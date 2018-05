A bias break

Story and photos by Desirée Johnson

It’s a “third place” – it’s how Starbucks, the coffee giant, billed itself in messaging to customers in which it explained that it would be closed on the afternoon of May 29th.

The third place was described as one “between home and work” where “everyone is welcome” in notes pinned to the shops’ front doors.

Still, no one but staff and specific training personnel were allowed into the more than 8,000 U.S.-based stored on Tuesday afternoon, as Starbucks employees settled in for a few hours of unconscious bias training.

The training session featured video messages from Starbucks employees; artist and activist Common; and documentary artist and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Stanley Nelson that focused on bias and race. Staff also gathered in small, self-guided groups for discussion. The company has pledged this would be the first of a series of training sessions.

“More than 175,000 Starbucks partners (that’s what we call our employees) will be sharing life experiences, hearing from others, listening to experts, reflecting on the realities of bias in our society and talking about how all of us create public spaces where everyone feels like they belong—because they do,” said Chairman Howard Shultz in a statement regarding the temporary closures. “This conversation will continue at our company and become part of how we train all of our partners.”

The decision came as per Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, who had promised change after an incident in April at a Philadelphia shop in which two black men – Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson – were wrongfully arrested while waiting for an associate and opting not to make a purchase at the time.

After the incident, the Philadelphia police department issued an apology and Johnson personally met with Nelson and Robinson.

“While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution,” said Johnson in a statement. “Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

The Starbucks store on Dyckman Street was no different.

At 2 p.m., the chairs were up and the doors were locked.

Inwood patrons weighed in on the closure.

“I think it’s good that this is being done because some people aren’t really aware of what is going on,” said Jessica Cruz. “I feel like if [the two men] were another race, like white, then that wouldn’t have happened. [Starbucks is] a really good chain. I feel like other companies should be taking [training] as well.”

“I’m thrilled,” expressed Leo, a frequent customer. “This is going to cost Starbucks a lot of money. The revenue that would come in from 2 o’clock and on, they’re giving up and I think it’s great.”

“Starbucks is a big corporation and I’m sure they’ve done the research,” said Nicolas Costa. “If they feel like this is what they need to do nationwide, then good for them for losing some profits for the greater good, hopefully.”

In addition to the anti-bias program, the new “Third Place Policy” meant “any person who enters [Starbucks’] spaces, including patios, cafes and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer.”

Still, not everyone was ready to lift their latte in cheer.

“It’s ridiculous that Starbucks has to put a racial bias program in 2018,” said Wil Suárez. “Supposedly a progressive and forward-thinking place, for them to be implementing that kind of program in 2018, it shows the true company culture.”

Starbucks will eventually share the program with other interested companies and organizations.

One employee at Dyckman, who did not share her name, said she felt the training was necessary.

“I’m very happy that the place that I work for is actually acknowledging that the conversation needs to be had,” she said. “I think it’s necessary, period.”

“I don’t personally feel like it’s a burden,” she added, mentioning that the training did not affect workers’ pay. “Some [employees] will take it to heart, some will brush it off and some will see it as a joke, just like everything else in the world.”