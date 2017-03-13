20 for 125

Major renovations for historic uptown branch

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’ll be more bang for the books.

The historic 125th Street branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL) is slated for a major overhaul starting late next year, with a $20 million renovation that will bring needed improvements to the building.

The 113-year-old branch requires a modernization, explained NYPL President and CEO Tony Marx during a press conference held on March 9, as the building does not currently have an elevator, lacks wheelchair accessibility, and has outdated infrastructure.

The NYPL has launched a public survey and will host community meetings to gauge what elements the community wants to see in the renovated branch.

“We need to know what the public needs from these upgrades,” said Marx.

He remarked that the branch provides essential services to East Harlem residents such as job search assistance, free internet access and computer classes.

“This is a place of opportunity in the neighborhood,” said Marx. “And we’re going to make it even better.”

Located at 224 East 125th Street in Harlem, the branch was opened in 1904 with funds from Andrew Carnegie.

More than 100,000 visitors come through the branch each year, according to NYPL.

Harlem native Mousa Moore has been visiting the library for more than 50 years, and said the branch is an indispensable part of the neighborhood.

“In my opinion, it’s one of the more effective libraries in terms of connecting with the surrounding community,” he stated. “They’re doing a lot for children. Since this community is becoming more diverse, they’ll be able to add programming to reflect that.”

Upgrades to the branch are “definitely long overdue,” said Diane Collier, Chair of Community Board 11. She said CB11 had library renovations earmarked in its budget requests for quite some time.

“It’s going to be exciting for East Harlem,” said Collier.

As part of the renovations, the building’s third floor, which has been unused since the 1940’s, will be redone to provide more programming space.

Branch Manager Velma Morton said that the modernization will allow visitors to have a better experience.

“Just to be able to let a mother with multiple children get up to different floors easier, or to open the floors and add more programs, that means a lot,” she said.

The 125th Street branch currently has a chair lift that allows wheelchair users to get over the entranceway stairs and access the library’s first floor, but with no elevator in the building, they are unable to access any other floors.

Local resident Tony Palmieri, who visits the library several days a week, explained that his wheelchair barely fits in the lift, and said visitors with larger chairs cannot use the lift at all.

“They’d love to use the library, but they can’t get in here,” Palmieri said. “So, they’re going to be very pleased with this upgrade.”

“It’s a good day for East Harlem and a good day for the library system,” remarked City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, whose Council district includes East Harlem.

“The library is not just a place to check out books nowadays,” she said. “It’s a place where a person can come get an IDNYC, or look at a computer and apply for a job, or take GED classes. It’s a community center of sorts.”

She noted that the branch is one of six NYPL locations that currently offer video visitation services so family members can have video chat sessions with relatives incarcerated at Rikers Island.

“To witness the families getting to see their loved ones, to see the children and their faces lighting up, it’s an image that will always stay with me,” said Morton.

The branch is expected to close for construction in late 2018 and reopen in 2020.

Marx said that branch users would be required to use other local NYPL sites during the construction.

Other nearby branches include the Harlem branch at 9 West 124th Street, George Bruce Library at 518 West 125th Street and Aguilar Library at 174 East 110th Street.

The 125th Street branch renovations are part of a $300 million investment by the city to upgrade libraries throughout the five boroughs. The NYPL is using its share of the funding to completely remodel libraries in high-need areas, including Harlem and Washington Heights in Manhattan, and Hunts Point and Melrose in the Bronx.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who has advocated for increased funding for the NYPL system, said she hoped to eventually see all libraries opened on Sundays.

“We need to get all libraries open seven days a week,” she said. “Especially once this branch has been renovated, there will be even more people coming here. All the community boards should be pushing for resolutions to keep the libraries open longer hours.”

The NYPL’s 125th Street branch is located at 224 East 125th Street, New York, NY 10035.

For more information or to take the online survey, go to http://on.nypl.org/2nfsBFy.