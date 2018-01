‎“We want them to change their minds”

Protesting GW school closure

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Cancel the closure.

Families at a Washington Heights public high school are pushing back against the city’s plans to close it.

The High School for Health Careers and Sciences, part of the George Washington Educational Campus on Audubon Avenue, was one of 14 schools the Department of Education (DOE) said it would close at the end of the school year, citing poor performance.

On December 22, parents and students gathered outside of the school to protest the shutdown.

“It’s unfair,” said Yahaira Javier de Suárez, whose daughter is a senior at the high school. “It’s a great school. It supports the parents with English classes, helps the kids with emotional support and gets the kids active in the community.”

The DOE said its school closure decisions were based on a variety of factors including test scores, enrollment, graduation rates, college readiness and attendance.

“They didn’t give us an exact reason for closing this school. They just said the school isn’t doing good enough, but that’s not a reason, it’s just an excuse,” said parent Ramón Romero.

Students said they were caught off guard when school officials gathered them for a meeting on December 18 and informed them that the school was marked for closure.

“It’s outrageous,” remarked Andy, a senior. “People were crying, in shock.”

“This school has helped me a lot,” added Kenny, another senior at the school. “It’s prepared me for college and given me a lot of opportunities.”

Washington Heights resident Leysli Mateo, who transferred her daughter to the school last year, said her child’s academic performance had flourished there.

“Her grades were much better. She’s working her way to college,” said Mateo. “I feel like everything she did will be lost if the school closes.”

Based on DOE records, the High School for Health Careers and Sciences had an enrollment of 460 students — 82 percent of them Hispanic and 13 percent of them black — in the 2016-17 academic year. Thirty-eight percent of students are English Language Learners.

The high school was enrolled in the DOE’s Renewal Schools program, a group of struggling schools that were tabbed for specialized resources by the DOE and given three years to demonstrate progress. The city plans to close nine Renewal Schools next year.

Fe Florimon, an education advocate and former Community Education Council (CEC) President for the school district, said the CEC had made an extensive effort to boost the school in recent years.

“We wanted to improve the image of the school,” Florimon said. “We wanted to show that there [were] viable schools here, so that students didn’t have to leave the district.”

Florimon said the school had improved its test scores and nearly doubled its enrollment since 2013. She pointed out that School Chancellor Carmen Fariña had visited the campus numerous times and spoke at the most recent graduation, while touting successes of the co-located schools at the site.

“Fariña has said ‘We should use the George Washington campus as a model,'” Florimon said. “And now, this.”

According to the DOE’s School Quality Snapshot for the High School for Health Careers and Sciences, the school’s four-year graduation rate was 62 percent, well below the city’s average of 74 percent. In addition, only 21 percent of graduates were considered “college ready,” meaning they met City University of New York (CUNY) standards for avoiding remedial classes.

Only 11 percent of students successfully completed college or career preparatory courses and exams, compared to the citywide average of 49 percent.

Mateo insisted that although the school might not have scored high on DOE metrics, the staff members at High School for Health Careers and Sciences were trying their best and were successful at connecting with students.

“The teachers and principals here are always available. I know from other schools that’s not always the case,” she remarked. “Kids are more than a number here. They feel like they’re family.”

Parents said they will continue to organize in advance of a meeting with the DOE scheduled for January 8.

“We want them to change their minds,” said Javier de Suárez. “The way they did everything was inappropriate.”

Mateo noted that while other parents were considering transferring their kids to other schools within the George Washington campus, it was an option she wasn’t interested in.

“The city needs to change its mind,” she stated. “I don’t want a different school. I want the same school.”