‎The Bus Bill



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Pick up the pace.

Councilmember Mark Levine is calling on the city to ramp up the installation of technology that would reduce the amount of time buses spend waiting at red lights.

Levine wants the Transit Signal Priority (TSP) system, which the city has already piloted on five MTA bus lines, quickly expanded to help reduce gridlock and end a decline in ridership.

The TSP technology lets buses communicate with traffic signals, allowing the vehicles to shorten red lights and extend green ones.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has plans to deploy it on a total of 15 bus lines by the end of 2020.

“This has been proven to add substantially to the speed of buses on the routes where it’s been piloted,” said Levine, citing DOT statistics that TSP has cut bus travel time by an average of 18 percent. “Unfortunately, we’re only on five routes citywide.”

Joined by transportation advocates at City Hall on Thurs., Nov. 16, Levine announced that he had introduced Council legislation to dramatically quicken the implementation of TSP on all bus routes.

Levine’s bill would require the city to add the technology to 10 new lines per year over four years.

“This is inexpensive, the technology’s in place, the city has the authority to do it,” Levine said. “It needs to be done, and done quickly.”

“Buses are slow, they’re unreliable,” said Stephanie Burgos-Veras, a community organizer with the Riders Alliance. “It makes people’s lives stressful, it makes people late to their destinations. For many people, that’s the only way they could travel.”

Advocates pointed out that buses spend an average of 21 percent of their time stuck at red lights on congested routes.

‎They also referenced a report from the Bus Turnaround Campaign, a coalition of leading transportation groups, which detailed that New York City is significantly behind other major cities when it comes to TSP implementation. London has over twelve times more intersections with TSP than New York City, the report said, while Los Angeles has three times as many.

“The only problem up until now is the rollout of TSP has moved as slowly as some of the buses themselves,” said Jaqi Cohen, Campaign Coordinator for the Straphangers Campaign. “We have the solutions, but what we need now is action. Speeding up the implementation of TSP on local service is a win for the riders, because it improves service, and it’s a win for the city, which will see an increase in bus ridership in years to come.”

So far this year, bus ridership is down more than 5.2 percent, according to the MTA.

Tabitha Decker, Deputy Executive Director for TransitCenter, noted that Mayor Bill de Blasio has been expanding Select Bus Service on several routes, which she called “an undeniable success.”

“But that’s not enough to turn around the decline of our bus service,” Decker said. “Transit Signal Priority is a way to do that quickly and effectively. We believe it’s something that can be done right now.”

Levine noted that three bus routes in his district are among the most delayed in the city. This includes the Bx19, rated by the Bus Turnaround Campaign as the city’s second most delayed bus route.

The DOT said it is currently reviewing the legislation.

Levine said a broader roll-out of TSP would cost the city around $1 million to $2 million per bus line.

“That is a fraction of a percent of the cost of any other solutions on the buses or the subways,” remarked Levine.

“It’s a really a rounding error relative to the overall budgets of these agencies,” he said. “So, cost-effectiveness is actually one of the best arguments for this.”