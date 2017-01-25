Ringing in the Resistance

Espaillat urges dissent on Trump policies

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It was an oath of opposition.

As Donald Trump prepared to take the oath of office on Washington, D.C. on Fri., Jan. 20th, newly elected Congressman Adriano Espaillat staged his own symbolic “oath” in Washington Heights, asking locals to unite in voicing their opposition to Trump’s policies.

Espaillat, the first Dominican-born member of Congress, was one of numerous federal lawmakers who opted to skip the Trump inauguration ceremony due to the new president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Timed to coincide with Trump’s oath of office last Friday, Espaillat and other elected officials gathered at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center for a mock “swearing in” as a united front against Trump.

Espaillat asked community members to stage 100 days of resistance against the new administration.

“Every day, we will choose a different issue,” Espaillat said, citing the Affordable Care Act (known as Obamacare), DACA, criminal justice reform, among other priorities. “Every single day, we’re going to have a reason why we will resist.”

Espaillat said he chose to speak at the Malcolm X Center because the former human rights activist was “someone who resisted any type of discrimination.”

“We’ve been hoodwinked, we’ve bamboozled, we’ve been led astray as a nation,” said Espaillat, recalling the words of Malcolm X. “But we’re going to take it back.”

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said that Trump’s inauguration represented a “tough day” for many Americans, especially immigrants fearful of the new President’s vow to deport millions.

He called on immigrants to pull together in unison to ensure that gains they have made in society are not lost.

“Will they take the nation backward, or will we push the nation forward?” Rodriguez asked.

While acknowledging that many Americans are worried about Trump, City Councilmember Mark Levine suggested that Espaillat’s election was fortuitous timing.

“Fate has a way of ensuring that great leaders emerge to tackle the country’s greatest challenges,” said Levine. “Fate sent the perfect leader to combat the messages of Trump.”

Espaillat defended his decision to not be in Washington for the inauguration.

“Much has been said of a boycott,” Espaillat remarked. “We’re not boycotting; dissent is patriotic.”

“He is not boycotting Donald Trump,” added Advocate Letitia James. “He’s standing up for democracy.”

“This is a time to stand up and speak out, but in addition to speaking out, it’s a time for action,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa.

State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins remarked that Espaillat’s absence would be felt in the state legislature, but said he was destined to serve the country in greater ways.

“We need fighters on every level of government,” she stated. “It was time for [him] and all that he represents, not only the Dominican population but the dreams of America. It was time for him to go, and be the first, and lead the way and spread the path.”

Stewart-Cousins led attendees in an oath to uphold the Constitution, but to resist anything that aims to take away Constitutional rights.

“I think what you saw was an allegiance to democracy, an oath of our values,” James would later say. “We congratulate President Trump, but at the same time we need to reaffirm our commitment to our basic values, and to stand up against those who would harm marginalized communities.”

Jessica Ingram-Bellamy commented that Espaillat’s oath with uptown residents was a unique way to bring constituents together.

“I think it’s a good start to his term and a good way to include the community,” she said. “It makes people feel like they’re being brought along with him to Congress.”

Longtime District Leader Maria Luna said she was heartened to see the community coming together.

“We need to continue being united, and continue being among each other, and having communications, because without communications, we fail,” Luna said.

While Cheramie Mondesire, an Inwood resident, said she was glad to see people uniting against Trump, she stressed that it was more important for them to get organized and participate in causes to help those who are marginalized by his policies.

“I think it’s necessary to be productive and proactive,” said Mondesire. “To just say Trump is not my President is not going to accomplish anything.”