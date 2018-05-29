Story by Gregg McQueen How to top their ten? As community arts organization People’s Theatre Project (PTP) celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, its directors are working on next-level goals. The Inwood-based group, which offers school-based and public programs designed to introduce K through 12 students to theater skills while exploring social justice issues, has some changes in store for its new season, which begins in the fall. Founder and Executive Director Mino Lora said the launch of “The PTP Ensemble,” a collaboration of teaching artists and guest artists that will devise multidisciplinary works that are “immigrant and Latino-focused,” are among the new areas of focus. “The ensemble will create performance pieces that examine issues affecting our society, like racism, immigration, gender rules,” Lora said, and will perform two or three different works per year. Over the last 10 years, Lora says PTP has worked with 6,000 children and youth. “Each participant works with a teaching artist for an average of 30 hours to create an original piece of theater around their community,” she explained. Preparations are also ongoing for People Storm the Palace, PTP’s marquee annual showcase, to be held on June 19 at United Palace in Washington Heights. In addition, the theatre group has named a new Artistic Director, Zafiria Dimitropoulou Delangel, who joined PTP last October as a teaching artist. An immigrant of Mexican and Greek heritage, Dimitropoulou Delangel will be responsible for PTP’s artistic vision and for leading the ensemble. She said that PTP also plans to expand its roster of public programs, which are held at its 5030 Broadway headquarters. “We really want to grow the programs into more of an academy,” said Dimitropoulou Delangel. “The kids in our community, they’re the leaders of tomorrow, and we hope to develop their skills and awareness of social issues.” The theatre group has affiliations with eight local schools to provide afterschool programs. Youth participants who are interested in enhancing skills further can attend public programs to help create original works through a collaborative process. “It’s not dumbed-down kid shows,” Lora remarked. “We see youth as powerful people.” “Our kids get to see how it is to be behind the scenes as well – to make a poem, to be involved in a movement piece,” added Dimitropoulou Delangel. “They’re building community, they report that it’s a very safe space for them.” All of PTP’s programs are bilingual, and focus on having performers communicate a personal experience in front of an audience. A strong point of emphasis is the immigrant experience, as they often feel they don’t have a voice, Dimitropoulou Delangel said. “A lot of our students, it’s hard for them to feel they’re in a place where they can be themselves,” she explained. “It’s really imperative that they can have access, that they can feel valued.” Lora said that the current political climate in the U.S., where immigrants feel under attack, makes it more essential that they can communicate their trials. “Our kids are absolutely feeling it and dealing with it,” stated Lora. “These are really complex issues they’re dealing with. Finding that strength to express what they’re going through is important. They are the next generation of storytellers that we want.” The People Storm The Palace will be held on June 19th at 7pm at the United Palace. For more information, please visit www.ptp.nyc. Historia por Gregg McQueen ¿Cómo superar sus diez? Mientras la organización de arte comunitaria el Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo (PTP) celebra su décimo aniversario este año, sus directores están trabajando en objetivos para el siguiente nivel. El grupo de Inwood, que ofrece programas escolares y públicos diseñados para introducir a los estudiantes de los grados K a 12 a las habilidades teatrales mientras exploran temas de justicia social, tiene algunos cambios reservados para su nueva temporada, que comienza en el otoño. La fundadora y directora ejecutiva Mino Lora dijo que el lanzamiento de “The PTP Ensemble”, una colaboración de artistas docentes e invitados que idearán obras multidisciplinarias que sean “inmigrantes y latinas”, se encuentran entre las nuevas áreas de enfoque. “El conjunto creará piezas de espectáculo que examinarán cuestiones que afectan a nuestra sociedad, como el racismo, la inmigración y las normas de género”, dijo Lora, y presentará dos o tres obras diferentes por año. En los últimos 10 años, Lora dice que PTP ha trabajado con 6000 niños y jóvenes. “Cada participante trabaja con un artista docente por un promedio de 30 horas para crear una obra teatral original en su comunidad”, explicó. Los preparativos también están en curso para People Storm the Palace, la cabeza de cartel anual del PTP, que se celebrará el 19 de junio en el United Palace en Washington Heights. Además, el grupo de teatro ha nombrado a una nueva directora artística, Zafiria Dimitropoulou Delangel, quien se unió al PTP en octubre pasado como artista docente. Inmigrante de herencia mexicana y griega, Dimitropoulou Delangel será responsable de la visión artística del PTP y de dirigir el conjunto. Ella dijo que el PTP también planea ampliar su lista de programas públicos, que se llevan a cabo en su sede ubicada en el No. 5030 de Broadway. “Realmente queremos hacer que los programas se conviertan en una academia”, dijo. “Los niños de nuestra comunidad son los líderes del mañana, y esperamos desarrollar sus habilidades y conciencia de los problemas sociales”. El grupo de teatro tiene afiliaciones con ocho escuelas locales para proporcionar programas para después de clases. Los participantes jóvenes que estén interesados en mejorar aún más las habilidades pueden asistir a programas públicos para ayudar a crear obras originales a través de un proceso colaborativo. “No son espectáculos infantiles embrutecidos”, comentó Lora. “Vemos a la juventud como personas poderosas”. “Nuestros hijos también ven cómo es estar detrás de la escena: hacer un poema, participar en una pieza de movimiento”, agregó Dimitropoulou Delangel. “Están construyendo comunidad, informan que es un espacio muy seguro para ellos”. Todos los programas de PTP son bilingües y se centran en que los artistas intérpretes o ejecutantes comuniquen una experiencia personal frente a una audiencia. Un punto fuerte de énfasis es la experiencia de los inmigrantes, ya que a menudo sienten que no tienen voz, dijo Dimitropoulou Delangel. “[Para] muchos de nuestros estudiantes, es difícil sentir que están en un lugar donde pueden ser ellos mismos”, dijo Dimitropoulou Delangel. “Es realmente imperativo que puedan tener acceso, que puedan sentirse valorados”. Lora dijo que el clima político actual en los Estados Unidos, en el que los inmigrantes se sienten atacados, hace que sea más esencial que puedan comunicar sus dificultades. “Nuestros niños lo están sintiendo y lidian con eso”, dijo Lora. “Estos son problemas realmente complejos con los que están lidiando. Encontrar esa fortaleza para expresar lo que están pasando es importante. Son la próxima generación de contadores de historias que queremos”. The People Storm The Palace se llevará a cabo el 19 de junio a las 7 p.m. en el United Palace. Para obtener más información, vaya a www.ptp.nyc.
A Decade of Drama
PTP marks anniversary, gears up for new season
Una década de teatro
PTP celebra aniversario y se prepara para una nueva temporada
