A Drink Deep

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Water flows through everything in Sarina Prabasi’s life—family, work, love and coffee.

Growing up in Nepal, she heard her father’s stories about traveling abroad for the first time. When he went to United Kingdom as a young man to get his PhD, he was surprised to find hot water running from a tap 24 hours a day.

Their family’s water stories are told in a photo gallery by WaterAid America. The photos feature 18 families from all over the world who describe how access to water has dramatically changed over their lives.

As the co-founder of Washington Heights’ Buunni Coffee and the CEO of WaterAid America, Prabasi thinks about the impact, or lack, of clean water every day.

“Our global mission and global strategy is all about water and sanitation as a human right,” she said.

Prabasi worked on water projects for years in Ethiopia, where she met her husband, Elias Gurmu. She came from a tea-drinking nation. But she fell for both Gurmu and coffee during a series of dates in cafés in which which they sampled macchiatos throughout the capital city of Addis Ababa.

Now macchiatos are Buunni Coffee’s signature drink. The secret to a good macchiato is putting sugar in the milk when it’s steamed. “It doesn’t mix with the coffee and it looks pretty,” she said. “That’s why we serve it in a glass so you can appreciate the layers.”

Gurmu is the family entrepreneur. He started a coffee distribution company after the couple moved to the U.S. About a year later, they opened Buunni Coffee when the small shop around the corner from their home became vacant. When the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal reopens in a few months, they will open another, larger café and a take-out spot closer to the subway.

Prabasi also focuses on solving water issues. Once she worked in an area in Ethiopia that had a dry riverbed. People dug into the dirt until underground water pooled up to the surface. Whatever they could scoop up was their daily water supply.

“So we worked on something called a sand dam—which is an underground dam—so that way the water doesn’t evaporate and you don’t waste a lot of water,” she said.

Other times, she would take people from partnering organizations to see situations first hand. While most people have seen pictures of women carrying water in traditional vessels on their heads or in bright plastic jugs on their backs, very few outsiders know what the actual experience is like.

As they were talking with a family, one visiting woman wanted to carry water herself. When she finally managed to put the water on her back, she burst into tears.

“It was just the realization that it was so heavy and fact that people have actually have to go and walk miles with this,” Prabasi said.

“Those are the things that are life-changing for people,” she said. “They stay involved and they continue to talk about the experience with other people and share it with their family and friends.”

Prabasi also works on bringing water and private toilets to schools. Without them, girls often drop out or stay home for 4 or 5 days a month as soon as they hit puberty.

“Then their grades would suffer and then they would drop out,” she said. “Water and sanitation isn’t the first thing you think of when you think about educational attainment for girls.”

Prabasi is the mother of two girls of her own: Juneli, 7 and Muna, 3. “Because of my work, we probably talk about water and toilets more than your average family.”

Her daughters, husband and parents are all in the WaterAid photo. The exhibit documents how the change in access to water has changed lives both personally and globally.

Hearing their grandparents’ early lack of running water made an impact on her daughters. “You could see their little brains trying to process all of that and how would they feel if they didn’t have that?” she said.

The photo exhibit represents progress. “For the first time ever—9 out of 10 people have access to safe drinking water. And that’s never been the case before,” Prabasi said.

“There’s still a lot to do and there’s a big job ahead of us. But it’s also good to take the time sometimes to say we’ve done well and we’ve made a lot of progress.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2iaOySl.

For more on the exhibit, please visit http://bit.ly/2i6wf2y.