‎Woman of the Century

A (long) love story



Story by Sherry Mazzocchi



Patience, faith, and chewing food slowly.

Those are what Eulalia García Figueroa says are the secrets to a long life.

She should know. She celebrated her 100th birthday with nearly 40 family members and close friends at Coogan’s this past Sat., Feb. 11th.

Figueroa was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, on February 12, 1917. It is a small pastoral town close to a mountain the locals call “The Sleeping Giant.”

She came from a large family. Her mother, Marcelina, had eleven children, including two sets of twins. “My mother was a very strong person,” she said.

Attractive and stylish, García Figueroa made her own clothes and had lots of friends. They went to dances, wearing the pretty dresses they had made.

She had many suitors. It wasn’t long before Samuel García had caught her eye. He worked in a local shop. He was a few years older; confident, handsome, and hard to ignore.

They were different. She read books and wrote poetry. He was rather “earthy.” He was the youngest of four brothers and the family favorite. He was always well dressed, charming and persuasive.

“I think he bewitched me,” García Figueroa said of her husband.

“My father was something else,” said Marcelina Camacho, García Figueroa’s second oldest daughter. “He could have romanced an orange off of a tree.”

They had a traditional marriage. Not long after their vows, he sought work in the U.S., leaving his wife and two young daughters behind. They stayed with her husband’s family. The mother-in-law was strict and had many rules. García Figueroa wasn’t free to get a job, much less leave the house very often.

In November 1949, she joined her husband in the U.S. While he worked as a cook in hotels, she stayed home with the children. She thought about getting a job herself, but those were different times.

“My father wanted to secure her at home,” said Camacho. García Figueroa had two more children, another girl and a boy, in the United States.

The moved into an apartment just off Amsterdam Avenue on West 177th Street. Even back then, Washington Heights was a diverse immigrant working class neighborhood. Their building was filled with people from all over the world.

The neighborhood had Chinese laundries, Greek convenience stores, and plenty of music and record stores. The department store Woolworth’s was on one corner of 181st St. and the higher end Wertheimer’s was on the other. In between, the street was filled small dress shops, as well as millinery, hosiery and shoe stores.

“181st St. was like Madison Avenue—it was like the capital of Manhattan,” García Figueroa said.

The family spent time in the local parks—especially the lush High Bridge Park and the waterfront by the George Washington Bridge. Long before the tall bridge apartments were built, the land there was a park filled with wildflowers. “It was beautiful,” she said.

When they weren’t out walking, the neighborhood had plenty of movie theaters; including the Loew’s Palace, the RKO and the Audubon Theatre—known back then as the San Juan Theatre.

Her husband passed away in 1973, at age 50. At the time, they were also raising two grandchildren.

Everyone pitched in to help. Now García Figueroa is the matriarch of a large clan, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even two great-great grandchildren.

She has even outlived one of her own children. Her oldest daughter passed away in 2015.

García Figueroa’s youngest sister also died in 2016 at age 86. “It was very important for me to be there next to her when she died,” she said. “I let her know I loved her up until the very last minute.”

“My mother is a very strong woman,” said Camacho. “She prays regularly. She has a lot of faith in God, that he can make things possible. She’s always acted on that and she’s never been let down.”

Marcelina Camacho says her mother has always had a verse at hand.

“Mom always loved to sing, and she delighted us singing old songs in her beautiful lilting voice while doing chores. Some of her favorite songs, among so many, included several by well-known Puerto Rican composers: “Cabellera Blanca” (Plácido Acevedo); “Celos de Amor” (Pedro Flores); “Desvelo de Amor” (Rafael Hernández Marín).

Later in life, she has composed many poems and songs. She wrote this recent verse regarding her upcoming birthday: “Dicen que los años no pesan/ Lo que dicen es verdad/ Porque si los míos pesaran,/ ¡Me hubiera caído ya! (They say the years do not weigh upon us/ What they say is true/ Because if mine did/ I would have fallen already!)”