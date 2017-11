2018 National Scholarship Program

The Dominican Day Parade, Inc. a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote and elevates the culture and folklore of the Dominican people in the United States, is accepting applications for its 2018 academic scholarship program.

Applications are being accepted until November 27, 2017, 11:59 EST.

Students interested in applying for The Dominican Day Parade Scholarship must meet a series of criteria based on academic achievement and financial need. The scholarship will assist students of Dominican ancestry to obtain a college degree. Scholarships are granted on a competitive basis to undergraduate college students enrolled in an accredited higher education institution in the U.S.

“For the past three years supporting a student’s dream of a college degree has been a key component of our work,” said DDP President Maria Khury. “Our scholarships have inspired productive and successful young leaders in our society. We are proud that our effort assists and lessens a student’s financial burden.”

Natasha Peña, a 2017 scholarship recipient, attends Lehman College.

“It was a pleasure and an honor to have been a part of the 2016-2017 DDP scholars,” she said. “I learned many important life lessons, including the importance of building relationships and creating professional networks. I grew as a person and I earned the respect and love of many heartwarming individuals on this journey. My moments with the Dominican Day Parade Committee will be forever cherished.”

Awards are based on merit and financial need.

Selected students will receive up to $1,000.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must meet the following criteria, among others:

Be of Dominican descent;

Have a minimum 3.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average at the time of application;

Be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program at a U.S. post-secondary institution.

For more information about eligibility and to apply, please visit www.dominicanparade.org/scholarship.