Denounced as “despicable”

Inwood landlord slammed for unsafe building conditions

Residents at an Inwood apartment building are fighting back against their landlord after a dangerous gas leak sent 17 people to the hospital.

Tenants of 3852 and 3856 Tenth Avenue assembled on January 12 to rally against the landlord, Julian Rodríguez, and the property manager, Kitty Huang and Confe Realty.

On January 7, a tenant called 911 after she and her family experienced headaches, dizziness and nausea.

The hospitalized tenants were sickened by carbon monoxide fumes from the building’s boiler, which was then shut off for 24 hours.

Tenants were joined at the rally by City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, as well as the Urban Homesteading Assistance Board and the Tenant Rights Coalition, which is a partnership of Legal Aid Society and Legal Services NYC.

Residents insisted that they have lived in poor conditions for several years, including patchwork repairs and lack of heat or hot water.

The two buildings have more than 450 open violations combined, according to city records. Moreover, the violations include rats, roaches, bedbugs, missing carbon dioxide detectors and mold.

“It’s despicable when a landlord refuses to make vital repairs, allows tenants in their buildings to freeze during the coldest months of the year and remains unresponsive to concerns,” said Rodríguez. “It should be criminal to have residents get sick from a lack of boiler repairs, forcing them to go to the hospital. I remain fully committed to supporting these tenants and we will do everything we can to ensure justice is served.”

“This community refuses to let its tenants face such deplorable living conditions,” added De La Rosa. “We’re ready to take this fight to the end to see that these residents receive justice, on top of the quick repairs needed to live in comfort.”

Tenant Danny Vallecillo said that since he and his family were sent to the hospital, he feels insecure about the building’s safety.

“It is the most basic right we are asking for, to be assured that we are safe in our own homes,” said Vallecillo.

Asunción Sánchez, a 14-year resident of the building, said she has considered moving, but is motivated to take action to prevent the same issues to happening to another tenant who took over her apartment.

“It would be a never-ending cycle,” said Sánchez. “I want the cycle of harassment and patchwork repair to end with me and my neighbors.”

Rodríguez said that the Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s enforcement unit has enrolled the building in its “Proactive Preservation Program” and is currently reviewing all safety violations at the property.