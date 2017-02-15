Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Patience, faith, and chewing food slowly. Those are what Eulalia García Figueroa says are the secrets to a long life. She should know. She celebrated her 100th birthday with nearly 40 family members and close friends at Coogan’s this past Sat., Feb. 11th. Figueroa was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, on February 12, 1917. It is a small pastoral town close to a mountain the locals call “The Sleeping Giant.” She came from a large family. Her mother, Marcelina, had eleven children, including two sets of twins. “My mother was a very strong person,” she said. Attractive and stylish, García Figueroa made her own clothes and had lots of friends. They went to dances, wearing the pretty dresses they had made. She had many suitors. It wasn’t long before Samuel García had caught her eye. He worked in a local shop. He was a few years older; confident, handsome, and hard to ignore. They were different. She read books and wrote poetry. He was rather “earthy.” He was the youngest of four brothers and the family favorite. He was always well dressed, charming and persuasive. “I think he bewitched me,” García Figueroa said of her husband. “My father was something else,” said Marcelina Camacho, García Figueroa’s second oldest daughter. “He could have romanced an orange off of a tree.” They had a traditional marriage. Not long after their vows, he sought work in the U.S., leaving his wife and two young daughters behind. They stayed with her husband’s family. The mother-in-law was strict and had many rules. García Figueroa wasn’t free to get a job, much less leave the house very often. In November 1949, she joined her husband in the U.S. While he worked as a cook in hotels, she stayed home with the children. She thought about getting a job herself, but those were different times. “My father wanted to secure her at home,” said Camacho. García Figueroa had two more children, another girl and a boy, in the United States. The moved into an apartment just off Amsterdam Avenue on West 177th Street. Even back then, Washington Heights was a diverse immigrant working class neighborhood. Their building was filled with people from all over the world. The neighborhood had Chinese laundries, Greek convenience stores, and plenty of music and record stores. The department store Woolworth’s was on one corner of 181st St. and the higher end Wertheimer’s was on the other. In between, the street was filled small dress shops, as well as millinery, hosiery and shoe stores. “181st St. was like Madison Avenue—it was like the capital of Manhattan,” García Figueroa said. When they weren’t out walking, the neighborhood had plenty of movie theaters; including the Loew’s Palace, the RKO and the Audubon Theatre—known back then as the San Juan Theatre. Everyone pitched in to help. Now García Figueroa is the matriarch of a large clan, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even two great-great grandchildren. She has even outlived one of her own children. Her oldest daughter passed away in 2015. García Figueroa’s youngest sister also died in 2016 at age 86. “It was very important for me to be there next to her when she died,” she said. “I let her know I loved her up until the very last minute.” “My mother is a very strong woman,” said Camacho. “She prays regularly. She has a lot of faith in God, that he can make things possible. She’s always acted on that and she’s never been let down.” Marcelina Camacho says her mother has always had a verse at hand. “Mom always loved to sing, and she delighted us singing old songs in her beautiful lilting voice while doing chores. Some of her favorite songs, among so many, included several by well-known Puerto Rican composers: “Cabellera Blanca” (Plácido Acevedo); “Celos de Amor” (Pedro Flores); “Desvelo de Amor” (Rafael Hernández Marín). Later in life, she has composed many poems and songs. She wrote this recent verse regarding her upcoming birthday: “Dicen que los años no pesan/ Lo que dicen es verdad/ Porque si los míos pesaran,/ ¡Me hubiera caído ya! (They say the years do not weigh upon us/ What they say is true/ Because if mine did/ I would have fallen already!)” Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Paciencia, fe y masticar los alimentos lentamente. Es lo que Eulalia García Figueroa dice es el secreto de una larga vida. Ella debería saberlo, pues celebró su cumpleaños número 100 con cerca de 40 familiares y amigos cercanos en Coogan’s el pasado sábado 11 de febrero. Figueroa nació en Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, el 12 de febrero de 1917. Es una pequeña ciudad pastoral cerca de una montaña que los lugareños llaman “El gigante dormido”. Venía de una familia numerosa. Su madre, Marcelina, tuvo once hijos, incluyendo dos conjuntos de gemelos. “Mi madre era una persona muy fuerte”, dijo. Atractiva y con estilo, García Figueroa hizo su propia ropa y tuvo muchos amigos. Fueron a bailar, usando los bonitos vestidos que hicieron. Tuvo muchos pretendientes. No pasó mucho tiempo antes de que Samuel García llamara su atención. Trabajaba en una tienda local. Él era unos años más viejo; seguro, guapo, y difícil de ignorar. Eran diferentes. Ella leía libros y escribía poesía. Era más bien «terrenal». Él era el más joven de cuatro hermanos y el favorito de la familia. Siempre estaba bien vestido, era encantador y persuasivo. “Creo que me hechizó”, dijo García Figueroa sobre su marido. “Mi padre era otra cosa”, dijo Marcelina Camacho, la segunda hija mayor de García Figueroa. “Podría haber enamorado una naranja de un árbol”. Tuvieron un matrimonio tradicional. No mucho después de sus votos, buscó trabajo en los Estados Unidos, dejando atrás a su esposa y a sus dos hijas. Se quedaron con la familia de su marido. La suegra era estricta y tenía muchas reglas. García Figueroa no era libre para conseguir un trabajo, mucho menos para salir de la casa muy a menudo. En noviembre de 1949, se unió a su esposo en los Estados Unidos. Mientras él trabajaba como cocinero en hoteles, ella se quedó en casa con los niños. Pensó en conseguir un trabajo ella misma, pero eran épocas distintas. “Mi padre quería asegurarla en casa”, dijo Comacho. García Figueroa tuvo dos hijos más, otra niña y un niño, en los Estados Unidos. Se mudaron a un apartamento justo al lado de la Avenida Ámsterdam, en la calle 177 Oeste. Incluso entonces, Washington Heights era un vecindario diverso de la clase obrera inmigrante. Su edificio estaba lleno de gente de todo el mundo. El barrio tenía lavanderías chinas, tiendas de conveniencia griegas y un montón de música y tiendas de discos. La tienda departamental Woolworth’s estaba en una esquina de la Calle 181 y la lujosa Wertheimer’s estaba en la otra. En medio, la calle estaba llena de pequeñas tiendas de vestidos, así como sombrererías, calceterías y tiendas de calzado. “La Calle 181 era como la Avenida Madison, como la capital de Manhattan”, dijo García Figueroa. La familia pasaba el tiempo en los parques locales, especialmente el exuberante High Bridge Park y el paseo marítimo por el Puente George Washington. Mucho antes de que se construyeran los altos apartamentos de los puentes, había un parque lleno de flores silvestres. “Era hermoso”, dijo. Cuando no salían a caminar, el vecindario tenía muchas salas de cine; incluyendo Loew’s Palace, el RKO y el Teatro Audubon, conocido entonces como el Teatro San Juan. Su marido falleció en 1973, a los 50 años de edad. En ese momento, también estaban criando a dos nietos. Todos acudieron a ayudar. Ahora García Figueroa es la matriarca de un gran clan, muchos nietos, bisnietos e incluso dos tataranietos. Incluso ha sobrevivido a uno de sus propios hijos. Su hija mayor falleció en 2015. La hermana menor de García Figueroa también murió en 2016 a los 86 años. “Fue muy importante para mí estar allí junto a ella cuando murió”, dijo. “Le hice saber que la amaba hasta el último minuto”. “Mi madre es una mujer muy fuerte”, dijo Camacho. “Ella ora regularmente y tiene mucha fe en que Dios puede hacer las cosas posibles. Ella siempre ha creído en eso y nunca ha sido defraudada”. Marcelina Camacho Dice que su madre siempre ha tenido un verso a la mano. “A mamá siempre le encantaba cantar y nos deleitaba cantando viejas canciones con su linda voz mientras hacía tareas domésticas. Algunas de sus canciones favoritas, entre tantas, incluían varias de reconocidos compositores puertorriqueños: “Cabellera Blanca” (Plácido Acevedo), “Celos de Amor” (Pedro Flores), “Desvelo de Amor” (Rafael Hernández Marín)”. Más tarde en la vida, compuso muchos poemas y canciones. Ella escribió este verso reciente con respecto a su próximo cumpleaños: “Dicen que los años no pesan/ Lo que dicen es verdad/ Porque si los míos pesaran, / ¡Me hubiera caído ya”.
Woman of the Century
A (long) love story
La mujer del siglo
Una historia de (mucho) amor
