A Decade of Drama

PTP marks anniversary, gears up for new season

Story by Gregg McQueen

How to top their ten?

As community arts organization People’s Theatre Project (PTP) celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, its directors are working on next-level‎ goals.

The Inwood-based group, which offers school-based and public programs designed to introduce K through 12 students to theater skills while exploring social justice issues, has some changes in store for its new season, which begins in the fall.

Founder and Executive Director Mino Lora said the launch of “The PTP Ensemble,” a collaboration of teaching artists and guest artists that will devise multidisciplinary works that are “immigrant and Latino-focused,”‎ are among the new areas of focus.

“The ensemble will create performance pieces that examine issues affecting our society, like racism, immigration, gender rules,” Lora said, and will perform two or three different works per year.

Over the last 10 years, Lora says PTP has worked with 6,000 children and youth.

“Each participant works with a teaching artist for an average of 30 hours to create an original piece of theater around their community,” she explained.

Preparations are also ongoing for People Storm the Palace, PTP’s marquee annual showcase, to be held on June 19 at United Palace in Washington Heights.

In addition, the theatre group has named a new Artistic Director, Zafiria Dimitropoulou Delangel, who joined PTP last October as a teaching artist.

An immigrant of Mexican and Greek heritage, Dimitropoulou Delangel will be responsible for PTP’s artistic vision and for leading the ensemble. She said that PTP also plans to expand its roster of public programs, which are held at its 5030 Broadway headquarters.

“We really want to grow the programs into more of an academy,” said Dimitropoulou Delangel.

“The kids in our community, they’re the leaders of tomorrow, and we hope to develop their skills and awareness of social issues.”

The theatre group has affiliations with eight local schools to provide afterschool programs. Youth participants who are interested in enhancing skills further can attend public programs to help create original works through a collaborative process.

“It’s not dumbed-down kid shows,” Lora remarked. “We see youth as powerful people.”

“Our kids get to see how it is to be behind the scenes as well – to make a poem, to be involved in a movement piece,” added Dimitropoulou Delangel. “They’re building community, they report that it’s a very safe space for them.”

All of PTP’s programs are bilingual, and focus on having performers communicate a personal experience in front of an audience. A strong point of emphasis is the immigrant experience, as they often feel they don’t have a voice, Dimitropoulou Delangel said.

“A lot of our students, it’s hard for them to feel they’re in a place where they can be themselves,” she explained. “It’s really imperative that they can have access, that they can feel valued.”

Lora said that the current political climate in the U.S., where immigrants feel under attack, makes it more essential that they can communicate their trials.

“Our kids are absolutely feeling it and dealing with it,” stated Lora. “These are really complex issues they’re dealing with. Finding that strength to express what they’re going through is important. They are the next generation of storytellers that we want.”

The People Storm The Palace will be held on June 19th at 7pm at the United Palace.

For more information, please visit www.ptp.nyc‎.