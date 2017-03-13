Story and photos by Gregg McQueen It’ll be more bang for the books. The historic 125th Street branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL) is slated for a major overhaul starting late next year, with a $20 million renovation that will bring needed improvements to the building. The 113-year-old branch requires a modernization, explained NYPL President and CEO Tony Marx during a press conference held on March 9, as the building does not currently have an elevator, lacks wheelchair accessibility, and has outdated infrastructure. The NYPL has launched a public survey and will host community meetings to gauge what elements the community wants to see in the renovated branch. “We need to know what the public needs from these upgrades,” said Marx. He remarked that the branch provides essential services to East Harlem residents such as job search assistance, free internet access and computer classes. “This is a place of opportunity in the neighborhood,” said Marx. “And we’re going to make it even better.” Located at 224 East 125th Street in Harlem, the branch was opened in 1904 with funds from Andrew Carnegie. More than 100,000 visitors come through the branch each year, according to NYPL. Harlem native Mousa Moore has been visiting the library for more than 50 years, and said the branch is an indispensable part of the neighborhood. “In my opinion, it’s one of the more effective libraries in terms of connecting with the surrounding community,” he stated. “They’re doing a lot for children. Since this community is becoming more diverse, they’ll be able to add programming to reflect that.” Upgrades to the branch are “definitely long overdue,” said Diane Collier, Chair of Community Board 11. She said CB11 had library renovations earmarked in its budget requests for quite some time. “It’s going to be exciting for East Harlem,” said Collier. As part of the renovations, the building’s third floor, which has been unused since the 1940’s, will be redone to provide more programming space. Branch Manager Velma Morton said that the modernization will allow visitors to have a better experience. “Just to be able to let a mother with multiple children get up to different floors easier, or to open the floors and add more programs, that means a lot,” she said. The 125th Street branch currently has a chair lift that allows wheelchair users to get over the entranceway stairs and access the library’s first floor, but with no elevator in the building, they are unable to access any other floors. Local resident Tony Palmieri, who visits the library several days a week, explained that his wheelchair barely fits in the lift, and said visitors with larger chairs cannot use the lift at all. “They’d love to use the library, but they can’t get in here,” Palmieri said. “So, they’re going to be very pleased with this upgrade.” “It’s a good day for East Harlem and a good day for the library system,” remarked City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, whose Council district includes East Harlem. “The library is not just a place to check out books nowadays,” she said. “It’s a place where a person can come get an IDNYC, or look at a computer and apply for a job, or take GED classes. It’s a community center of sorts.” She noted that the branch is one of six NYPL locations that currently offer video visitation services so family members can have video chat sessions with relatives incarcerated at Rikers Island. “To witness the families getting to see their loved ones, to see the children and their faces lighting up, it’s an image that will always stay with me,” said Morton. The branch is expected to close for construction in late 2018 and reopen in 2020. Marx said that branch users would be required to use other local NYPL sites during the construction. Other nearby branches include the Harlem branch at 9 West 124th Street, George Bruce Library at 518 West 125th Street and Aguilar Library at 174 East 110th Street. The 125th Street branch renovations are part of a $300 million investment by the city to upgrade libraries throughout the five boroughs. The NYPL is using its share of the funding to completely remodel libraries in high-need areas, including Harlem and Washington Heights in Manhattan, and Hunts Point and Melrose in the Bronx. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who has advocated for increased funding for the NYPL system, said she hoped to eventually see all libraries opened on Sundays. “We need to get all libraries open seven days a week,” she said. “Especially once this branch has been renovated, there will be even more people coming here. All the community boards should be pushing for resolutions to keep the libraries open longer hours.” The NYPL’s 125th Street branch is located at 224 East 125th Street, New York, NY 10035. For more information or to take the online survey, go to http://on.nypl.org/2nfsBFy. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Va a ser más que un estallido para los libros. La histórica sucursal de la Calle 125 de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) está programada para una remodelación importante a partir del año entrante, con un presupuesto de $20 millones de dólares que traerá las mejoras necesarias al edificio. La sucursal de 113 años requiere una modernización, explicó el presidente de la NYPL, Tony Marx, durante una conferencia de prensa celebrada el 9 de marzo, ya que el edificio no tiene ascensor, carece de accesibilidad para sillas de ruedas y tiene infraestructura anticuada. La NYPL ha lanzado una encuesta pública y organizará reuniones comunitarias para evaluar qué elementos quiere la comunidad en la renovada sucursal. “Necesitamos saber lo que el público necesita de estas mejoras”, dijo Marx. Señaló que la sucursal ofrece servicios esenciales a los residentes de East Harlem, como asistencia para la búsqueda de empleo, acceso gratuito a internet y clases de informática. “Este es un lugar de oportunidad en el vecindario”, dijo Marx. “Y lo vamos a hacer aún mejor”. Ubicada en el No. 224 de la Calle 125 Este en Harlem, la sucursal fue abierta en 1904 con fondos de Andrew Carnegie. Más de 100,000 visitantes pasan por la sucursal cada año, según la NYPL. Mousa Moore, nativo de Harlem, ha estado visitando la biblioteca por más de 50 años y dijo que la sucursal es una parte indispensable del vecindario. “En mi opinión, es una de las bibliotecas más eficaces en términos de conexión con la comunidad circundante”, afirmó. “Están haciendo mucho por los niños. Dado que esta comunidad se está volviendo más diversa, podrán agregar programación para reflejar eso”. Las mejoras a la sucursal son “definitivamente esperadas desde hace mucho tiempo”, dijo Diane Collier, presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 11. Ella dijo que la CB11 tenía las renovaciones de la biblioteca asignadas en sus peticiones de presupuesto durante bastante tiempo. “Va a ser emocionante para East Harlem”, dijo Collier. Como parte de las renovaciones, el tercer piso del edificio, que no ha sido utilizado desde la década de 1940, será remodelado para proporcionar más espacio de programación. Velma Morton, gerente de la sucursal, dijo que la modernización permitirá a los visitantes tener una mejor experiencia. “El solo poder permitir que una madre con múltiples hijos se acerque a diferentes pisos más fácilmente, o abrir los pisos y agregar más programas, eso significa mucho”, dijo. La sucursal de la Calle 125 tiene actualmente un telesilla que permite a los usuarios de sillas de ruedas pasar las escaleras de entrada y acceder al primer piso de la biblioteca, pero sin ascensor en el edificio, no pueden acceder a otros pisos. El residente local Tony Palmieri, quien visita la biblioteca varios días a la semana, explicó que su silla de ruedas apenas cabe en el ascensor y dijo que los visitantes con sillas más grandes no pueden usar el ascensor en absoluto. “Les encantaría usar la biblioteca, pero no pueden entrar aquí”, dijo Palmieri. “Así que van a estar muy contentos con esta mejora”. “Es un buen día para East Harlem y para el sistema de bibliotecas”, señaló la presidenta del Concejo Melissa Mark-Viverito, cuyo distrito incluye East Harlem. “La biblioteca no es sólo un lugar para ver libros actualmente”, dijo. “Es uno donde una persona puede venir a obtener una IDNYC, usar una computadora y aplicar para un empleo o tomar clases de GED. Es un tipo de centro comunitario”. Ella señaló que la sucursal es una de las seis ubicaciones de la NYPL que actualmente ofrecen servicios de visita por video para que los familiares puedan tener sesiones de video chat con personas encarceladas en Rikers Island. “Ser testigo de las familias que llegan a ver a sus seres queridos, ver a los niños y sus caras iluminarse, es una imagen que siempre se quedará conmigo”, dijo Morton. Se espera que la sucursal cierre para la construcción a finales de 2018 y reabra en 2020. Marx dijo que los usuarios de la sucursal tendrán que usar otros sitios locales de la NYPL durante la construcción. Otras sucursales cercanas incluyen: la sucursal de Harlem en el No. 9 de la Calle 124 Oeste, la Biblioteca George Bruce en el No. 518 de la Calle 125 Oeste y la Biblioteca Aguilar en el No. 174 de la Calle 110 Este. Las renovaciones de la sucursal de la calle 125 forman parte de una inversión de $300 millones de dólares por parte de la ciudad para mejorar las bibliotecas en los cinco condados. La NYPL está usando su parte del financiamiento para remodelar completamente las bibliotecas en áreas de alta necesidad, incluyendo las de Harlem y Washington Heights en Manhattan, y las de Hunts Point y Melrose en el Bronx. La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, quien ha abogado por un aumento de los fondos para el sistema NYPL, dijo que espera ver todas las bibliotecas abiertas los domingos. “Tenemos que abrir todas las bibliotecas siete días a la semana”, dijo. “Especialmente una vez que esta sucursal haya sido renovada, habrá aún más gente que la visite. Todas las juntas comunitarias deberían presionar por resoluciones para mantener las bibliotecas abiertas por más horas”. La sucursal de la NYPL de la Calle 125 está ubicada en el No. 224 de la Calle 125 Este, Nueva York, NY 10035. Para obtener más información o para participar en la encuesta en línea, vaya a http://on.nypl.org/2nfsBFy.
20 for 125
Major renovations for historic uptown branch
20 para la 125
Renovaciones importantes para histórica sucursal
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
It’ll be more bang for the books.
The historic 125th Street branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL) is slated for a major overhaul starting late next year, with a $20 million renovation that will bring needed improvements to the building.
The 113-year-old branch requires a modernization, explained NYPL President and CEO Tony Marx during a press conference held on March 9, as the building does not currently have an elevator, lacks wheelchair accessibility, and has outdated infrastructure.
The NYPL has launched a public survey and will host community meetings to gauge what elements the community wants to see in the renovated branch.
“We need to know what the public needs from these upgrades,” said Marx.
He remarked that the branch provides essential services to East Harlem residents such as job search assistance, free internet access and computer classes.
“This is a place of opportunity in the neighborhood,” said Marx. “And we’re going to make it even better.”
Located at 224 East 125th Street in Harlem, the branch was opened in 1904 with funds from Andrew Carnegie.
More than 100,000 visitors come through the branch each year, according to NYPL.
Harlem native Mousa Moore has been visiting the library for more than 50 years, and said the branch is an indispensable part of the neighborhood.
“In my opinion, it’s one of the more effective libraries in terms of connecting with the surrounding community,” he stated. “They’re doing a lot for children. Since this community is becoming more diverse, they’ll be able to add programming to reflect that.”
Upgrades to the branch are “definitely long overdue,” said Diane Collier, Chair of Community Board 11. She said CB11 had library renovations earmarked in its budget requests for quite some time.
“It’s going to be exciting for East Harlem,” said Collier.
As part of the renovations, the building’s third floor, which has been unused since the 1940’s, will be redone to provide more programming space.
Branch Manager Velma Morton said that the modernization will allow visitors to have a better experience.
“Just to be able to let a mother with multiple children get up to different floors easier, or to open the floors and add more programs, that means a lot,” she said.
The 125th Street branch currently has a chair lift that allows wheelchair users to get over the entranceway stairs and access the library’s first floor, but with no elevator in the building, they are unable to access any other floors.
Local resident Tony Palmieri, who visits the library several days a week, explained that his wheelchair barely fits in the lift, and said visitors with larger chairs cannot use the lift at all.
“They’d love to use the library, but they can’t get in here,” Palmieri said. “So, they’re going to be very pleased with this upgrade.”
“It’s a good day for East Harlem and a good day for the library system,” remarked City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, whose Council district includes East Harlem.
“The library is not just a place to check out books nowadays,” she said. “It’s a place where a person can come get an IDNYC, or look at a computer and apply for a job, or take GED classes. It’s a community center of sorts.”
She noted that the branch is one of six NYPL locations that currently offer video visitation services so family members can have video chat sessions with relatives incarcerated at Rikers Island.
“To witness the families getting to see their loved ones, to see the children and their faces lighting up, it’s an image that will always stay with me,” said Morton.
The branch is expected to close for construction in late 2018 and reopen in 2020.
Marx said that branch users would be required to use other local NYPL sites during the construction.
Other nearby branches include the Harlem branch at 9 West 124th Street, George Bruce Library at 518 West 125th Street and Aguilar Library at 174 East 110th Street.
The 125th Street branch renovations are part of a $300 million investment by the city to upgrade libraries throughout the five boroughs. The NYPL is using its share of the funding to completely remodel libraries in high-need areas, including Harlem and Washington Heights in Manhattan, and Hunts Point and Melrose in the Bronx.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who has advocated for increased funding for the NYPL system, said she hoped to eventually see all libraries opened on Sundays.
“We need to get all libraries open seven days a week,” she said. “Especially once this branch has been renovated, there will be even more people coming here. All the community boards should be pushing for resolutions to keep the libraries open longer hours.”
The NYPL’s 125th Street branch is located at 224 East 125th Street, New York, NY 10035.
For more information or to take the online survey, go to http://on.nypl.org/2nfsBFy.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Va a ser más que un estallido para los libros.
La histórica sucursal de la Calle 125 de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) está programada para una remodelación importante a partir del año entrante, con un presupuesto de $20 millones de dólares que traerá las mejoras necesarias al edificio.
La sucursal de 113 años requiere una modernización, explicó el presidente de la NYPL, Tony Marx, durante una conferencia de prensa celebrada el 9 de marzo, ya que el edificio no tiene ascensor, carece de accesibilidad para sillas de ruedas y tiene infraestructura anticuada.
La NYPL ha lanzado una encuesta pública y organizará reuniones comunitarias para evaluar qué elementos quiere la comunidad en la renovada sucursal.
“Necesitamos saber lo que el público necesita de estas mejoras”, dijo Marx.
Señaló que la sucursal ofrece servicios esenciales a los residentes de East Harlem, como asistencia para la búsqueda de empleo, acceso gratuito a internet y clases de informática.
“Este es un lugar de oportunidad en el vecindario”, dijo Marx. “Y lo vamos a hacer aún mejor”.
Ubicada en el No. 224 de la Calle 125 Este en Harlem, la sucursal fue abierta en 1904 con fondos de Andrew Carnegie.
Más de 100,000 visitantes pasan por la sucursal cada año, según la NYPL.
Mousa Moore, nativo de Harlem, ha estado visitando la biblioteca por más de 50 años y dijo que la sucursal es una parte indispensable del vecindario.
“En mi opinión, es una de las bibliotecas más eficaces en términos de conexión con la comunidad circundante”, afirmó. “Están haciendo mucho por los niños. Dado que esta comunidad se está volviendo más diversa, podrán agregar programación para reflejar eso”.
Las mejoras a la sucursal son “definitivamente esperadas desde hace mucho tiempo”, dijo Diane Collier, presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 11. Ella dijo que la CB11 tenía las renovaciones de la biblioteca asignadas en sus peticiones de presupuesto durante bastante tiempo.
“Va a ser emocionante para East Harlem”, dijo Collier.
Como parte de las renovaciones, el tercer piso del edificio, que no ha sido utilizado desde la década de 1940, será remodelado para proporcionar más espacio de programación.
Velma Morton, gerente de la sucursal, dijo que la modernización permitirá a los visitantes tener una mejor experiencia.
“El solo poder permitir que una madre con múltiples hijos se acerque a diferentes pisos más fácilmente, o abrir los pisos y agregar más programas, eso significa mucho”, dijo.
La sucursal de la Calle 125 tiene actualmente un telesilla que permite a los usuarios de sillas de ruedas pasar las escaleras de entrada y acceder al primer piso de la biblioteca, pero sin ascensor en el edificio, no pueden acceder a otros pisos.
El residente local Tony Palmieri, quien visita la biblioteca varios días a la semana, explicó que su silla de ruedas apenas cabe en el ascensor y dijo que los visitantes con sillas más grandes no pueden usar el ascensor en absoluto.
“Les encantaría usar la biblioteca, pero no pueden entrar aquí”, dijo Palmieri. “Así que van a estar muy contentos con esta mejora”.
“Es un buen día para East Harlem y para el sistema de bibliotecas”, señaló la presidenta del Concejo Melissa Mark-Viverito, cuyo distrito incluye East Harlem.
“La biblioteca no es sólo un lugar para ver libros actualmente”, dijo. “Es uno donde una persona puede venir a obtener una IDNYC, usar una computadora y aplicar para un empleo o tomar clases de GED. Es un tipo de centro comunitario”.
Ella señaló que la sucursal es una de las seis ubicaciones de la NYPL que actualmente ofrecen servicios de visita por video para que los familiares puedan tener sesiones de video chat con personas encarceladas en Rikers Island.
“Ser testigo de las familias que llegan a ver a sus seres queridos, ver a los niños y sus caras iluminarse, es una imagen que siempre se quedará conmigo”, dijo Morton.
Se espera que la sucursal cierre para la construcción a finales de 2018 y reabra en 2020.
Marx dijo que los usuarios de la sucursal tendrán que usar otros sitios locales de la NYPL durante la construcción.
Otras sucursales cercanas incluyen: la sucursal de Harlem en el No. 9 de la Calle 124 Oeste, la Biblioteca George Bruce en el No. 518 de la Calle 125 Oeste y la Biblioteca Aguilar en el No. 174 de la Calle 110 Este.
Las renovaciones de la sucursal de la calle 125 forman parte de una inversión de $300 millones de dólares por parte de la ciudad para mejorar las bibliotecas en los cinco condados. La NYPL está usando su parte del financiamiento para remodelar completamente las bibliotecas en áreas de alta necesidad, incluyendo las de Harlem y Washington Heights en Manhattan, y las de Hunts Point y Melrose en el Bronx.
La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, quien ha abogado por un aumento de los fondos para el sistema NYPL, dijo que espera ver todas las bibliotecas abiertas los domingos.
“Tenemos que abrir todas las bibliotecas siete días a la semana”, dijo. “Especialmente una vez que esta sucursal haya sido renovada, habrá aún más gente que la visite. Todas las juntas comunitarias deberían presionar por resoluciones para mantener las bibliotecas abiertas por más horas”.
La sucursal de la NYPL de la Calle 125 está ubicada en el No. 224 de la Calle 125 Este, Nueva York, NY 10035.
Para obtener más información o para participar en la encuesta en línea, vaya a http://on.nypl.org/2nfsBFy.