A convention of confection

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Step aside, Willy Wonka.

Pastry chef Jemal Edwards and business partner Brad Doles have recently opened CHOCnyc, a bakery offering an array of freshly made cupcakes, pastries, cookies, chocolates, muffins and cakes, as well as coffee and espresso.

The store, located at 4996 Broadway, will also specialize in handmade truffles in flavors such as salted caramel and white chocolate lemon, and customized cakes for birthdays and other events.

All items are made on the premises by Edwards and his kitchen staff.

It is the first business that Edwards and Doles, both residents of Washington Heights, have opened on their own.

Doles, who has a background in hospitality management, said the pair had hoped to launch a store in the area for several years, and are focused on offering something different to local residents.

“We’re opening the type of business that we’d want to go to ourselves,” remarked Doles. “We think we’ll give people around here something unique.”

CHOCnyc features a sidewalk service window to engage commuters heading to the subway and bus lines, while the store’s interior has an open design that allows patrons to see the confections being made.

A pastry chef for several decades, Edwards has worked all across the United States, and also spent extensive time in France and Austria.

“I try to bring some of that European influence into our sweets,” Edwards said.

He was inspired to bake by his grandmother, and still uses her recipe to make his chocolate cake.

“I just love chocolate, that’s the bottom line,” remarked Edwards. “I never get tired of making any type of chocolate dessert.”

In April, the store will begin selling fresh-baked breads, and will introduce homemade ice cream during the summer, said Doles.

CHOCnyc launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise additional funding for outdoor seating, an industrial freezer and a portable dipping station to serve ice cream in nearby Isham Park.

Edwards and Doles had considered a few other uptown sites for their café before settling on 4996 Broadway, the former site of Italian restaurant Trattoria Inwood.

The pair had initially planned to open the store prior to Valentine’s Day, but had the grand opening pushed back due to construction delays.

When CHOCnyc officially opened its doors this past Fri., Mar. 18th, the shelves were stocked with confections such as chocolate-dipped madeleines, chocolate caramel cake and red velvet cupcakes with raspberry filling.

Local residents who packed the store for its opening day said they were eagerly awaiting the shop’s debut.

“I like that they make everything right here in the store,” said resident Irene as she purchased a selection of eclairs, truffles and cupcakes.

“I’ve been walking by here every day waiting for it to open,” added Riverside Drive resident Victoria. “I feel like we don’t have enough places like this uptown.”

Edwards and Doles admitted they were taken aback by the advance buzz surrounding the store.

“We’ve been doing very well on social media,” Edwards said. “People have really been spreading the word us, before we even opened.”

He cited Inwood’s sense of community as a prime motivation behind his desire to own a business in the neighborhood.

“The response has reinforced every reason why we wanted to open up here,” said Edwards. “It’s a welcoming place.”

CHOCnyc is located at 4996 Broadway, New York, NY. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information and to view a current menu, go to www.chocnyc.com.