‎Will of Win

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s a Promise kept.

A former neighborhood theater named “Promise” will be transformed into a supportive housing facility for 17 women with children.

Women in Need, or Win, a network providing shelter and supportive housing to families in the city, will spearhead the project.

“You can’t solve the homeless crisis without providing the transitional service and support necessary to keep people leaving shelter, out of shelter,” said Win President Christine Quinn, former Speaker of the New York City Council, who noted that 98 percent of families aided by Win do not return to homeless shelters.

“Moms and their kids still need our help once they walk out of the shelter doors and permanent supportive housing provides the kind of wraparound services that will help them gain greater skills, more independence, and keep them from sliding back from their gains,” added Quinn, as she stood at the 316 East 91st Street site.

Elected and city officials, stakeholders and community residents gathered at the site on Fri., March 24 to announce support for the project, which is being handled by developers Azimuth Developments and RiverOak.

To address the homelessness crisis, Senator Liz Krueger, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Councilmembers Ben Kallos and Dan Garodnick launched the Eastside Taskforce for Homeless Outreach and Services (ETHOS), which connects city agencies with non-profits and faith-based institutions providing direct services to the homeless and to build new supportive housing.

A seven-story building containing 17 two-bedroom apartments will be constructed on the site.

It will also feature a Sunshine Early Learning Center and daycare center, and offer women employment assistance.

Quinn said that some Early Learning Center spots should be open to other children in the community.

“Not only will it help our moms, but it will help other families as well,” she said.

“New York City needs more supportive housing in every neighborhood to get more than 40,000 parents and children out of shelters and into permanent housing,” said Councilmember Ben Kallos.

Win, founded in 1983, has provided housing and programs to help homeless women and their children. The organization states it has helped more than 10,000 homeless people, including nearly 6,000 children, in the past year. It has ten family shelters across the city, including in Manhattan and the Bronx.

While residents of some communities in the city have protested attempts to instill affordable or supportive housing in their neighborhoods, Upper East Side residents turned up to voice support for the Win project, which is due to be completed in late 2018.

“Well-run supportive housing is an asset for the community,” said David Rosenstein, a member of Community Board 8. “Nobody should have anxiety.”

“[This] support should be an example to everyone,” remarked Quinn. “Homelessness isn’t someone else’s problem, it’s all of ours —and we need all hands on deck to help solve it.”

Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks said that site will be a significant help to a population that desperately needs assistance.

“The face of homelessness now is children and families,” said Banks, who remarked that the project is in concert with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s newly unveiled plans to tackle the city’s homelessness crisis.

“We will start to turn the tide,” Banks said.

“We understand as New Yorkers the crisis we are facing of a lack of affordable housing,” said State Senator Liz Krueger. “This community said, ‘We get it.’ Every community needs to do its share.”

For more information on Win, please visit winnyc.org or call 212.695.4758.