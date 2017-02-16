600 voicemails and counting…

‎Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

At a recent immigration rights forum, Angela Fernández warned people facing deportation not to sign any forms or waive their rights.

“Even if they say they will put you in detention—take the detention and get an attorney,” she said.

Fernández, the Executive Director of Northern Manhattan Coalition of Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), said that after President Donald Trump signed his first round of executive orders banning immigrants from seven countries from coming to the U.S., the office phones started ringing off of the hook. They still have more than 600 voicemails to return.

This past Sat., Feb. 11th, judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a stay on a travel ban that sought to stop non-citizens from seven countries from entering the U.S.—including people who have gone through years of vetting and interviews to obtain refugee status.

Trump’s response to the court’s decision has ranged from a highly mocked “SEE YOU IN COURT” tweet to speculation that he will issue another, more tightly framed executive order.

At Friday’s forum, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that this is a momentary victory, but the executive orders still pose problems. One provision requires countries provide assurance that everyone coming to the U.S. is who they say they are and do not pose a security risk.

“I can say with confidence that the Dominican Republic does not have a database like that,” the AG said. “The potential for expansion to other countries in Latin America is tremendous.”

He also cautioned people in attendance that the travel ban may have targeted Muslims, but that the Constitution says government cannot favor one religion over another.

“An order that would discriminate against Muslims can be followed by an order that discriminates against Jews, against Catholics and against anyone else,” he said. “If you think you are only appealing to anti-Muslim bigots, you are appealing to every bigot. Once you open the door, you get everything.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who hosted the forum, praised the AG’s leadership on the travel ban. Schneiderman and other Attorneys General wrote an amicus brief against Trump’s executive order. He said that the Attorney General also feels that other actions the Trump administration is taking may be illegal and also has concerns about his relationship with Russia.

“We are waiting to see what the next action will be so we can mobilize,” the Congressman said. “This is not business as usual.”

Schneiderman said the Constitution grants everyone in the U.S. due process —whether they are legal citizens, green card holders or undocumented immigrants. He added that this was not a fight between liberals and conservatives.

“This is a fight for those of us who believe in the rule of law and those who don’t,” he said. “This is a fight for the soul of the United States of America.”

For more information, please visit the office of the Attorney General Eric Schneiderman at ag.ny.gov or call 800.771.7755.