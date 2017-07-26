By Gregg Bishop Small business owners, do you want to live in a city where the local economy mirrors the vast diversity of New Yorkers? So do we, but we need your input to make this a reality. Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing to level the playing field for minority and women-owned businesses (M/WBEs) to build a more inclusive local economy that reflects the vibrant fabric of our city. Under the mayor’s leadership, the City of New York made a bold commitment to award $16 billion in city contracts to minority and women-owned businesses by 2025. Over the last two years alone, the percentage of contract dollars awarded to these businesses has nearly doubled and we are on track to hit 30% of all contract dollars by 2021. While the progress is real, there’s always room for growth. That’s why we’re calling in the experts: the small business owners with real-life experience doing business, or seeking to do business, with the City. You have the power to make our contractors look like NYC without even leaving your storefront. The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) is asking small business owners to complete an online form as part of a study we commissioned to examine how the City can better utilize M/WBEs as contractors and subcontractors. We want to know where there is a disparity between the percentage of M/WBEs that exist in different industries and the percentage of M/WBEs in these industries that are receiving City contracts. We can’t close the gaps unless we know the gaps. The disparity study will examine: The study is being conducted through a series of community meetings, interviews, and surveys. To achieve an accurate picture, we are asking that those directly affected, including M/WBE and non-M/WBE City contractors, complete a quick online form about their contracting experiences. More information is available at cityofnydisparitystudy.com Our online form is readily accessible in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Haitian Creole. If you are a business owner who has done business or attempted to do business with the City, I strongly encourage you to make your voice heard. Take advantage of this opportunity to inform real change by completing the online form. By doing so, you will help change City policy for the better. Additionally, if you are an M/WBE business owner and your business is not yet certified as an M/WBE, please take advantage of this free service. We have a streamlined certification process and my team is available to guide you through it. Certified businesses obtain greater access to contracting opportunities through classes, networking events, and targeted solicitations. They receive technical assistance to better compete for contracts and benefit from inclusion in the City’s Online Directory of Certified Businesses at http://on.nyc.gov/19zwQkT. Find out how you can get certified by visiting http://www.nyc.gov/getcertified or by calling 311. Gregg Bishop is the Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS). Por Gregg Bishop Propietarios de pequeñas empresas, ¿quieren vivir en una ciudad donde la economía local refleja la diversidad de sus habitantes? Nosotros también, pero necesitamos de su aporte para lograrlo. El Alcalde Bill de Blasio está presionando a nivelar el campo de juego para las empresas propiedad de minorías y mujeres (M/WBE por sus siglas en inglés) para construir una economía local más inclusiva que refleje la vibrante composición de nuestra ciudad. Bajo el liderazgo del alcalde, la Ciudad de Nueva York hizo un compromiso audaz de adjudicar $16 mil millones a empresas de propiedad de minorías y mujeres en contratos de la Ciudad entre los años 2015 y 2025. Sólo en los últimos dos años, el porcentaje de dólares adjudicado a estas empresas se ha casi duplicado y estamos en camino de alcanzar el 30% del valor de los contratos de la Ciudad para 2021. Si bien el progreso es real, siempre hay espacio para mayor crecimiento. Por esa razón, estamos contactando a los expertos propietarios de empresas pequeñas con experiencia real haciendo, o intentando hacer, negocios con la Ciudad. Usted tiene el poder de hacer que nuestros contratistas reflejen NYC sin siquiera salir de su tienda. El Departamento de la Pequeña Empresa de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYC Department of Small Business Services) está pidiendo a los propietarios de empresas pequeñas completar un formulario en línea como parte de un estudio que hemos comisionado para examinar cómo la ciudad puede utilizar mejor a las M/WBEs como contratistas y subcontratistas. Queremos saber si existe disparidad entre el porcentaje de M/WBEs que existe en diferentes industrias y el porcentaje de M/WBEs que reciben contratos en esas industrias. No podemos eliminar las brechas si no las identificamos primero. El estudio de disparidad examinará: El estudio está siendo conducido a través de una serie de reuniones con la comunidad, entrevistas, y encuestas. Para lograr una imagen precisa, estamos solicitando a los directamente afectados, incluyendo contratista de la ciudad M/WBEs y no-M/WBEs, que completen un breve formulario en línea respecto a su experiencia como contratistas. Más información en cityofnydisparitystudy.com Nuestro formulario en línea se encuentra accesible en inglés, español, chino, koreano, y creole haitiano. Si usted es dueño de un negocio que ha hecho o ha intentado hacer negocios con la Ciudad, lo animamos a hacer oír su voz. Aproveche esta oportunidad para crear un cambio real completando el formulario en línea. Al hacerlo, usted ayudará a cambiar la política de la ciudad para mejor. Adicionalmente, si usted es propietario de un negocio M/WBE y su empresa aún o se encuentra certificada como tal, por favor aproveche la oportunidad de este servicio gratis. Tenemos un proceso de certificación simplificado y un equipo disponible para guiarlo a través de él. Las empresas certificadas obtienen un mayor acceso a oportunidades de contratación a través de clases, eventos, redes de trabajo y solicitaciones específicas. Además, reciben asistencia técnica para competir mejor por los contratos y beneficiarse de la incorporación en el Directorio de Negocios Certificados de la Ciudad en el http://on.nyc.gov/19zwQkT. Averigua cómo certificarse visitando http://www.nyc.gov/getcertified o llamando al 311. Gregg Bishop es el Comisionado del Departamento de la Pequeña Empresa de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYC Department of Small Business Services).
$16 Billion to Combat Inequality
$16 mil millones para combatir la desigualdad
By Gregg Bishop
Small business owners, do you want to live in a city where the local economy mirrors the vast diversity of New Yorkers?
So do we, but we need your input to make this a reality.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing to level the playing field for minority and women-owned businesses (M/WBEs) to build a more inclusive local economy that reflects the vibrant fabric of our city. Under the mayor’s leadership, the City of New York made a bold commitment to award $16 billion in city contracts to minority and women-owned businesses by 2025. Over the last two years alone, the percentage of contract dollars awarded to these businesses has nearly doubled and we are on track to hit 30% of all contract dollars by 2021. While the progress is real, there’s always room for growth. That’s why we’re calling in the experts: the small business owners with real-life experience doing business, or seeking to do business, with the City. You have the power to make our contractors look like NYC without even leaving your storefront.
The NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) is asking small business owners to complete an online form as part of a study we commissioned to examine how the City can better utilize M/WBEs as contractors and subcontractors.
We want to know where there is a disparity between the percentage of M/WBEs that exist in different industries and the percentage of M/WBEs in these industries that are receiving City contracts.
We can’t close the gaps unless we know the gaps.
The disparity study will examine:
The study is being conducted through a series of community meetings, interviews, and surveys. To achieve an accurate picture, we are asking that those directly affected, including M/WBE and non-M/WBE City contractors, complete a quick online form about their contracting experiences.
More information is available at cityofnydisparitystudy.com
Our online form is readily accessible in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Haitian Creole. If you are a business owner who has done business or attempted to do business with the City, I strongly encourage you to make your voice heard. Take advantage of this opportunity to inform real change by completing the online form. By doing so, you will help change City policy for the better.
Additionally, if you are an M/WBE business owner and your business is not yet certified as an M/WBE, please take advantage of this free service. We have a streamlined certification process and my team is available to guide you through it. Certified businesses obtain greater access to contracting opportunities through classes, networking events, and targeted solicitations.
They receive technical assistance to better compete for contracts and benefit from inclusion in the City’s Online Directory of Certified Businesses at http://on.nyc.gov/19zwQkT. Find out how you can get certified by visiting http://www.nyc.gov/getcertified or by calling 311.
Gregg Bishop is the Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS).
Por Gregg Bishop
Propietarios de pequeñas empresas, ¿quieren vivir en una ciudad donde la economía local refleja la diversidad de sus habitantes?
Nosotros también, pero necesitamos de su aporte para lograrlo.
El Alcalde Bill de Blasio está presionando a nivelar el campo de juego para las empresas propiedad de minorías y mujeres (M/WBE por sus siglas en inglés) para construir una economía local más inclusiva que refleje la vibrante composición de nuestra ciudad. Bajo el liderazgo del alcalde, la Ciudad de Nueva York hizo un compromiso audaz de adjudicar $16 mil millones a empresas de propiedad de minorías y mujeres en contratos de la Ciudad entre los años 2015 y 2025. Sólo en los últimos dos años, el porcentaje de dólares adjudicado a estas empresas se ha casi duplicado y estamos en camino de alcanzar el 30% del valor de los contratos de la Ciudad para 2021. Si bien el progreso es real, siempre hay espacio para mayor crecimiento. Por esa razón, estamos contactando a los expertos propietarios de empresas pequeñas con experiencia real haciendo, o intentando hacer, negocios con la Ciudad. Usted tiene el poder de hacer que nuestros contratistas reflejen NYC sin siquiera salir de su tienda.
El Departamento de la Pequeña Empresa de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYC Department of Small Business Services) está pidiendo a los propietarios de empresas pequeñas completar un formulario en línea como parte de un estudio que hemos comisionado para examinar cómo la ciudad puede utilizar mejor a las M/WBEs como contratistas y subcontratistas. Queremos saber si existe disparidad entre el porcentaje de M/WBEs que existe en diferentes industrias y el porcentaje de M/WBEs que reciben contratos en esas industrias.
No podemos eliminar las brechas si no las identificamos primero.
El estudio de disparidad examinará:
El estudio está siendo conducido a través de una serie de reuniones con la comunidad, entrevistas, y encuestas. Para lograr una imagen precisa, estamos solicitando a los directamente afectados, incluyendo contratista de la ciudad M/WBEs y no-M/WBEs, que completen un breve formulario en línea respecto a su experiencia como contratistas.
Más información en cityofnydisparitystudy.com
Nuestro formulario en línea se encuentra accesible en inglés, español, chino, koreano, y creole haitiano. Si usted es dueño de un negocio que ha hecho o ha intentado hacer negocios con la Ciudad, lo animamos a hacer oír su voz.
Aproveche esta oportunidad para crear un cambio real completando el formulario en línea. Al hacerlo, usted ayudará a cambiar la política de la ciudad para mejor.
Adicionalmente, si usted es propietario de un negocio M/WBE y su empresa aún o se encuentra certificada como tal, por favor aproveche la oportunidad de este servicio gratis. Tenemos un proceso de certificación simplificado y un equipo disponible para guiarlo a través de él. Las empresas certificadas obtienen un mayor acceso a oportunidades de contratación a través de clases, eventos, redes de trabajo y solicitaciones específicas. Además, reciben asistencia técnica para competir mejor por los contratos y beneficiarse de la incorporación en el Directorio de Negocios Certificados de la Ciudad en el http://on.nyc.gov/19zwQkT. Averigua cómo certificarse visitando http://www.nyc.gov/getcertified o llamando al 311.
Gregg Bishop es el Comisionado del Departamento de la Pequeña Empresa de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYC Department of Small Business Services).