Story and photos by Gregg McQueen It’s a Promise kept. A former neighborhood theater named “Promise” will be transformed into a supportive housing facility for 17 women with children. Women in Need, or Win, a network providing shelter and supportive housing to families in the city, will spearhead the project. “You can’t solve the homeless crisis without providing the transitional service and support necessary to keep people leaving shelter, out of shelter,” said Win President Christine Quinn, former Speaker of the New York City Council, who noted that 98 percent of families aided by Win do not return to homeless shelters. “Moms and their kids still need our help once they walk out of the shelter doors and permanent supportive housing provides the kind of wraparound services that will help them gain greater skills, more independence, and keep them from sliding back from their gains,” added Quinn, as she stood at the 316 East 91st Street site. Elected and city officials, stakeholders and community residents gathered at the site on Fri., March 24 to announce support for the project, which is being handled by developers Azimuth Developments and RiverOak. To address the homelessness crisis, Senator Liz Krueger, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Councilmembers Ben Kallos and Dan Garodnick launched the Eastside Taskforce for Homeless Outreach and Services (ETHOS), which connects city agencies with non-profits and faith-based institutions providing direct services to the homeless and to build new supportive housing. A seven-story building containing 17 two-bedroom apartments will be constructed on the site. It will also feature a Sunshine Early Learning Center and daycare center, and offer women employment assistance. Quinn said that some Early Learning Center spots should be open to other children in the community. “Not only will it help our moms, but it will help other families as well,” she said. “New York City needs more supportive housing in every neighborhood to get more than 40,000 parents and children out of shelters and into permanent housing,” said Councilmember Ben Kallos. Win, founded in 1983, has provided housing and programs to help homeless women and their children. The organization states it has helped more than 10,000 homeless people, including nearly 6,000 children, in the past year. It has ten family shelters across the city, including in Manhattan and the Bronx. While residents of some communities in the city have protested attempts to instill affordable or supportive housing in their neighborhoods, Upper East Side residents turned up to voice support for the Win project, which is due to be completed in late 2018. “Well-run supportive housing is an asset for the community,” said David Rosenstein, a member of Community Board 8. “Nobody should have anxiety.” “[This] support should be an example to everyone,” remarked Quinn. “Homelessness isn’t someone else’s problem, it’s all of ours —and we need all hands on deck to help solve it.” Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks said that site will be a significant help to a population that desperately needs assistance. “The face of homelessness now is children and families,” said Banks, who remarked that the project is in concert with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s newly unveiled plans to tackle the city’s homelessness crisis. “We will start to turn the tide,” Banks said. “We understand as New Yorkers the crisis we are facing of a lack of affordable housing,” said State Senator Liz Krueger. “This community said, ‘We get it.’ Every community needs to do its share.” For more information on Win, please visit winnyc.org or call 212.695.4758. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Es una promesa cumplida. Un antiguo teatro de barrio llamado “Promise” se transformará en un centro de apoyo para 17 mujeres y niños. Women in Need, o Win, una red que ofrece refugio y vivienda de apoyo a familias en la ciudad, encabezará el proyecto. “No se puede resolver la crisis de las personas sin hogar sin proveer el servicio de transición y el apoyo necesario para mantener a la gente que sale de los refugios, fuera de los refugios”, dijo Christine Quinn, presidenta de Win y ex presidenta del Concejo de la Ciudad de Nueva York, quien señaló que el 98 por ciento de las familias ayudadas por Win no regresan a los refugios para personas sin hogar. “Las madres y sus hijos aun necesitan nuestra ayuda una vez que salen de las puertas del refugio, y la vivienda de apoyo permanente proporciona el tipo de servicios envolventes que les ayudarán a obtener más habilidades, independencia y evitará que pierdan lo ganado”, dijo Quinn, mientras se encontraba en el sitio en el número 316 de la calle 91 este. Para abordar la crisis de las personas sin hogar, la senadora Liz Krueger; la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, y los concejales Ben Kallos y Dan Garodnick, lanzaron el Grupo de Trabajo Eastside para Servicios y Alcance de las Personas sin Hogar (ETHOS, por sus siglas en inglés), que conecta a agencias de la ciudad con instituciones sin fines de lucro y religiosas, proporcionando servicios directos a las personas sin hogar y para la construcción de nuevas viviendas de apoyo. Un edificio de siete pisos que contiene 17 apartamentos de dos dormitorios se construirá en el sitio. También contará con un Centro Sunshine de Aprendizaje Temprano y una guardería, y ofrecerá ayuda de empleo para las mujeres. Quinn dijo que algunos lugares del Centro de Aprendizaje Temprano deben estar abiertos a otros niños en la comunidad. “No sólo ayudará a nuestras madres, sino también a otras familias”, dijo. “La Ciudad de Nueva York necesita más vivienda de apoyo en cada vecindario para sacar a más de 40,000 padres y niños de los refugios y llevarlos a viviendas permanentes”, dijo el concejal Ben Kallos. Win fue fundada en 1983 y ha proporcionado vivienda y programas para ayudar a las mujeres sin hogar y a sus hijos. La organización afirma que ha ayudado a más de 10,000 personas sin hogar, incluyendo cerca de 6,000 niños, en el último año. Cuenta con diez refugios familiares en toda la ciudad, incluyendo Manhattan y el Bronx. Si bien residentes de algunas comunidades de la ciudad han protestado por los intentos de instilar viviendas asequibles o de apoyo en sus vecindarios, los residentes de Upper East Side presentaron su apoyo para el proyecto Win, que se completará a fines de 2018. “Una vivienda de apoyo bien administrada es un bien para la comunidad”, dijo David Rosenstein, miembro de la Junta Comunitaria 8. “Nadie debería tener ansiedad”. “[Este] apoyo debe ser un ejemplo para todos”, comentó Quinn. “La falta de vivienda no es problema de otra persona, es de todos, y necesitamos a todos para ayudar a resolverlo”. El comisionado del Departamento de Servicios Sociales, Steven Banks, dijo que el sitio será una ayuda significativa para una población que necesita desesperadamente asistencia. “El rostro de la falta de vivienda ahora son los niños y las familias”, dijo Banks, quien señaló que el proyecto está en concierto con los planes del alcalde Bill de Blasio recientemente revelados para hacer frente a la crisis de personas sin hogar de la ciudad. “Vamos a empezar a cambiar el rumbo”, dijo Banks. “Entendemos como neoyorquinos la crisis a la que nos enfrentamos por la falta de vivienda asequible”, dijo la senadora estatal Liz Krueger. “Esta comunidad dijo: lo entendemos. Cada comunidad tiene que hacer su parte”. Para más información sobre Win, favor visite winnyc.org o llame al 212.695.4758.
Will of Win
La voluntad de Win
