A divine duty

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

When Matthew Gallaway wrote #gods, he challenged a few sacred cows.

#gods is the second novel by this Washington Heights writer. His first book, The Metropolis Case, was steeped in operatic themes, with Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde looming large in the characters’ lives. That debut was well received, with The New York Times noting that it was “driven by exuberance and morbidity, fatalism and erotic energy” and The Washington Post extolling the writer for “creating an intricate, multilayered tale” that “engages the reader emotionally on every page.”

The second book, closely resembling a tapestry, is even more ambitious in scope. Its themes and characters weave in and out of space and time, some with repeating refrains and others with improvisational solos.

Gallaway says a novel is the best place to experiment with non-linear storytelling.

“You have an ability as a novelist—and also as a reader—to really jump around in time and space and perspective in ways that are pretty much still unique to a novel,” he said.

In #gods, characters appear and re-appear and seemingly reincarnate. The story is told with a series of interlocking narrators with overlapping lives and lifetimes. With motifs from modern music, ancient Greek myths and midtown office work, characters explore their sense of faith, creativity and sexuality.

Gallaway said his own blend of faith was inspiration for the book—that sense of belonging to a greater whole, but not necessarily a traditional Western religion. This sense quietly permeates every aspect of a person’s life—whether it’s at home, with a lover, at work, or in a dream.

Like the characters in #gods who write their own story, Gallaway says one aspect of divinity is making things. It is something that people, despite the enormous demands to earn a living, need to make space and time for in their lives.

“It doesn’t have to be traditionally defined as writing a book or painting a picture,” he said. “It’s just making things for the sake of making them.”

Another theme in #gods is being unapologetically gay.

“Obviously I don’t mean to say this is for everyone,” he said. “But I think that almost everyone who is not a rich white straight conservative male understands what it’s like to be an outsider.”

Being an outsider is often accompanied with a heaping side of shame. “One thing the book is designed to do is to reverse that narrative, and say, actually your status as an outsider is not a source of shame— but it’s a source of strength.”

It’s also a source of some steamy sex scenes.

While that’s part of the fun, Gallaway uses it to make a point.

One character has his first series of sexual encounters with a high school coach. Gallaway concedes it’s inappropriate for a man in his mid-50’s to have sex with a 14-year-old.

“I wrote that scene knowing it would raise eyebrows,” he said. “I would never condone that kind of thing.”

He says it happens because society is still very homophobic, leaving people without proper channels to be themselves. Gallaway wanted to upend a common narrative where the early encounter damages a person.

“That’s a knee-jerk response. I wanted to go beyond that and say this kid who went through this becomes very strong,” he said. “It’s an event that radicalizes him.”

It also leads him away from a small town, finding people he considers his own tribe. Chief among them is Payson. While Payson never directly narrates a chapter in the book, his presence is felt throughout.

He is a charismatic leader the group—admired for his brilliance and fearlessness. A flamboyant and restless character who inhabits a 1980’s New York, his presence touches everyone in the book.

Payson is also the book’s most rebellious character—espousing political theories and exposing hypocrisies. Gallaway wanted the teens in the book to say the most radical things.

“Young people are always the revolutionaries,” he said.

#gods is published by Fiction Advocate, a small independent press based in San Francisco, which will ship orders directly (at a total cost that beats online retailer Amazon).

For more information, please visit fictionadvocate.com/gods/.

#gods Blurb

A young boy wanders into the woods of Harlem and witnesses the abduction of his sister by a glowing creature. Forty years later, now working as a New York City homicide detective, Gus is assigned to a case in which he unexpectedly succumbs to a vision that Helen is still alive. To find her, he embarks on an unorthodox investigation that leads to an ancient civilization of gods and the people determined to bring them back.