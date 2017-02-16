Story by Sherry Mazzocchi At a recent immigration rights forum, Angela Fernández warned people facing deportation not to sign any forms or waive their rights. “Even if they say they will put you in detention—take the detention and get an attorney,” she said. Fernández, the Executive Director of Northern Manhattan Coalition of Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), said that after President Donald Trump signed his first round of executive orders banning immigrants from seven countries from coming to the U.S., the office phones started ringing off of the hook. They still have more than 600 voicemails to return. This past Sat., Feb. 11th, judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a stay on a travel ban that sought to stop non-citizens from seven countries from entering the U.S.—including people who have gone through years of vetting and interviews to obtain refugee status. Trump’s response to the court’s decision has ranged from a highly mocked “SEE YOU IN COURT” tweet to speculation that he will issue another, more tightly framed executive order. At Friday’s forum, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that this is a momentary victory, but the executive orders still pose problems. One provision requires countries provide assurance that everyone coming to the U.S. is who they say they are and do not pose a security risk. “I can say with confidence that the Dominican Republic does not have a database like that,” the AG said. “The potential for expansion to other countries in Latin America is tremendous.” He also cautioned people in attendance that the travel ban may have targeted Muslims, but that the Constitution says government cannot favor one religion over another. “An order that would discriminate against Muslims can be followed by an order that discriminates against Jews, against Catholics and against anyone else,” he said. “If you think you are only appealing to anti-Muslim bigots, you are appealing to every bigot. Once you open the door, you get everything.” Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who hosted the forum, praised the AG’s leadership on the travel ban. Schneiderman and other Attorneys General wrote an amicus brief against Trump’s executive order. He said that the Attorney General also feels that other actions the Trump administration is taking may be illegal and also has concerns about his relationship with Russia. “We are waiting to see what the next action will be so we can mobilize,” the Congressman said. “This is not business as usual.” Schneiderman said the Constitution grants everyone in the U.S. due process —whether they are legal citizens, green card holders or undocumented immigrants. He added that this was not a fight between liberals and conservatives. “This is a fight for those of us who believe in the rule of law and those who don’t,” he said. “This is a fight for the soul of the United States of America.” For more information, please visit the office of the Attorney General Eric Schneiderman at ag.ny.gov or call 800.771.7755. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi En un reciente foro de derechos de inmigración, Ángela Fernández advirtió a las personas que enfrentan ser deportadas no firmar ninguna forma ni renunciar a sus derechos. “Incluso si dicen que le van a detener, prefiera la detención y consiga un abogado”, dijo. Fernández, directora ejecutiva de la Coalición de Derechos de Inmigración del Norte de Manhattan, dijo que después de que el presidente Donald Trump firmara su primera ronda de órdenes ejecutivas prohibiendo a los inmigrantes de siete países venir a Estados Unidos, los teléfonos de la oficina comenzaron a sonar. Todavía tienen más de 600 mensajes de voz que regresar. El pasado sábado 11 de febrero, los jueces del Noveno Circuito de la Corte de Apelaciones de los Estados Unidos, emitieron una suspensión de la prohibición de viajar que buscaba impedir que los no ciudadanos de siete países entraran a Estados Unidos, incluyendo a personas que han pasado por años de Investigaciones y entrevistas, evitando que obtengan la condición de refugiado. La respuesta de Trump a la decisión de la corte ha variado de un muy burlón tuit “NOS VEMOS EN LA CORTE” a la especulación de que emitirá otra orden ejecutiva más ajustada. En el foro del viernes, el fiscal general de Nueva York, Eric Schneiderman, dijo que se trata de una victoria momentánea, pero las órdenes ejecutivas siguen planteando problemas. Una disposición exige que los países garanticen que todos los que vienen a los Estados Unidos son quienes dicen que son y no plantean un riesgo para la seguridad. “Puedo decir con confianza que la República Dominicana no tiene una base de datos como esa”, dijo el fiscal general. “El potencial para la expansión a otros países en América Latina es tremendo”. También advirtió a las personas presentes que la prohibición de viajar puede haber apuntado a los musulmanes, pero que la Constitución dice que el gobierno no puede favorecer una religión sobre otra. “Una orden que discrimine a los musulmanes puede ser seguida por una que discrimine a los judíos, católicos y contra cualquier otra religión”, dijo. “Si piensan que solo están atrayendo a los intolerantes contra los musulmanes, están atrayendo a todos los fanáticos, una vez que abren la puerta, entra todo”. El congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien organizó el foro, elogió el liderazgo del fiscal general en la prohibición de viajes. Schneiderman y otros fiscales generales redactaron un escrito amicus contra la orden ejecutiva de Trump. Dijo que el fiscal general considera que otras acciones que está tomando el gobierno de Trump pueden ser ilegales y también tiene preocupaciones sobre su relación con Rusia. “Estamos esperando la próxima acción para poder movilizarnos”, dijo el congresista. “Esto no es lo normal”. Schneiderman dijo que la Constitución permite a todos en los Estados Unidos el debido proceso, ya sean ciudadanos legales, poseedores de tarjetas verdes o inmigrantes indocumentados. Agregó que esto no es una lucha entre liberales y conservadores. “Esta es una lucha entre quienes creemos en la ley y quienes no”, explicó. “Esta es una lucha por el alma de los Estados Unidos de América”. Para obtener más información, favor visite la oficina del fiscal general Eric Schneiderman en linea en ag.ny.gov o llame al 800.771.7755.
600 voicemails and counting…
600 mensajes de voz y contando…
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
At a recent immigration rights forum, Angela Fernández warned people facing deportation not to sign any forms or waive their rights.
“Even if they say they will put you in detention—take the detention and get an attorney,” she said.
Fernández, the Executive Director of Northern Manhattan Coalition of Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), said that after President Donald Trump signed his first round of executive orders banning immigrants from seven countries from coming to the U.S., the office phones started ringing off of the hook. They still have more than 600 voicemails to return.
This past Sat., Feb. 11th, judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a stay on a travel ban that sought to stop non-citizens from seven countries from entering the U.S.—including people who have gone through years of vetting and interviews to obtain refugee status.
Trump’s response to the court’s decision has ranged from a highly mocked “SEE YOU IN COURT” tweet to speculation that he will issue another, more tightly framed executive order.
At Friday’s forum, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that this is a momentary victory, but the executive orders still pose problems. One provision requires countries provide assurance that everyone coming to the U.S. is who they say they are and do not pose a security risk.
“I can say with confidence that the Dominican Republic does not have a database like that,” the AG said. “The potential for expansion to other countries in Latin America is tremendous.”
He also cautioned people in attendance that the travel ban may have targeted Muslims, but that the Constitution says government cannot favor one religion over another.
“An order that would discriminate against Muslims can be followed by an order that discriminates against Jews, against Catholics and against anyone else,” he said. “If you think you are only appealing to anti-Muslim bigots, you are appealing to every bigot. Once you open the door, you get everything.”
Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who hosted the forum, praised the AG’s leadership on the travel ban. Schneiderman and other Attorneys General wrote an amicus brief against Trump’s executive order. He said that the Attorney General also feels that other actions the Trump administration is taking may be illegal and also has concerns about his relationship with Russia.
“We are waiting to see what the next action will be so we can mobilize,” the Congressman said. “This is not business as usual.”
Schneiderman said the Constitution grants everyone in the U.S. due process —whether they are legal citizens, green card holders or undocumented immigrants. He added that this was not a fight between liberals and conservatives.
“This is a fight for those of us who believe in the rule of law and those who don’t,” he said. “This is a fight for the soul of the United States of America.”
For more information, please visit the office of the Attorney General Eric Schneiderman at ag.ny.gov or call 800.771.7755.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
En un reciente foro de derechos de inmigración, Ángela Fernández advirtió a las personas que enfrentan ser deportadas no firmar ninguna forma ni renunciar a sus derechos.
“Incluso si dicen que le van a detener, prefiera la detención y consiga un abogado”, dijo.
Fernández, directora ejecutiva de la Coalición de Derechos de Inmigración del Norte de Manhattan, dijo que después de que el presidente Donald Trump firmara su primera ronda de órdenes ejecutivas prohibiendo a los inmigrantes de siete países venir a Estados Unidos, los teléfonos de la oficina comenzaron a sonar. Todavía tienen más de 600 mensajes de voz que regresar.
El pasado sábado 11 de febrero, los jueces del Noveno Circuito de la Corte de Apelaciones de los Estados Unidos, emitieron una suspensión de la prohibición de viajar que buscaba impedir que los no ciudadanos de siete países entraran a Estados Unidos, incluyendo a personas que han pasado por años de Investigaciones y entrevistas, evitando que obtengan la condición de refugiado.
La respuesta de Trump a la decisión de la corte ha variado de un muy burlón tuit “NOS VEMOS EN LA CORTE” a la especulación de que emitirá otra orden ejecutiva más ajustada.
En el foro del viernes, el fiscal general de Nueva York, Eric Schneiderman, dijo que se trata de una victoria momentánea, pero las órdenes ejecutivas siguen planteando problemas. Una disposición exige que los países garanticen que todos los que vienen a los Estados Unidos son quienes dicen que son y no plantean un riesgo para la seguridad.
“Puedo decir con confianza que la República Dominicana no tiene una base de datos como esa”, dijo el fiscal general. “El potencial para la expansión a otros países en América Latina es tremendo”.
También advirtió a las personas presentes que la prohibición de viajar puede haber apuntado a los musulmanes, pero que la Constitución dice que el gobierno no puede favorecer una religión sobre otra.
“Una orden que discrimine a los musulmanes puede ser seguida por una que discrimine a los judíos, católicos y contra cualquier otra religión”, dijo. “Si piensan que solo están atrayendo a los intolerantes contra los musulmanes, están atrayendo a todos los fanáticos, una vez que abren la puerta, entra todo”.
El congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien organizó el foro, elogió el liderazgo del fiscal general en la prohibición de viajes. Schneiderman y otros fiscales generales redactaron un escrito amicus contra la orden ejecutiva de Trump. Dijo que el fiscal general considera que otras acciones que está tomando el gobierno de Trump pueden ser ilegales y también tiene preocupaciones sobre su relación con Rusia.
“Estamos esperando la próxima acción para poder movilizarnos”, dijo el congresista. “Esto no es lo normal”.
Schneiderman dijo que la Constitución permite a todos en los Estados Unidos el debido proceso, ya sean ciudadanos legales, poseedores de tarjetas verdes o inmigrantes indocumentados. Agregó que esto no es una lucha entre liberales y conservadores.
“Esta es una lucha entre quienes creemos en la ley y quienes no”, explicó. “Esta es una lucha por el alma de los Estados Unidos de América”.
Para obtener más información, favor visite la oficina del fiscal general Eric Schneiderman en linea en ag.ny.gov o llame al 800.771.7755.