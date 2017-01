2017 Scholarship for Immigrant Students

Ascend Educational Fund (AEF) will provide two-year or four-year college scholarships to promising immigrant students in New York City, who were either born outside the US or have two parents born outside the U.S., in the range of $2,500-$20,000. AEF is accepting scholarship applications now through February 2, 2017.

Key Dates for the 2017 Application

DEADLINE: February 2, 2017

Finalists selected for an interview will be notified by May 7, 2017

Interviews: May 20-21, 2017,each finalist must attend in person for consideration and will participate in two 30 minute interviews.

Scholarship Criteria

Were born outside the United States or have two parents born parents born outside the United States

Will graduate from a high school in New York City

Will enroll full-time at an accredited public or private college or university in 2017-2018

Demonstrate qualities traditionally valued by the immigrant community: hard work, resourcefulness, perseverance in the face of adversity, academic achievement, leadership, and commitment to one’s community

Questions can be directed to scholarship@ascendfundny.org. Visit today at app.ascendfundny.org/2017.