’re putting out of business.”

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the agency spearheading the redevelopment of the blocks surrounding Fancy Cleaners, said the initiative was beneficial to the community.

“East Harlem needs affordable housing and good jobs, and that’s what this project delivers,” said NYCEDC spokesperson Anthony Hogrebe. “We’ve offered Mr. Bae compensation for his property based on an independent appraisal, and worked to help him find a new location for his business.”

The saga of Fancy Cleaners stands as an immigrant success story. Bae’s family arrived in the U.S. from Korea in 1981, when Bae was six years old. His entrepreneurial parents purchased a dry cleaning store in Manhattan, which eventually grew to a network of 12 stores citywide at the height of success.

“It’s really like the American dream,” Bae said.

His costly legal battles with the city have reduced the Fancy Cleaners network to just three stores.

“My parents worked day and night, 70 to 80 hours a week, to build this business, and now it’s in danger,” said Bae.

The property where Fancy Cleaners sits, located on the corner of Third Avenue and West 126th Street, was purchased by Bae’s parents in 2003, along with two other nearby vacant lots.

His family never did anything with the other lots, Bae explained, because the Bloomberg administration signaled its intent to acquire all lots in a two-block area between 125th and 127th Streets between Third and Second Avenues, including those privately owned.

“I could not sell. I could not develop, because no bank will ever give me a construction loan to build a building that’s going to be taken away by the government at any time,” stated Bae.

However, the taxes on those vacant lots increased from $2,200 per year on each lot, to $80,000 per year by 2015, Bae said.

“It really feels like you’re dealing with the Mafia,” he remarked.

Bae’s situation first came to public attention on January 6 after published reports on his eminent domain clash with the city.

On January 12, State Assemblymember Robert Rodríguez, who represents East Harlem, along with State Assemblymember Ron Kim and State Senator Tony Avella, who represent the Queens district where Bae resides, hosted a press conference outside the Fancy Cleaners plant, calling on the city to provide Bae with fair market value for the property.

“It is disgraceful that the city is trying its best to help developers at the expense of a small business owner, but sadly I’m not surprised,” Avella remarked.

“It’s so un-American to take private property away from the owner to give it to a private developer,” he said. “It’s not what eminent domain was intended to do.”

East Harlem resident Derrick Taitt, a community activist who has lobbied against the redevelopment project, said the city should have sought to incorporate Fancy Cleaners into the project.

“We’ve been fighting to have Damon’s business stay here for years and nobody has listened,” Taitt said at the press conference. “Yet the city’s changed and adapted many things in the original plan. They could have found a way to include Damon, too.”

The de Blasio administration said it was working with Bae to find another location for his business.

“Small businesses are critical to this city, and we are working closely with this business owner to find them a new spot,” said City Hall spokesperson Melissa Grace in a statement.

Bae said he was uninterested in having the business moved to an industrial site in another neighborhood.

“It has to be East Harlem. Otherwise, I’m going to lose all of my business,” remarked Bae, who said he is also worried about preserving jobs for his 15 employees, most of which live nearby.

“We’re very concerned. A lot of us have families to provide for,” said Lizette Collazo, who has worked at Fancy Cleaners for seven years.

“We just go day by day and we don’t know what will happen,” she added. “The city can build somewhere else. Let’s hope something turns.”

Despite his ongoing legal challenge to the city’s payment offer for his property, Bae admitted he is losing hope.

“When people hear about my story, they say, ‘How can this be? How can the city do this to you? They can’t just do that,'” said Bae. “But the answer is, they can. The laws say that they can, and they do.”