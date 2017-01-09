Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Water flows through everything in Sarina Prabasi’s life—family, work, love and coffee. Growing up in Nepal, she heard her father’s stories about traveling abroad for the first time. When he went to United Kingdom as a young man to get his PhD, he was surprised to find hot water running from a tap 24 hours a day. Their family’s water stories are told in a photo gallery by WaterAid America. The photos feature 18 families from all over the world who describe how access to water has dramatically changed over their lives. As the co-founder of Washington Heights’ Buunni Coffee and the CEO of WaterAid America, Prabasi thinks about the impact, or lack, of clean water every day. “Our global mission and global strategy is all about water and sanitation as a human right,” she said. A Drink Deep
Una bebida profunda
Water flows through everything in Sarina Prabasi’s life—family, work, love and coffee.
Growing up in Nepal, she heard her father’s stories about traveling abroad for the first time. When he went to United Kingdom as a young man to get his PhD, he was surprised to find hot water running from a tap 24 hours a day.
Their family’s water stories are told in a photo gallery by WaterAid America. The photos feature 18 families from all over the world who describe how access to water has dramatically changed over their lives.
As the co-founder of Washington Heights’ Buunni Coffee and the CEO of WaterAid America, Prabasi thinks about the impact, or lack, of clean water every day.
“Our global mission and global strategy is all about water and sanitation as a human right,” she said.
Prabasi worked on water projects for years in Ethiopia, where she met her husband, Elias Gurmu. She came from a tea-drinking nation. But she fell for both Gurmu and coffee during a series of dates in cafés in which which they sampled macchiatos throughout the capital city of Addis Ababa.
Now macchiatos are Buunni Coffee’s signature drink. The secret to a good macchiato is putting sugar in the milk when it’s steamed. “It doesn’t mix with the coffee and it looks pretty,” she said. “That’s why we serve it in a glass so you can appreciate the layers.”
Gurmu is the family entrepreneur. He started a coffee distribution company after the couple moved to the U.S. About a year later, they opened Buunni Coffee when the small shop around the corner from their home became vacant. When the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal reopens in a few months, they will open another, larger café and a take-out spot closer to the subway.
Prabasi also focuses on solving water issues. Once she worked in an area in Ethiopia that had a dry riverbed. People dug into the dirt until underground water pooled up to the surface. Whatever they could scoop up was their daily water supply.
“So we worked on something called a sand dam—which is an underground dam—so that way the water doesn’t evaporate and you don’t waste a lot of water,” she said.
Other times, she would take people from partnering organizations to see situations first hand. While most people have seen pictures of women carrying water in traditional vessels on their heads or in bright plastic jugs on their backs, very few outsiders know what the actual experience is like.
As they were talking with a family, one visiting woman wanted to carry water herself. When she finally managed to put the water on her back, she burst into tears.
“It was just the realization that it was so heavy and fact that people have actually have to go and walk miles with this,” Prabasi said.
“Those are the things that are life-changing for people,” she said. “They stay involved and they continue to talk about the experience with other people and share it with their family and friends.”
Prabasi also works on bringing water and private toilets to schools. Without them, girls often drop out or stay home for 4 or 5 days a month as soon as they hit puberty.
“Then their grades would suffer and then they would drop out,” she said. “Water and sanitation isn’t the first thing you think of when you think about educational attainment for girls.”
Prabasi is the mother of two girls of her own: Juneli, 7 and Muna, 3. “Because of my work, we probably talk about water and toilets more than your average family.”
Her daughters, husband and parents are all in the WaterAid photo. The exhibit documents how the change in access to water has changed lives both personally and globally.
Hearing their grandparents’ early lack of running water made an impact on her daughters. “You could see their little brains trying to process all of that and how would they feel if they didn’t have that?” she said.
The photo exhibit represents progress. “For the first time ever—9 out of 10 people have access to safe drinking water. And that’s never been the case before,” Prabasi said.
“There’s still a lot to do and there’s a big job ahead of us. But it’s also good to take the time sometimes to say we’ve done well and we’ve made a lot of progress.”
For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2iaOySl.
For more on the exhibit, please visit http://bit.ly/2i6wf2y.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
El agua fluye a través de toda la vida de Sarina Prabasi: familia, trabajo, amor y café.
Al crecer en Nepal, escuchó las historias de su padre sobre viajar al extranjero por primera vez. Cuando fue a Reino Unido siendo un joven para obtener su doctorado, se sorprendió al encontrar agua caliente saliendo de un grifo 24 horas al día.
Las historias de agua de su familia son contadas en una galería de fotos de WaterAid America. Las fotos presentan a 18 familias de todo el mundo que describen cómo el acceso al agua ha cambiado dramáticamente a lo largo de sus vidas.
Como cofundadora del Buunni Coffee de Washington Heights y directora general de WaterAid America, Prabasi piensa sobre el impacto o la falta de agua limpia todos los días.
“Nuestra misión y estrategia global es toda sobre el agua y el aseo como un derecho humano”, dijo.
Prabasi trabajó en proyectos de agua durante años en Etiopía, donde conoció a su esposo, Elías Gurmu. Ella venía de una nación consumidora de té, pero se enamoró tanto de Gurmu como del café durante una serie de citas en cafés en los que tomaron muestras de macchiatos en toda la capital de Addis Abeba.
Ahora los macchiatos son la bebida característica de Buunni Coffee. El secreto para un buen macchiato es poner el azúcar en la leche cuando está al vapor. “No se mezcla con el café y se ve bonita”, dijo. “Por eso lo servimos en un vaso para que puedan apreciarse las capas”.
Gurmu es el empresario de la familia. Empezó una empresa de distribución de café después de que la pareja se mudó a los Estados Unidos. Un año más tarde, abrieron Buunni Coffee, cuando la pequeña tienda de la esquina de su casa quedó disponible. Cuando la terminal de autobuses del Puente George Washington vuelva a abrir en unos meses, abrirán otra cafetería más grande y un lugar para llevar más cerca del metro.
Prabasi también se concentra en la resolución de problemas de agua. Una vez trabajó en una zona de Etiopía que tenía un cauce seco. La gente cavaba en la tierra hasta que el agua subterránea se acumulara hasta la superficie. Lo que podían recolectar era su suministro diario de agua.
“Así que trabajamos en algo que se llama una presa de arena -una presa subterránea- para que el agua no se evaporara y no se desperdiciara mucha agua”, dijo.
Otras veces, ella llevaba a las personas de las organizaciones asociadas a ver las situaciones de primera mano. Si bien la mayoría de la gente ha visto imágenes de mujeres llevando agua en los recipientes tradicionales en sus cabezas o en jarras de plástico brillantes en su espalda, muy pocos forasteros saben lo que es la experiencia real.
Mientras hablaba con una familia, una mujer visitante quería llevar agua por sí misma. Cuando finalmente se las arregló para poner el agua en su espalda, se echó a llorar.
“Fue simplemente la constatación de que era tan pesado y el hecho de que la gente realmente tiene que caminar millas con esto”, dijo Prabasi.
“Esas son las cosas que cambian la vida de la gente”, dijo. “Se mantienen involucrados y continúan hablando de la experiencia con otras personas y compartiéndola con su familia y amigos”.
Prabasi también trabaja en proveer agua y baños privados a las escuelas. Sin ellos, las niñas a menudo la abandonan o permanecen en casa por 4 o 5 días al mes, tan pronto como llegan a la pubertad.
“Entonces sus calificaciones sufrían y terminan abandonando la escuela”, dijo. “El agua y los baños no son lo primero que viene a tu cabeza cuando piensas en el logro educativo de las niñas”.
Prabasi es madre de dos niñas: Juneli, de 7 años, y Muna, de 3. “Debido a mi trabajo, probablemente hablamos de agua y baños más que la familia promedio”.
Sus hijas, esposo y padres están todos en la foto de WaterAid. La exposición documenta cómo ha cambiado el acceso al agua tanto personal como globalmente.
Escuchar sobre la falta de agua corriente de sus abuelos causó un impacto en sus hijas. “Podías ver a sus pequeños cerebros tratando de procesar todo eso y pensando cómo se sentirían si no la tuvieran”, explicó.
La exposición fotográfica representa un progreso. “Por primera vez, 9 de cada 10 personas tienen acceso al agua potable. Y nunca ha sido así antes”, dijo Prabasi.
“Todavía hay mucho por hacer y hay un gran trabajo por delante. Pero también es bueno tomarse el tiempo a veces para decir que lo hemos hecho bien y hemos logrado muchos progresos”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2iaOySl.
Para más información sobre la exposición, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2i6wf2y.