Ringing in the Resistance
Espaillat urges dissent on Trump policies
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
It was an oath of opposition.
As Donald Trump prepared to take the oath of office on Washington, D.C. on Fri., Jan. 20th, newly elected Congressman Adriano Espaillat staged his own symbolic “oath” in Washington Heights, asking locals to unite in voicing their opposition to Trump’s policies.
Espaillat, the first Dominican-born member of Congress, was one of numerous federal lawmakers who opted to skip the Trump inauguration ceremony due to the new president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Timed to coincide with Trump’s oath of office last Friday, Espaillat and other elected officials gathered at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center for a mock “swearing in” as a united front against Trump.
Espaillat asked community members to stage 100 days of resistance against the new administration.
“Every day, we will choose a different issue,” Espaillat said, citing the Affordable Care Act (known as Obamacare), DACA, criminal justice reform, among other priorities. “Every single day, we’re going to have a reason why we will resist.”
Espaillat said he chose to speak at the Malcolm X Center because the former human rights activist was “someone who resisted any type of discrimination.”
“We’ve been hoodwinked, we’ve bamboozled, we’ve been led astray as a nation,” said Espaillat, recalling the words of Malcolm X. “But we’re going to take it back.”
City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez said that Trump’s inauguration represented a “tough day” for many Americans, especially immigrants fearful of the new President’s vow to deport millions.
He called on immigrants to pull together in unison to ensure that gains they have made in society are not lost.
“Will they take the nation backward, or will we push the nation forward?” Rodriguez asked.
While acknowledging that many Americans are worried about Trump, City Councilmember Mark Levine suggested that Espaillat’s election was fortuitous timing.
“Fate has a way of ensuring that great leaders emerge to tackle the country’s greatest challenges,” said Levine. “Fate sent the perfect leader to combat the messages of Trump.”
Espaillat defended his decision to not be in Washington for the inauguration.
“Much has been said of a boycott,” Espaillat remarked. “We’re not boycotting; dissent is patriotic.”
“He is not boycotting Donald Trump,” added Advocate Letitia James. “He’s standing up for democracy.”
“This is a time to stand up and speak out, but in addition to speaking out, it’s a time for action,” said State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa.
State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins remarked that Espaillat’s absence would be felt in the state legislature, but said he was destined to serve the country in greater ways.
“We need fighters on every level of government,” she stated. “It was time for [him] and all that he represents, not only the Dominican population but the dreams of America. It was time for him to go, and be the first, and lead the way and spread the path.”
Stewart-Cousins led attendees in an oath to uphold the Constitution, but to resist anything that aims to take away Constitutional rights.
“I think what you saw was an allegiance to democracy, an oath of our values,” James would later say. “We congratulate President Trump, but at the same time we need to reaffirm our commitment to our basic values, and to stand up against those who would harm marginalized communities.”
Jessica Ingram-Bellamy commented that Espaillat’s oath with uptown residents was a unique way to bring constituents together.
“I think it’s a good start to his term and a good way to include the community,” she said. “It makes people feel like they’re being brought along with him to Congress.”
Longtime District Leader Maria Luna said she was heartened to see the community coming together.
“We need to continue being united, and continue being among each other, and having communications, because without communications, we fail,” Luna said.
While Cheramie Mondesire, an Inwood resident, said she was glad to see people uniting against Trump, she stressed that it was more important for them to get organized and participate in causes to help those who are marginalized by his policies.
“I think it’s necessary to be productive and proactive,” said Mondesire. “To just say Trump is not my President is not going to accomplish anything.”
Anunciando la resistencia
Espaillat insta a disentir sobre las políticas de Trump
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Fue un juramento de oposición.
Mientras Donald Trump se preparaba para prestar juramento en Washington, D.C., el viernes 20 de enero, el recién electo congresista Adriano Espaillat, realizó su propio “juramento” simbólico en Washington Heights, pidiendo a los locales unirse para expresar su oposición a las políticas de Trump.
Espaillat, El primer miembro dominicano del Congreso, fue uno de los numerosos legisladores federales que optaron por saltarse la ceremonia de inauguración de Trump debido a la retórica antiinmigrante del nuevo presidente.
Con fecha prevista para coincidir con el juramento al cargo de Trump el viernes pasado,Espaillat y otros funcionarios electos se reunieron en el Centro Educativo y Memorial Malcolm X y Dra. Betty Shabazz para una “juramentación” de parodia como un frente unido contra Trump.
Espaillat pidió a los miembros de la comunidad que organizaran 100 días de resistencia contra la nueva administración.
“Cada día elegiremos un tema diferente”, dijo Espaillat, citando la Ley del Cuidado de Salud Asequible (conocida como Obamacare), DACA, la reforma de justicia penal, entre otras prioridades. “Cada día, vamos a tener una razón por la cual resistir.”
Espaillat dijo que eligió hablar en el Centro Malcolm X porque el ex activista de derechos humanos era “alguien que se resistió a cualquier tipo de discriminación”.
“Hemos sido timados, nos han engañado, nos han descarriado como nación”, dijo Espaillat, recordando las palabras de Malcolm X.” Pero vamos a recuperarla”.
El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez dijo que la inauguración de Trump representó un “día difícil” para muchos estadounidenses, especialmente para los inmigrantes temerosos de la promesa del nuevo presidente de deportar a millones.
Pidió a los inmigrantes unirse para asegurar que lo logrado en la sociedad no se pierda.
“¿Vamos a hacer retroceder a la nación o vamos a empujarla hacia adelante?”, Rodríguez preguntó.
Aunque reconoció que muchos estadounidenses están preocupados por Trump, el concejal Mark Levine sugirió que la elección de Espaillat fue una oportunidad fortuita.
“El destino tiene una manera de asegurar que los grandes líderes surjan para afrontar los mayores desafíos del país”, dijo Levine. “El destino envió al líder perfecto para combatir los mensajes de Trump”.
Espaillat defendió su decisión de no estar en Washington para la inauguración.
“Mucho se ha dicho de un boicot”, comentó Espaillat. “No estamos haciendo un boicot, disentir es patriótico”.
“No está boicoteando a Donald Trump”, agregó Letitia James, defensora pública de la Ciudad de Nueva York. “Él está defendiendo la democracia”.
“Este es un momento para levantarnos y defendernos, pero más allá de eso, es un momento para actuar”, dijo la asambleísta estatal Carmen De La Rosa.
La senadora estatal Andrea Stewart-Cousins señaló que la ausencia de Espaillat se sentiría en la legislatura estatal, pero dijo que él estaba destinado a servir al país de manera más amplia.
“Necesitamos combatientes en todos los niveles del gobierno”, afirmó. “Es el momento para él y todo lo que representa, no sólo la población dominicana sino los sueños de América. Es el momento de ir, y ser el primero, y abrir el camino y extender el camino”.
Stewart-Cousins dirigió a los asistentes en un juramento para defender la Constitución, pero a resistir cualquier cosa que pretenda retirar los derechos constitucionales.
“Creo que lo que vimos fue una lealtad a la democracia, un juramento de nuestros valores”, dijo más tarde James. “Felicitamos al presidente Trump, pero al mismo tiempo necesitamos reafirmar nuestro compromiso con nuestros valores básicos y luchar contra aquellos que perjudiquen a las comunidades marginadas”.
Jessica Ingram-Bellamy, residente de Inwood, comentó que el juramento de Espaillat con los residentes del norte del condado era una forma única de reunir a los electores.
“Creo que es un buen comienzo para su periodo y una buena manera de incluir a la comunidad”, dijo. “Hace que la gente sienta como la llevara con él al Congreso”.
María Luna, líder del distrito desde hace mucho tiempo, dijo que estaba entusiasmada de ver a la comunidad uniéndose.
“Necesitamos seguir unidos, apoyándonos entre nosotros y teniendo comunicación, porque sin comunicación, fallamos”, dijo.
Si bien Cheramie Mondesire, residente de Inwood, dijo estar contenta de ver a la gente unirse contra Trump, enfatizó que es más importante organizarse y participar de causas para ayudar a los que están marginados por sus políticas.
“Creo que es necesario ser productivos y proactivos”, dijo. “Simplemente decir Trump no es mi Presidente, no va a lograr nada”.